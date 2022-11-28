ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria County, IL

Central Illinois Proud

McLean County Sheriff has last day in office

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage had his last day on the job after two terms Wednesday. According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, Sandage received his final eviction notice and retirement badge. In June 2021, he announced that he did not plan to...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

'The law is complicated': McLean County courts prepare for bond reform as cash bail ends

Major changes are coming to McLean County bond court starting Jan. 1 as judges and other criminal justice stakeholders prepare for the elimination of cash bond in Illinois. The end of wealth-based detention is one element of the SAFE-T Act passed in 2021 by Illinois lawmakers as part of a sweeping criminal justice reform package. The new system removes a defendant’s ability to pay from the decision to release them while they await trial.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Candidate controversy in Normal, three seeking non-existent seats

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In Normal, controversy persists following Monday afternoon’s deadline to file petitions to appear on the ballot in April’s municipal consolidated election. In a historic first, three people filed for offices in Normal that don’t exist on the ballot. The Normal Town Clerk’s office...
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

Republican rival to join Illinois Democrats’ transition team

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Incoming Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias has announced he will bring a former political rival on board his transition team. One-time Republican candidate for Secretary of State, Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) will reportedly be brought on board to help. In a statement issued Wednesday, Brady...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Autopsy conducted in fatal rural Morton crash

MORTON, Ill. – We’re learning more about the victim in Tuesday’s fatal crash in Morton. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says it was an 82-year-old woman from Pekin who was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Harding and Washington Roads in rural Morton just prior to 4:30 p.m.
MORTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Tazewell County Health Department determines high-touch surfaces as cause of sickness at Washington pizza restaurant

PEORIA (25 News Now) - UPDATE: The Tazewell County Health Department has determined 3 laboratory-confirmed cases of norovirus infection. According to a Facebook post, an epidemiological investigation done by the department implicated high-touch surfaces as the cause of transmission. Dates of illness range from November 21st to the 26th. Prior...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
madisoncountyjournal.com

Resentencing ordered for ‘01 case

The Mississippi Supreme Court on Nov. 1 issued an order vacating Billy Ray Harris’s sentence of life without parole and remanding the case to Madison County Circuit Court for resentencing, according to a news release from the court. The order concerns the case of Billy Ray Harris, 59, who...
CANTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Police announce another gun buy back event

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are handing out gift cards in exchange for guns. The department is hosting another gun buy back event Saturday, December 10th from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. You can drop off guns at First Baptist Church, located at 411 W. Lake Avenue or Higher Dimensions...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Coroner releases more information on Morton crash

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley released more information Wednesday related to a deadly crash in Morton. According to a press release, an 82-year-old Pekin woman died in the two-vehicle crash. The crash happened near Harding and Washington Roads in rural Morton at approximately 4:20 p.m....
MORTON, IL
wjbc.com

Teenager arrested in Normal associated with homicide in Champaign

BLOOMINGTON – A 17-year-old has been moved from the McLean County Sheriff’s Office to the Champaign County Correctional Facility. Keshawn Brown was arrested Monday in Normal for charges related to an incident at Target. Tuesday he was charged as an adult with multiple Class X felonies related to...
NORMAL, IL
starvedrock.media

Streator Man Behind Fatal La Salle Bar Fight Lands Back In Jail

New drug charges have a convicted felon back in the La Salle County Jail. Thirty-one-year-old Dezzan Phillips of Streator was booked Tuesday evening for delivery charges and allegedly missing a prior court date. According to jail records, his bond is a million dollars. Court records indicate Phillips is facing four drug charges filed this year in La Salle County.
STREATOR, IL
1470 WMBD

Two arrested, including one fugitive, by Peoria Police

PEORIA, Ill. – A pair of arrests by Peoria Police Wednesday included a long-wanted fugitive. Police say Nathan McKinney, 31, and Kenneth Hobbs, 38, were arrested Wednesday near MacArthur and Jefferson, in a vehicle Hobbs allegedly used to flee from officers in another jurisdiction. McKinney had been the one...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Crash of 2 SUVs turns fatal in northwest Peoria

UPDATE (9:50 P.M.) - Peoria Police provide more details in a news release, saying one of the drivers was thrown from the sport utility vehicle she was driving, and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The other driver also went to the hospital, but police said that person’s...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Pekin names interim city manager

PEKIN, Ill. — Pekin’s finance manager will now assume another role as the interim city manager. Bruce Marston will serve in this role for at least 90 days, while the search for a permanent manager continues. With both positions, he receives a salary of $151,000, which is less...
PEKIN, IL
Effingham Radio

Conservation Police Investigating Suspicious Deer Death In Fulton County

The Illinois Conservation Police is investigating the suspicious death of a 36 point whitetail buck in Fulton County. Authorities received a report of the incident last month near rural Babylon. Officers conducted an examination of the carcass and suspect the buck was unlawfully taken on or about the third week of October.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Prison Parolee Accused Of Battering A Child In Peru

A man just paroled from prison is accused of battering a child in Peru. Officers were called to an apartment in the 900 block of Pike Street Saturday afternoon. They arrested 30-year-old Aries Williams of Oglesby for aggravated battery of a child. The victim is just 5 years old. Williams...
PERU, IL
wglt.org

Center for minority business opens at Eastland Mall

A longtime Central Illinois business professional opened a nonprofit aimed at helping up-and-coming minority business owners on Wednesday. Denise Moore is the CEO of the Minority Business Development Center in Peoria — and after Wednesday afternoon's launch, she's also the CEO of the same office at Eastland Mall in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IL

