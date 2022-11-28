1 dead, 1 injured in Monday morning car crash, police say

Deputies in DeKalb County say one person was killed in a car crash Monday.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place at 6:15 a.m. Monday morning on Covington Highway.

Deputies have confirmed that 57-year-old Shirley Revere was killed in the accident, and the other driver, 33-year-old Don-Antony Wilson, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

