Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Related
Memory Care Center to open in Queensbury
A new Memory Care Center will open, as part of a $27.6M campus-wide expansion and construction project at The Glen at Hiland Meadows.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Chris Mathiesen, Past Public Safety Commissioner, On the Continuing Crisis of Violence in Downtown Saratoga Springs
One of the problematic aspects of allowing bars in Saratoga Springs to stay open until 4AM that has not been focused on is the impact this has on the city's police department. In addition to the verbal abuse police suffer, officers are routinely placed in a volatile and dangerous situation as they try to cope with crowds of drunks in the downtown bar area. It is only a matter of time before more people, including police officers are hurt. In addition, officers who must routinely respond to the eruptions on Caroline Street are not available to quickly respond to other incidents that may occur simultaneously in other areas of the city. If this situation is not addressed, the city will find it increasingly difficult to attract and keep officers.
Update on missing Schenectady teenager case
The Schenectady Police Department has released an update on the Samantha Humphrey case.
wbfo.org
Albany wants to take over an Orleans County nursing home, claiming owner fraud, bad care
Albany is rushing to seize control of The Villages nursing home in Orleans County, saying patients died in large numbers because of understaffed and inadequate care and hidden owners fraudulently taking millions of dollars. State Attorney General Letitia James says an immediate takeover is essential. During a news conference yesterday...
WRGB
DEC, Animal Control working to capture aggressive otter in Albany Park, say officials
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — DEC and Albany County Animal Control are working to capture an otter, reported to be chasing visitors in a park. According to information reported by the Albany Water Department, the warning is out to visitors at the 6 Mile Waterworks Park. Anyone with information or...
Calls for more heath care workers to receive COVID-19 bonus pay
ALBANY,N.Y. (NEWS10)– Health care workers could receive up to $3,000 in bonuses for working during the pandemic, but not everyone is eligible for it. When it comes to the Assisted Living Industry, Lisa Newcomb, Executive Director for the Empire State Assisted Living Association said, “The only ones that are, are the ones that are Medicaid […]
theberkshireedge.com
Where We Are (Part 3): Craig and Gail Elliott, former longtime owners of the Old Egremont Store in North Egremont
Author’s note: I grew up down the road from the store and my family went to “Craig’s” nearly every day of my childhood, to pick up the mail, newspaper, roast beef grinder, milk, candy or a pretzel. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity and concision.
Multiple main water breaks in Albany
Albany Water has announced they are currently working on multiple main breaks on Pine Street and Lodge, also at 158 State Street.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Commissioner Montagnino Inappropriately Intercedes in Shooting Inquiry
On Sunday afternoon, November 20, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim held a hastily called press conference to discuss the shootings that occurred early Sunday morning, November 20, in downtown Saratoga Springs. At the event, they released videos of the incident in spite of a request from authorities to not release the videos at this time.
wamc.org
Environmental Advocates NY Executive Director Peter Iwanowicz discusses priorities before departure from organization
The leader of one of New York’s most vocal environmental watchdog organizations is stepping down. Peter Iwanowicz has served as Executive Director of Environmental Advocates NY for nine years. He plans to leave at the end of the December. Iwanowicz first joined the organization headquartered in Albany in 1995...
wamc.org
Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce president on bar closing times, cannabis and the holiday shopping season
The holiday season is always a busy one in the Saratoga Springs area, but this year there are new concerns about the downtown bar scene following a shootout around 3 a.m. on a recent Sunday. In the meantime, a new business is sprouting up in New York, after the first retail marijuana licenses were issued. To talk about all of that and more, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with Todd Shimkus, president of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. He says the holiday shopping season is off to a strong start.
Must see Upstate NY home: Luxury estate in Saratoga County is a country escape
If you are looking for a country home that has it all, there are few that fit the bill like Burgoyne’s Retreat in Stillwater, New York. The Upstate New York home at 1723 NYS Route 4 sits on over 60 acres of land filled with trails for hiking, biking, and horse riding. The pastoral property is surrounded by the Saratoga National Historical Park.
Best places to get sushi near Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for some great sushi in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best places to get sushi near Albany, according to Yelp.
7 Interesting Facts About the Capital Region’s Twin Bridges
Are you one of the thousands that cross the 'twins' each day? Heading North to Lake George or heading South to Albany? Most of us from the Capital Region refer to the bridge spanning the Mohawk River as the Twin Bridges or simply the 'twins' but there is much more to this landmark.
wamc.org
11/28/22 RT Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post, Albany Law School Professor of Law, Director of The Justice Center and Director of Immigration Law Clinic Sarah Rogerson, and investment banker on Wall Street Mark Wittman.
Troy student wins NY-20 Congressional App Challenge
A student from the Emma Willard School has been named the winner of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge for NY-20.
Three injured following a home invasion in Hudson
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a home invasion that spilled into the streets on Tuesday night.
Hoosick Falls man dies after construction accident
A 52-year-old male succumbed to life-threatening injuries sustained from a construction accident in Saratoga Springs.
WNYT
Saratoga Springs to hold vigil to honor Club Q victims
A special vigil is planned to be held Sunday evening in Saratoga Springs in memory of the victims of the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting. Saratoga Pride helped organize the vigil, which is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. Organizers hope the space is used to remember the victims and...
Missing Waterford man found
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing vulnerable adult. Donald J Neddo was last seen at 6:30 a.m. on November 30.
Comments / 0