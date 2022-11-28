Major changes are coming to McLean County bond court starting Jan. 1 as judges and other criminal justice stakeholders prepare for the elimination of cash bond in Illinois. The end of wealth-based detention is one element of the SAFE-T Act passed in 2021 by Illinois lawmakers as part of a sweeping criminal justice reform package. The new system removes a defendant’s ability to pay from the decision to release them while they await trial.

MCLEAN COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO