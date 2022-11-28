ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Jayden Reed, Keon Coleman lead Michigan State’s All-Big Ten selections on offense

Michigan State had four players earn All-Big Ten honors on offense in selections announced by the conference on Wednesday. Wide receiver Jayden Reed was named second team by the coaches and an honorable mention by the media while receiver Keon Coleman was a third-team pick by the media and honorable mention by the coaches. Offensive linemen Nick Samac and J.D. Duplain were named honorable mention by both the coaches and media.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan State falls flat in 18-point loss at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Michigan State’s November schedule went out with a whimper. The No. 20 Spartans gave up a shooting barrage to Notre Dame early and fell behind by as many as 23 points in the first half as it fell on the road in a 70-52 loss on Wednesday at Purcell Pavilion.
EAST LANSING, MI
See the 2022 MLive Football Dream Team offenses

MLive released its offensive Dream Teams for the 2022 Michigan high school football season Wednesday, which shined a spotlight on some of the top playmakers from around the state. Between strong-armed quarterbacks, powerful running backs, speedy receivers, punishing linemen and big-legged kickers, there is a lot of talent represented in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Big Ten fines Michigan State $100K for tunnel incidents

A month after violent postgame incidents led to assault charges being brought against seven Michigan State football players for their roles following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan, the Big Ten announced discipline. Michigan State is fined a $100,000, the conference announced on Monday afternoon while publicly reprimanding Michigan for...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan State kicker Jack Stone entering transfer portal

Michigan State’s lone scholarship kicker on the roster is looking for a new school. True freshman Jack Stone announced via Twitter on Monday night that he will enter the portal and transfer after this semester. Stone, from Highland Park High School in Texas, was listed as the No. 5...
EAST LANSING, MI
What’s next for Khary Crump and other Michigan State players charged in tunnel incidents

Warrants were issued on Monday for seven Michigan State football players facing assault charges for their roles in postgame incidents following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan. Online records for the 15th District Court in Ann Arbor show defensive back Khary Crump is facing felonious assault, linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, and defensive backs Angelo Grose and Justin White, defensive ends Zion Young and Brandon Wright and linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown are facing misdemeanor aggravated assault and battery.
EAST LANSING, MI
Heisman Trophy odds updated: Caleb Williams now favored over Blake Corum

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Heading into the season, there were a plethora of Heisman Trophy candidates, and Michigan RB Blake Corum had odds as short as +400...
ANN ARBOR, MI
EMU’s Jose Ramirez makes history with MAC Defensive MVP award

Jose Ramirez made history Wednesday when he was named Mid-American Conference Defensive Most Valuable Player. The standout Eastern Michigan defensive end became the first player in the program’s history to earn MVP honors after a stellar senior season. Ramirez has set the EMU single-season record for sacks with 12...
YPSILANTI, MI
Meet the 2022 Jackson-area Dream Team on offense

JACKSON – As we have now reached the end of the 2022 football season, it is time to look back on some of the best of the best on area teams. In a season in which new coaches took teams to new heights, Napoleon had its best season in school history and Lumen Christi made it an even dozen state championships, some players stood out.
JACKSON, MI
10 Ann Arbor-area girls basketball teams to watch in 2022-23

ANN ARBOR – The Michigan high school girls basketball season begins Monday night. Here are 10 teams from the Ann Arbor area to keep an eye on during the 2022-23 season. Note that this is not a ranking of the best teams, just a look at teams that are intriguing heading into this season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Meet 20 Metro Detroit girls basketball players to watch for 2022-23 season

The girls high school basketball season opens this week in Michigan and there will be many talented players taking the court across the Metro Detroit coverage area. Here is a look into 20 of the top players from the area, with an extra list of more to watch for. Do you have more players to suggest? Help us follow them this season by emailing japurcell@mlive.com with reports and stats.
DETROIT, MI
Ann Arbor-area girls basketball teams dominate to open 2022-23 season

ANN ARBOR – It was a dominant start to the season for several Ann Arbor-area girls basketball teams on Tuesday. Saline rolled past Livonia Stevenson 47-14 as Keira Roehm led the way with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists. In addition to Roehm’s performance, Kadyn Maida added 13 points, five rebounds and two assists and Kate Stemmer recorded eight points, eight rebounds and eight steals.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Here are the girls basketball players to watch this season in the Jackson area

JACKSON -- A new girls basketball season is here, with Addison tipping off Monday night and other area teams getting the 2022-23 season underway Tuesday or later this week. As a new season gets underway, let’s look at the players who are going to shape the season, who are going to take the forefront as team look to claim conference titles and potentially make runs in the postseason.
JACKSON, MI

