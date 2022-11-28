Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Cedar Point again collecting cold-weather clothing for Carteret County students in need
CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point is collecting, coats, hoodies, mittens and gloves for distribution to Carteret County school students who need them. Operation Bundle Up began in Cedar Point four years ago and is run for the town by the clerk, Jayne Calhoun. School counselors determine who will get the clothing.
carolinacoastonline.com
Restaurants offer support: Meals on wheels finds assistance in crunch time
The week of Thanksgiving was not getting off to a great start for Meals on Wheels of Eastern Onslow and Western Carteret counties. Bob Lenthall, volunteer coordinator with Meals on Wheels, said he received notice the week before from Phyllis Manning, owner of Class Act Catering, that she would be handing off some of the duties of meal preparations to trusted helpers.
carolinacoastonline.com
Stop the Bleed seminar set for Dec. 1 at Maritime Museum in Beaufort
BEAUFORT — America’s Boating Club of the Crystal Coast will host a free educational seminar, Stop the Bleed, Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort. It will be presented by Richard Chapman and his national certified instructors from the Carteret...
carolinacoastonline.com
WCILCA board to hold special meeting
CEDAR POINT — The Board of Directors of the Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency will hold a special meeting Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department at 140 Sherwood Ave. in Cedar Point. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and take action on...
carolinacoastonline.com
Two knives recently found on Down East Middle School student; officials report no threat to others
BEAUFORT — Carteret County public school officials confirmed Wednesday that two knives were recently found in a student’s book bag at Down East Middle School in Smyrna. No one was injured and officials reported there was no threat to others. Upon request from the News-Times, officials released a...
carolinacoastonline.com
Better late than never for fall fun of sea mullet; local guides reveal how fishing is going
Like most things, the fall run of sea mullet season seems a bit displaced to later in the season. A few weeks ago, they showed up in the Beaufort shipping channel and slowly moved inward to the Beaufort Inlet and the Morehead City Turning Basin, followed by the far ends of our fishing piers and now finally to the Bogue Banks surf in good numbers and good size too. Better late than never!
wcti12.com
Body recovered after a car went off a boat ramp on West Craven Middle School Road
NEW BERN, Craven County — On November 28th, a body was recovered in Craven County after a car went off a boat ramp on West Craven Middle School Road. Craven County Emergency Management first discovered the vehicle and crews have been on scene for much of the day, searching the Neuse River for the car that went off the boat ramp.
carolinacoastonline.com
Superintendent names new Down East Middle, Smyrna Elementary schools principal
SMYRNA — Carteret County Public Schools Superintendent Richie Paylor announced Tuesday that Reba Lewis, current assistant principal at Broad Creek Middle School, will be the new principal of Down East Middle and Smyrna Elementary schools. Lewis will replace current principal, Rolanda Golden, who is retiring effective Jan. 1. Lewis...
carolinacoastonline.com
Living shoreline work in White Oak River along Highway 24 causes traffic configuration change on Swansboro causeway
CEDAR POINT — Traffic patterns on the causeway on Highway 24 in Swansboro, just west of Cedar Point, are about to change. The center turn lane will be removed and west-bound traffic will be shifted over to use the turn lane as one of the two west-bound lanes to accommodate construction of a living shoreline. The construction and the change in the traffic pattern are expected to last through spring of 2023.
WITN
Pitt & Onslow counties now in most economically distressed category
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The two most populous counties in Eastern Carolina have lost ground when it comes to economic development tier rankings. The North Carolina Department of Commerce today said both Pitt and Onslow counties will be Tier 1 counties in 2023, down from Tier 2. Tier 1 counties...
carolinacoastonline.com
Michael Hodges, 65; service Dec. 3
Michael “Mikey” Joseph Hodges, 65, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 3rd at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
WITN
Child charged with making threats against Havelock school
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A 13-year-old boy is in a juvenile detention center after police said he made threats against his school. Havelock police said late Tuesday afternoon the school system and the police department were made aware of a threat toward Tucker Creek Middle School. Police learned that a...
WITN
Victim identified in fatal Craven County hit & run
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We now know the name of a pedestrian killed in a hit & run last week. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, was hit and killed last Tuesday night on Highway 17 just south of Highway 55 near Bridgeton in Craven County.
carolinacoastonline.com
Boats to get decked out for Maritime Museum Holiday Flotilla
BEAUFORT —Local boaters are getting ready to deck their hulls for a popular Carteret County Christmas tradition. The Crystal Coast Holiday Flotilla will return for its 30th year along the Morehead City and Beaufort waterfronts. The annual parade of decorated vessels can be seen Saturday, Dec. 3 starting around 5:30 p.m. along the Morehead City waterfront and then around 6:15 p.m. along the Beaufort waterfront.
thewashingtondailynews.com
“Son of a preacher man” to become next county sheriff
Scott Hammonds is “humbled and grateful” to have been elected as Beaufort County’s next sheriff and to be sheriff “over a county that is safe from many of the nation’s problems,” he said. Having grown up “the son of a preacher man” as he...
Morehead City to receive affordable housing
MOREHEAD, N.C. (WNCT) — The affordable housing development fund focuses on areas that have been impacted by hurricanes Florence and Matthew. One of those areas is in Morehead City, where they are receiving up to $8 million in the spring of 2023. The money the city receives will go towards creating an apartment complex that […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Frances Cooper, 62; incomplete
Frances Christine Cooper, 62, of Newport, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Jerry Plum nearly ready for his unique Misplaced Mutts fundraiser Dec. 15 in Emerald Isle
EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle resident Jerry Plum hopes to raise $15,000 for Misplaced Mutts this year with his unique and fun Christmas season fundraiser, based on the movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” the 1989 classic starring Chevy Chase as the hapless Clark Griswold, a suburban homeowner obsessed with Christmas lights.
carolinacoastonline.com
Geraldine Fischler, 89; service Dec. 10
Geraldine “Jerry” Nelson Fischler, 89, of Morehead City, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care, Morehead City. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 10, at First Methodist Church, Morehead City, with the Rev. E. Powell Osteen, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home on Friday, December 9, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
carolinacoastonline.com
Charlie Lewis Sr., 70; service Nov. 30
Charlie "Captain Rex" Lewis Sr., 70, Gloucester, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. Charlie started out as a commercial fisherman, he would later work as a lineman in Cape May, NJ, and then as a locksmith. He then returned to commercial fishing in his later years.
Comments / 0