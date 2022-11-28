Read full article on original website
Dodgers sign former centerpiece in Braves-Diamondbacks Dansby Swanson trade
And the first offseason domino has fallen! Just kidding. The Los Angeles Dodgers made a fairly minor transaction, but one that could help them weather the 162-game marathon from a pitching perspective. On Tuesday evening, the Dodgers agreed to a deal with pitcher Shelby Miller, the former All-Star who was...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Trade Rumors: Interest In Brewers Shortstop Willy Adames
The Los Angeles Dodgers currently have a void at shortstop with Trea Turner a free agent for the first time in his career. He is part of a stacked group that also includes Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson. Turner has drawn interest from multiple teams and is considered...
Yardbarker
The Braves lose a former MLB Pipeline top five prospect, re-sign a familiar face to a minor league deal
Former top five prospect (according to MLB Pipeline) Jasseel De La Cruz has signed with the Oakland Athletics on a minor league deal, and the Braves have brought back Alan Rangel on a minor league pact. Rangel was recently designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster before the Rule 5 Draft:
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pirates A to Z: Examining the team's 40-man roster
During the offseason, the Tribune-Review will offer Pirates A to Z: an alphabetical, player-by-player look at the 40-man roster, from outfielder Miguel Andujar to pitcher Miguel Yajure. This story will be updated daily through the offseason. Miguel Andujar. Miguel Andujar is intent on proving that his rookie season wasn’t a...
FOX Sports
Kodai Senga is unlike any other MLB free-agent pitcher
The MLB free-agent pitching market this offseason can be best understood as falling into two distinct tiers. At the very top are three super-aces: a future first-ballot Hall of Famer in Justin Verlander, the best pitcher on earth (when healthy) in Jacob deGrom and arguably MLB's best left-handed starter in Carlos Rodón. Within the second tier exists a wealth of mid-rotation options who are immensely valuable, though not as overwhelmingly dominant and franchise-altering the way the top three are. This is Jameson Taillon, Nathan Eovaldi, Taijuan Walker and Chris Bassitt, among others.
FOX Sports
Angels' Ohtani voted majors' top DH for 2nd straight year
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has been voted the majors' best designated hitter for the second consecutive season. The Los Angeles Angels' two-way slugger won the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award on Monday, beating out Houston's Yordan Alvarez as the top player at the position in 2022.
Yardbarker
Angels hire former White Sox coach Jerry Narron
Narron, 66, spent the previous two seasons as a major league instructor and was the first to be dedicated to catching on a White Sox staff. As previously pointed out by The Athletic’s James Fegan , Narron is attributed not only to Seby Zavala’s receiving improvements in 2022 but also the proposal for Yasmani Grandal to catch from a one-knee stance following his recent injuries. This adaptation will likely continue in 2023 and beyond for Grandal, who began using it more frequently with minor-league catching instructor Julio Mosquera during his rehab stints.
Yardbarker
A's Sign Post-Hype Braves Prospect to Minor League Deal
The Oakland A's keep bringing intriguing guys in on minor league deals, and Jasseel De La Cruz is the latest addition to the farm. Ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Atlanta Braves' #10 prospect in 2020, De La Cruz has had a couple of rough seasons since the canceled minor league season. At 22 years old in 2019, he had reached Double-A as a starter, totaling 87 innings and holding a 3.83 ERA to go along with a K/9 of 7.6 and a BB/9 of 3.8.
Nick Pratto: First Baseman of the Future or Trade Candidate?
Should Kansas City bank on Pratto hitting his ceiling or consider trading him?
Former Major League pitcher opens batting cages in Fall River
FALL RIVER — When his friend Jimmy Raposa showed him the space and shared the idea, Allen Levrault needed all of five seconds to say yes. That was two months ago. And if all goes well, Levrault, the Westport High School Athletics Hall of Famer and former Major League pitcher, and Raposa, owner of Red Circle Firearms Tactical Firearms Academy in the city, will have a baseball/softball batting and pitching indoor facility ready to open for business...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Jose Castro to Chicago, outfield improvements, more
Atlanta Braves assistant hitting coach Jose Castro is headed to Chicago to take on the role of hitting coach for the White Sox. Castro, now 64, joined the Braves in 2015 under manager Fredi González. Former Braves third baseman Chris Johnson will act as Castro’s assistant hitting coach. Johnson...
batterypower.com
Atlanta Braves Minor League Player Review: Brandol Mezquita
Brandol Mezquita came into 2022 with little buzz around him as an older player heading into A-ball for the first time. After a month, those sentiments had shifted, though injuries and poor performances down the stretch dampened some of the early excitement. Preseason Report Card. While we knew of Brandol...
