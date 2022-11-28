Mississippi Sea Wolves fire new head coach after less than a year

The Mississippi Sea Wolves hockey team has fired head coach Phil Esposito.

News of his termination was released Monday by Sea Wolves Digital Media .

The Sea Wolves returned to Biloxi in 2022 from a years-long hiatus, much to the excitement of many hockey fans.

In April, it was announced that Esposito, a former player and minor league hockey coaching veteran, would take on the role of head coach and general manager of the team . But he lasted less than a year in the jb. Before working with the Sea Wolves, Esposito coached teams in the Southern Professional Hockey League and the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

Esposito will be replaced by Joe Pace, who will be interim head coach until a new leader who fits the team’s vision can be found.

Previously in his career, Pace played for the Danville Dashers and Port Huron Prowlers. Currently, he is the CEO and director of hockey operations for the Sea Wolves, and he also plays on the team as a defenseman.

“At this time, I will continue to play on the ice while I work with the team as interim head coach. I am not quite ready to hang up my skates,” Pace said in the press release.

Pace hopes this change in leadership plans will give the team an opportunity for a fresh start. Moving forward the team is not going to make any “rash decisions” in regards to selecting leadership, Pace said. He is looking forward to finding the right coach that matches the team’s needs.

“Mississippi has waited eight long years for hockey’s return to the Gulf Coast. They are a top-notch fan base who deserve a championship level product on the ice,” Pace said. “Our organization is committed to do whatever it takes, and make whatever changes necessary, to accomplish that goal.”

The Sea Wolves will take on Elmira Mammoth at First Arena in New York this week. To watch, tune in on at 6:35 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 5:35 p.m. on Dec. 3. The games can be viewed on YouTube or at Sully’s in Gulfport, Walk-On’s in D’Iberville, or Val’s Sports Bar and Grill in Ocean Springs.