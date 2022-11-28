Arlington eyes various zoning changes

Arlington is moving to make several zoning changes to govern and restrict short-term rentals, convenience store and gas station projects along with hotel development.

Last week, the town’s Planning Commission unanimously recommended ordinance changes to the Board of Mayor and Alderman outlining various guidelines and regulations as well as a new Interstate Commerce Overlay district.

Short-term vacation rentals are becoming more common in Arlington thanks to Airbnb, Vrbo, HomeAway and FlipKey, but the town does not have any regulations to deal with them.

Under the new language, a maximum of one short-term vacation rental at a time will be permitted on a lot (for up to 14 days). The owner must be a permanent resident on the premises, rent the entire site and vacate the property for the duration of the rental.

Residents offering short-term rentals will obtain permits from the town and pay taxes on the rentals.

“We used Franklin, Tennessee, as a model for this ordinance,” Arlington Town Planner Jeremy Credeur said.

“Franklin probably spent more time than anybody developing this,” Arlington Town Attorney Gerald Lawson said. “It seems to be the most applicable, pushed with the most restrictions that they could get away with by law.”

Alderman Jeremy Biggs is a new member of the planning commission. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphianm file)

The main goal is to prevent investment rental properties. Covenants from HOAs will also help control that.

“Several developments...already have that. The short-term vacation rental is already covered as far as not being allowed,” Credeur said. “Several of the Grant subdivisions have it. They allow long-term rentals, 30 days-plus, but not short term.”

Arlington put a moratorium on new convenience store development in April 2021 so it could evaluate possible zoning changes. That 12-month moratorium was extended to January earlier this year.

The zoning ordinance changes proposed include limiting those types of businesses to major intersections and restricting the number of corners they can occupy.

“What we’ve done basically by limiting the intersections and how it lays out, there’s very few places to build (convenience stores),” Credeur said. “There may be three intersections that would encompass. What we’re trying to do is suggest that activity along the interstate.”

Guidelines were also put in place for the appearance and the materials used in construction, including pitched roofs for gas station canopies.

“I love the requirement for pitched roofs. I was surprised to see it in there, but I know another suburb in another area of the country (Madison, Mississippi outside of Jackson) where that’s all that they allow, and it looks really nice,” new Planning Commission member and Alderman Jeremy Biggs said.

A new Interstate Commerce Overlay district would allow for only hotels and convenience stores/gas stations certain short distances from interstates 40 and 269. The district regulations also call for hotels to be at least four stories and include recreational amenities like swimming pools, fitness centers, business centers and breakfast rooms.

Arlington had placed a moratorium on new hotel development in January . That six-month moratorium, like the convenience stores, was also extended to January of next year.

“Eventually all the way up and down Airline Road is going to be commercial,” Arlington Planning Commissioner Chairman Brian Thompson said. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian file)

Hotels can be built in other parts of town if approved as part of planned developments.

During the meeting, the commission also unanimously approved a rezoning of 2 acres at 5352 Airline Road close to Milton Wilson Boulevard from estate residential use to shopping center commercial.

The change is in line with the town’s future land use plan, which envisions Airline as a major commercial corridor.

“Eventually all the way up and down Airline Road is going to be commercial,” Planning Commissioner Chairman Brian Thompson said, adding there are property owners on Airline that “want to cash out.”

The lot currently has a house on the front half, with the back mostly containing trees. Oxford, Mississippi-based Streamline Development Partners plans a restaurant on the site.