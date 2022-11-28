ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haralson County, GA

FedEx truck driver dead after running stop sign, colliding with train in Ga., officials say

 2 days ago
A man is dead after the truck he was driving collided with a train in Haralson County Monday morning.

Georgia State Patrol said the driver of a FedEx box truck ran a stop sign on J Davis Road around 11 a.m.

Amtrak officials say the train was traveling from New York to New Orleans with 55 people on board. None of the passengers or crew on board were injured in the crash.

The FedEx truck was pushed half a mile down the tracks before coming to a stop.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

>> Stay with 95.5 WSB for updates on this developing story.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Haralson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash between an Amtrak train and a vehicle. A New Orleans-bound train was traveling through Haralson County when it struck a FedEx box truck around 11 a.m. on J David Road. According to witnesses, the box truck failed to stop at the stop sign and traveled onto the railroad tracks. The Amtrak train hit the driver's side of the truck and pushed it a half mile before coming to a stop.
