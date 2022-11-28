Read full article on original website
wglt.org
'There will be chaos': McLean County lawyers prepare for new system without cash bail
Depending upon which side of the courtroom a lawyer sits, the elimination of cash bail produced a range of reactions from elation to frustration but both sides agree that a smooth transition will require flexibility and hard work as the new law takes effect Jan. 1. The ability to remain...
Central Illinois Proud
McLean County Sheriff has last day in office
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage had his last day on the job after two terms Wednesday. According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, Sandage received his final eviction notice and retirement badge. In June 2021, he announced that he did not plan to...
wglt.org
'The law is complicated': McLean County courts prepare for bond reform as cash bail ends
Major changes are coming to McLean County bond court starting Jan. 1 as judges and other criminal justice stakeholders prepare for the elimination of cash bond in Illinois. The end of wealth-based detention is one element of the SAFE-T Act passed in 2021 by Illinois lawmakers as part of a sweeping criminal justice reform package. The new system removes a defendant’s ability to pay from the decision to release them while they await trial.
Central Illinois Proud
Candidate controversy in Normal, three seeking non-existent seats
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In Normal, controversy persists following Monday afternoon’s deadline to file petitions to appear on the ballot in April’s municipal consolidated election. In a historic first, three people filed for offices in Normal that don’t exist on the ballot. The Normal Town Clerk’s office...
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: Incumbent Kelly to run again for Peoria City Council as candidate filing deadline ends
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria City Council member is running for a second term. He filed his candidacy papers on the first day of filing, but At-Large Council Member John Kelly says on the last day of candidate filing Monday he’s running for a second term in next April’s election.
1470 WMBD
Republican rival to join Illinois Democrats’ transition team
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Incoming Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias has announced he will bring a former political rival on board his transition team. One-time Republican candidate for Secretary of State, Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) will reportedly be brought on board to help. In a statement issued Wednesday, Brady...
wglt.org
Bloomington sees a wave of newcomers running for city council. Normal incumbents face competition
Bloomington and Normal each had seven candidates file for city council seats in the spring municipal election. The Town of Normal also received petitions for three elected offices that don’t exist. Municipal elections for the nonpartisan councils will be held April 4, 2023. Monday was the last day for candidates to file petitions.
1470 WMBD
Autopsy conducted in fatal rural Morton crash
MORTON, Ill. – We’re learning more about the victim in Tuesday’s fatal crash in Morton. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says it was an 82-year-old woman from Pekin who was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Harding and Washington Roads in rural Morton just prior to 4:30 p.m.
25newsnow.com
Tazewell County Health Department determines high-touch surfaces as cause of sickness at Washington pizza restaurant
PEORIA (25 News Now) - UPDATE: The Tazewell County Health Department has determined 3 laboratory-confirmed cases of norovirus infection. According to a Facebook post, an epidemiological investigation done by the department implicated high-touch surfaces as the cause of transmission. Dates of illness range from November 21st to the 26th. Prior...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Resentencing ordered for ‘01 case
The Mississippi Supreme Court on Nov. 1 issued an order vacating Billy Ray Harris’s sentence of life without parole and remanding the case to Madison County Circuit Court for resentencing, according to a news release from the court. The order concerns the case of Billy Ray Harris, 59, who...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police announce another gun buy back event
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are handing out gift cards in exchange for guns. The department is hosting another gun buy back event Saturday, December 10th from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. You can drop off guns at First Baptist Church, located at 411 W. Lake Avenue or Higher Dimensions...
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner releases more information on Morton crash
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley released more information Wednesday related to a deadly crash in Morton. According to a press release, an 82-year-old Pekin woman died in the two-vehicle crash. The crash happened near Harding and Washington Roads in rural Morton at approximately 4:20 p.m....
wjbc.com
Teenager arrested in Normal associated with homicide in Champaign
BLOOMINGTON – A 17-year-old has been moved from the McLean County Sheriff’s Office to the Champaign County Correctional Facility. Keshawn Brown was arrested Monday in Normal for charges related to an incident at Target. Tuesday he was charged as an adult with multiple Class X felonies related to...
starvedrock.media
Streator Man Behind Fatal La Salle Bar Fight Lands Back In Jail
New drug charges have a convicted felon back in the La Salle County Jail. Thirty-one-year-old Dezzan Phillips of Streator was booked Tuesday evening for delivery charges and allegedly missing a prior court date. According to jail records, his bond is a million dollars. Court records indicate Phillips is facing four drug charges filed this year in La Salle County.
1470 WMBD
Two arrested, including one fugitive, by Peoria Police
PEORIA, Ill. – A pair of arrests by Peoria Police Wednesday included a long-wanted fugitive. Police say Nathan McKinney, 31, and Kenneth Hobbs, 38, were arrested Wednesday near MacArthur and Jefferson, in a vehicle Hobbs allegedly used to flee from officers in another jurisdiction. McKinney had been the one...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Crash of 2 SUVs turns fatal in northwest Peoria
UPDATE (9:50 P.M.) - Peoria Police provide more details in a news release, saying one of the drivers was thrown from the sport utility vehicle she was driving, and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The other driver also went to the hospital, but police said that person’s...
1470 WMBD
Pekin names interim city manager
PEKIN, Ill. — Pekin’s finance manager will now assume another role as the interim city manager. Bruce Marston will serve in this role for at least 90 days, while the search for a permanent manager continues. With both positions, he receives a salary of $151,000, which is less...
Effingham Radio
Conservation Police Investigating Suspicious Deer Death In Fulton County
The Illinois Conservation Police is investigating the suspicious death of a 36 point whitetail buck in Fulton County. Authorities received a report of the incident last month near rural Babylon. Officers conducted an examination of the carcass and suspect the buck was unlawfully taken on or about the third week of October.
starvedrock.media
Prison Parolee Accused Of Battering A Child In Peru
A man just paroled from prison is accused of battering a child in Peru. Officers were called to an apartment in the 900 block of Pike Street Saturday afternoon. They arrested 30-year-old Aries Williams of Oglesby for aggravated battery of a child. The victim is just 5 years old. Williams...
wglt.org
Center for minority business opens at Eastland Mall
A longtime Central Illinois business professional opened a nonprofit aimed at helping up-and-coming minority business owners on Wednesday. Denise Moore is the CEO of the Minority Business Development Center in Peoria — and after Wednesday afternoon's launch, she's also the CEO of the same office at Eastland Mall in Bloomington.
