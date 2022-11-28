ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Chris Mathiesen, Past Public Safety Commissioner, On the Continuing Crisis of Violence in Downtown Saratoga Springs

One of the problematic aspects of allowing bars in Saratoga Springs to stay open until 4AM that has not been focused on is the impact this has on the city's police department. In addition to the verbal abuse police suffer, officers are routinely placed in a volatile and dangerous situation as they try to cope with crowds of drunks in the downtown bar area. It is only a matter of time before more people, including police officers are hurt. In addition, officers who must routinely respond to the eruptions on Caroline Street are not available to quickly respond to other incidents that may occur simultaneously in other areas of the city. If this situation is not addressed, the city will find it increasingly difficult to attract and keep officers.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Calls for more heath care workers to receive COVID-19 bonus pay

ALBANY,N.Y. (NEWS10)– Health care workers could receive up to $3,000 in bonuses for working during the pandemic, but not everyone is eligible for it. When it comes to the Assisted Living Industry, Lisa Newcomb, Executive Director for the Empire State Assisted Living Association said, “The only ones that are, are the ones that are Medicaid […]
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Commissioner Montagnino Inappropriately Intercedes in Shooting Inquiry

On Sunday afternoon, November 20, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim held a hastily called press conference to discuss the shootings that occurred early Sunday morning, November 20, in downtown Saratoga Springs. At the event, they released videos of the incident in spite of a request from authorities to not release the videos at this time.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
wamc.org

Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce president on bar closing times, cannabis and the holiday shopping season

The holiday season is always a busy one in the Saratoga Springs area, but this year there are new concerns about the downtown bar scene following a shootout around 3 a.m. on a recent Sunday. In the meantime, a new business is sprouting up in New York, after the first retail marijuana licenses were issued. To talk about all of that and more, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with Todd Shimkus, president of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. He says the holiday shopping season is off to a strong start.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

11/28/22 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post, Albany Law School Professor of Law, Director of The Justice Center and Director of Immigration Law Clinic Sarah Rogerson, and investment banker on Wall Street Mark Wittman.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs to hold vigil to honor Club Q victims

A special vigil is planned to be held Sunday evening in Saratoga Springs in memory of the victims of the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting. Saratoga Pride helped organize the vigil, which is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. Organizers hope the space is used to remember the victims and...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy