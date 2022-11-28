ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

1 dead, 1 injured in Monday morning car crash, police say

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXtfp_0jQ73TSt00

Deputies in DeKalb County say one person was killed in a car crash Monday.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place at 6:15 a.m. Monday morning on Covington Highway.

Deputies have confirmed that 57-year-old Shirley Revere was killed in the accident, and the other driver, 33-year-old Don-Antony Wilson, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

23-Year-Old Amarjeet S Ranhotra Dead After Fatal Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)

Officials from the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program are currently investigating an accident where 23-year-old Amarjeet S. Ranhotra of Acworth died. An investigation revealed that the victim was driving eastbound on Due West Road when they lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a left curve. The victim crossed into the westbound lane where another driver, 56-year-old Linda Oparnica crashed head-first into the right side of Ranhotra's car.
COBB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Passenger killed in Hall County accident

A person was killed Wednesday morning after a single vehicle accident on Tanners Mill Road in Gainesville. Jose Luis Estala, 67, of Gainesville was reportedly driving a Dodge Caravan south on Tanners Mill Road and approximently 2:30 a.m. according to Georgia State Patrol. Estala attempted to negotiate a right-hand curve...
GAINESVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Family escapes early morning house fire in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home went up in flames early Wednesday morning in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to the home on Oak Drive in the Lake Arrowhead Community near Waleska around 5 a.m. Officials say two adults were home when the...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Husband, father who disappeared while running errand found dead, Atlanta police say

A husband and father who disappeared while getting a car emissions test over the weekend has been found dead, Atlanta police say. Nicholas Bachhuber, 33, was last seen at his southwest Atlanta home on Sunday when he told his wife he was taking the car for the test. His wife told police she spoke to him less than two hours later and he said he was coming home, but never arrived.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Acworth man arrested for allegedly firing gun, damaging property

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Acworth man is under arrest after he allegedly fired a gun and damaged property. Acworth police went to 3154 Parfait Pl. after receiving several 911 reports of gunshots. After arriving, they found spent casings property that had apparently taken bullet damage. Investigators interviewed and arrested Auntanesh Lankster shortly after their arrival.
ACWORTH, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
108K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy