This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Unidentified floating object washes ashore, sparks debateTracey FollyFalmouth, MA
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
2nd suspect arrested in Fall River shooting
Fall River police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month.
Fall River police arrest man wanted in connection with early November shooting
Authorities arrested a fugitive wanted in connection with an early November shooting incident on America Street that left one victim with gunshot wounds in his stomach and arm, police said. On Tuesday, Fall River police apprehended Nestly Lewis in connection with the November shooting. The 27-year-old man was arrested on...
Jeep that suspect fled in found empty in Marshfield homicide investigation, police say
A 2019 Jeep Wrangler used by the suspect of a double homicide to flee the scene in Marshfield was found empty on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Authorities are seeking Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth, in connection with a double homicide investigation after police discovered Carl and Vicki Mattson dead in their Gotham Hill homes on Tuesday night. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said Keeley left the scene in a Jeep Wrangler owned by the Mattsons in a press conference Wednesday morning.
Authorities investigating double homicide at home in Marshfield
Marshfield, Mass. — Law enforcement officials are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman at a home in Marshfield. Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are conducting a double homicide investigation at a home on Gotham Hill Drive, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office. The...
Married couple found dead in Mass. home
Authorities in Massachusetts are looking for a 27-year-old man they say was involved in the killings of a married couple.
District attorney identifies Fall River man killed in fiery crash in Westport
WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office on Monday identified the Fall River man killed in a fiery crash on Thanksgiving in Westport. The single-car crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Interstate 195 west just before exit 16. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said that...
Police: Man charged with spray painting ‘Adapt or Get Clapped’ on Plymouth business, resists arrest
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A young man is under arrest for allegedly spray painting a Plymouth business on Tuesday. Damien Oehme, 19, of Plymouth, was charged with vandalizing property and resisting arrest. Plymouth Police say a DPW employee spotted Oehme spray painting “ADAPT OR GET CLAPPED” on a business in...
Two hospitalized, including police officer, after pickup truck slams into Marshfield cruiser
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Two people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning after a pickup truck crashed into a Marshfield police cruiser. Marshfield Police say the truck hit a patch of black ice in the area of Main Street near St. Christine’s Church, causing it to swerve into the lane of an oncoming cruiser.
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store Tragedy
"A car struck the building causing damage"Photo by(Whitman Police Department / Facebook) (WHITMAN, MA) On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the Whitman Police Department revealed in a Facebook post that a car accident had taken place on Bedford Street, which involved a storefront.
Woman found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in crash that killed Needham teens
On Monday, a Norfolk Superior Court jury found a Wellesley woman guilty of motor vehicle in connection with a 2018 crash that claimed the life of two Needham High School teenage girls. Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 56, of Wellesley, was found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in connection with a 2018 Needham...
Friends: Jogger killed in southeastern Massachusetts crash was officer
The name of a southeastern Massachusetts man that died after a pedestrian crash has been announced. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival,...
Massachusetts man charged with driving 116 mph while intoxicated, NH police say
For the third time since Sunday, New Hampshire State Police have arrested a Massachusetts driver they said was driving more than 100 miles per hour while intoxicated. Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, a New Hampshire state trooper clocked a Milford, Massachusetts man driving 116 miles per hour on Interstate 93 through the town of Tilton, about 20 miles north of the state capital of Concord.
Fall River police officer Nicholas Hoar arrested, accused of beating man in custody with baton
A Fall River Police Officer who is accused of beating a man in custody with a baton was arrested by federal agents Wednesday, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’ Office said. Nicholas M. Hoar, 35, was indicted on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and...
Acton man dies weeks after being injured in motorcycle crash
ACTON, Mass. — A man has passed away as a result of injuries sustained during a motorcycle crash in Acton on October 31st. Acton Police say the crash happened on Great Road around 12:00 p.m. when a Subaru Forester traveling eastbound and a motorcycle traveling westbound collided. The driver...
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders #quincypolice
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders. – News about elsewhere reported by Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News has yet again scooped its media brethren with word as to what apparently went terribly wrong in the middle of the night last night in Marshfield. While...
Police: Man stole car with 3-year-old inside
Police arrested a man accused of stealing a car with a 3-year-old child inside in Providence Tuesday night.
Stolen gun from Vermont found during Greenfield traffic stop
Two men from different states are facing charges after Massachusetts State Police conduct a traffic stop in Greenfield last week.
Cars crashing into stores: A deadly problem in Southern New England
(WJAR) — A deadly problem is going largely untracked: cars crashing into storefronts. It happened in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts Tuesday night as cars hit two different CVS stores and dozens of other times just in the past year. In each of those incidents no one inside the...
Zontre Mack, charged in shooting death of Dorchester teen Curtis Ashford, pleads not guilty
A 19-year-old Canton man pled not guilty in a Suffolk County courtroom Wednesday morning to murder charges he faces in connection to the July shooting death of Curtis Ashford, a 15-year-old from Dorchester. Boston police arrested Zontre Mack last month, who is charged with first-degree murder, carrying a firearm without...
Driver taken to hospital after crashing into gas pump
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Police said a driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a gas pump in Attleboro on Monday afternoon. According to Attleboro police, a car crashed into a gas pump at the Cumberland Farms on Pleasant Street around 1 p.m. The 83-year-old driver was...
