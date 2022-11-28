ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, MA

MassLive.com

Jeep that suspect fled in found empty in Marshfield homicide investigation, police say

A 2019 Jeep Wrangler used by the suspect of a double homicide to flee the scene in Marshfield was found empty on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Authorities are seeking Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth, in connection with a double homicide investigation after police discovered Carl and Vicki Mattson dead in their Gotham Hill homes on Tuesday night. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said Keeley left the scene in a Jeep Wrangler owned by the Mattsons in a press conference Wednesday morning.
MARSHFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Friends: Jogger killed in southeastern Massachusetts crash was officer

The name of a southeastern Massachusetts man that died after a pedestrian crash has been announced. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts man charged with driving 116 mph while intoxicated, NH police say

For the third time since Sunday, New Hampshire State Police have arrested a Massachusetts driver they said was driving more than 100 miles per hour while intoxicated. Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, a New Hampshire state trooper clocked a Milford, Massachusetts man driving 116 miles per hour on Interstate 93 through the town of Tilton, about 20 miles north of the state capital of Concord.
TILTON, NH
Turnto10.com

Driver taken to hospital after crashing into gas pump

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Police said a driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a gas pump in Attleboro on Monday afternoon. According to Attleboro police, a car crashed into a gas pump at the Cumberland Farms on Pleasant Street around 1 p.m. The 83-year-old driver was...
ATTLEBORO, MA
