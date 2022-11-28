Read full article on original website
Mother of Uvalde Shooting Victim Suing Police, ISD and GunmakerLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Former Uvalde Police Chief During Shooting Steps DownLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Finally Approves an Interim Police Chief and New Location for New CampusLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
Uvalde Residents are Furious Governor Abbott was Re-electedTom HandyUvalde, TX
Uvalde victims, survivors file $27 billion class action lawsuit
UVALDE, Texas — Attorneys hand-delivered a $27 billion lawsuit related to the shooting at Robb Elementary to Uvalde officials Wednesday. So far, the class-action suit does not involve immediate relatives of the 21 people who died on May 24. Instead, the plaintiffs are mostly parents of children who were on campus during the shooting, away from the classrooms the gunman attacked.
San Antonio law firm representing mother of Uvalde shooting victim
SAN ANTONIO — We are learning more about a federal lawsuit filed on Monday as a result of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Numerous defendants are listed including the maker of the gun the shooter used to killed 19 students and two teachers. LM Law Group...
After Uvalde DPS Wants $1.2B Training Facility
The Texas Department of Public Safety has had a rough year. They haven’t been able to explain how dozens of officers from different agencies DIDN’T act for over an hour and fifteen minutes while an active shooter was still killing children in a classroom. There’s been lots of...
Pearsall ISD board member arrested, accused in 2021 theft
PEARSALL, Texas – A Pearsall Independent School District board member faces a misdemeanor theft charge after turning himself in to authorities in Frio County earlier this month. Tommy Navarro, 45, faces a Class A misdemeanor charge of theft of property between $750 and $2,500. The alleged theft occurred in...
Annual Christmas at the College event honors Robb Elementary victims
UVALDE, Texas – The annual Christmas at the College is a beloved tradition in Uvalde, and this year, they honored the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary shooting. Thousands of Christmas lights illuminate the Southwest Texas Junior College (SWTJC) campus in Uvalde. “Every year, you know, it grows, and...
Two boys from Uvalde killed in I-35 crash near Temple over Thanksgiving
DPS says the accident occurred during the 'holiday rush.'
‘Very loving’: Irma Garcia remembered for being like ‘Superwoman’
Editor’s note: This article is part of a KSAT 12 special project Remembering the Victims of the Robb Elementary School. They call her a hero. She was one of two teachers who was killed in Uvalde on May 24th, while protecting her students. But the people closest to Mrs....
Toy drives hope to bring joy to Uvalde children this holiday season
UVALDE – It’s a somber holiday season in Uvalde. Thanksgiving marked six months since the Robb tragedy, and Christmas Eve will mark seven months. One beloved Christmas tradition includes writing letters to Santa for toys and clothes. But for kids in Uvalde who survived the Robb Elementary shooting,...
