Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Is Cabazon Dinosaurs a Good Family Trip During Christmas?VishnuCabazon, CA
A Week in Fabulous Palm SpringsJourneyswithstevePalm Springs, CA
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Iconic Comedian DiesNews Breaking LIVEPalm Springs, CA
iheart.com
Student From La Quinta High School Created A Cancer-Detecting Toothbrush
Phuc "James" Nguyen, a senior at La Quinta High School in Westminster, is getting some global recognition after he created a toothbrush that can detect cancer. That's what I'm talking about!!. James was featured on "Good Morning America" and was recognized for being 1 of 5 Rise winners, which is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sausage and schnitzel? California has 6 of the top German restaurants in US, Yelp says
For those who are craving bratwurst, warm pretzels, sauerkraut or schnitzel, six restaurants in California are among the top spots for German food in the country, according to Yelp. Yelp released its “top 30 German eateries worth traveling to this winter,” and restaurants and delis across the state made the...
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in Phoenix
An award winning California restaurant has opened in Phoenix, Arizona.Photo byVinicius "amnx" Amano/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to fine dining experiences, Phoenix has its share of options. When you want a casual or even elevated dinner with all the show and pomp, there are plenty of options to choose from. And yet, if you are someone that enjoys eating out and sampling the latest offerings opening around the Valley, it’s always nice when a new restaurant opens up, especially when it has a demonstrated track record in other areas around the world. The latest addition to the Phoenix restaurant scene does exactly that, as it has arrived with an impressive following out of Palm Springs.
Legendary drag queen, queer activist to receive 453rd star in Palm Springs
The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that it will honor legendary drag queen and queer activist Jose Julio Sarria with the 453rd Star on the city’s Walk of the Stars. The new star will be unveiled at 2 p.m. Dec. 12 in the Downtown Palm Springs Park,...
nomadlawyer.org
Hemet: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hemet, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hemet California. Located in Riverside County, California, Hemet is the 89th largest city in the state. Its metro area covers part of the Mojave Desert. It extends 50 to 80 miles east of Los Angeles. It is the trading center for agriculture in the...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Key Local Election Results Following Riverside County Certification
After a hard fought, and long fought battle, data from the Riverside County Registrar shows the narrow margins of two key races. In Palm Springs, Pro Tem Mayor Elect Grace Garner beat challenger Scott Nevins by only 64 votes. Garner will now become the first Latina mayor of Palm Springs...
Couple helps rescue injured hiker who was stranded in SoCal wilderness for 2 weeks
A stranded hiker managed to survive on his own for two weeks in the Southern California wilderness until he was discovered by a couple on a camping trip nearby.
NBC Los Angeles
A Palm Desert Shimmer Show Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary
WildLights at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert. Through Dec. 30, 2022 (select nights) Illuminated animals, treats for sale, and a festive atmosphere. COUNTING ALL OF THE STARS... during a visit to Palm Desert? You'd be outside all night, and you still might only cover a very minuscule section of the observable sky. That isn't anything to boo nor hoo over; the stunning section of the California desert is known for its velvety overhead bowl, a dome that is prettily pricked by innumerable petite points of light. But some spectaculars located on the land give all of those stars above some sparkly competition, including what's now twinkling at The Living Desert and Gardens. It's WildLights we're swooning over, an outdoor experience brimming with bright and beautiful light displays, including illuminated arrangements that pay incandescent homage to some of the animal park's residents.
Coast News
Leading urgent care providing quality care for over 15 years
Steven Schutz started Temecula 24 Hour Urgent Care with the goal of being there for his patients and meeting the needs of the community. His success has been unparalleled over the past 15 years, leading to the opening of the Carlsbad Urgent Care Center-San Marcos over seven years ago and then, this summer, opening Temecula Family Medicine to provide primary care to the community.
theregistrysocal.com
14,135 SQFT Ben Clark Training Center Opens at Moreno Valley College in Riverside
Santa Ana, CA – SVA Architects is delighted to join Moreno Valley College leadership and staff, along with local public safety agencies and stakeholders in recognizing the grand opening of the new Ben Clark Training Center for Moreno Valley College’s School of Public Safety. Located at 20629 11th Street in Riverside, CA, the approximately $13 million building was funded by Measure C, a $350 million bond that voters approved in March of 2004. The Ben Clark Training Center is the second public safety training complex in SVA Architects’ extensive portfolio of educational, civic, multi-family, commercial, and mixed-use developments.
visitpalmsprings.com
Christmas Dinner in Palm Springs
If you’re looking for a great place to enjoy Christmas dinner with your family, look no further than Palm Springs. With its fantastic weather and beautiful views, Palm Springs is the perfect place to celebrate the holidays. And with so many great restaurants to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect spot for your Christmas dinner.
thevalleybusinessjournal.com
Temecula Valley Hospital Offers the Da Vinci® Xi
The da Vinci® Xi Robotic Surgical System is the latest in technology for versatility and flexibility and is now available at Temecula Valley Hospital. da Vinci® Xi Robotic Surgical System allows surgeons to perform complex minimally invasive surgical procedures with precision and accuracy. The system is an advanced robotic platform designed to expand the surgeon’s capabilities and offer an option to open surgery. It provides multi-quadrant access and is used for a variety of complex procedures.
Riverside County Registrar of Voters certifies election results
The Riverside County Registrar of Voters certified its election results for the county Thursday evening. Get Local Election Results Here Some the major key local races that we were keeping an eye included: Palm Springs City Council District 1: Mayor Pro Tem Grace Garner came out ahead of challenger Scott Nevins in what was a The post Riverside County Registrar of Voters certifies election results appeared first on KESQ.
coachellavalleyweekly.com
Palm Springs Festival of Lights returns Saturday, December 3
Bring the whole family and come celebrate the magic of the holidays in downtown Palm Springs!. The City of Palm Springs is delighted to announce the 30th annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade will return to world famous Palm Canyon Drive at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The...
Riverside County man arrested for stabbing mother, nearly killing her
A man wanted for severely stabbing his elderly mother has been caught and arrested in San Diego County on Sunday. The suspect, Pascual Carlos, 51, allegedly stabbed his 74-year-old mother nearly to death on Sept. 28, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to a stabbing near the 300 Block of South Kirby […]
City of Indio moves forward with plans for John Nobles Memorial Park
Indio city officials say that the park will honor John Nobles and the community he founded, Nobles Ranch. John Nobles, a Black sharecropper who arrived in the Coachella Valley in the 1920s, was known to sell or give sections of his land to fellow Black settlers. Nobles Ranch, which now sits as an empty lot The post City of Indio moves forward with plans for John Nobles Memorial Park appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
Boy Hit Riding Bike Through Menifee Intersection, Suffers Major Head Trauma
A boy riding an electronic bicycle was struck at a Menifee intersection and suffered major head trauma when he rode into traffic without yielding to signals, authorities said Thursday. The collision happened about 4 p.m. Wednesday at Newport Road and Westlink Drive, according to the Menifee Police Department. Sgt. Matthew...
These 9 Costcos Have the Best Samples in California
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Costco...
citynewsgroup.com
Mayor's Message: Thank You, Moreno Valley!
Growing up in Moreno Valley, I always felt that it was my calling to serve my community and help it thrive. As far back as I can remember, I wanted to do right by my family, friends, and neighbors who worked hard each day to provide for their loved ones.
One dead, 2 hospitalized after possible fentanyl use at MoVal hotel
A man died and two women were hospitalized today after possibly ingesting fentanyl in a Moreno Valley hotel room. Riverside County sheriff’s deputies and paramedics were sent to the Best Western Hotel & Suites in the 24800 block of Elder Avenue.
