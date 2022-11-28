ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carols in the Garden set for Dec. 13 at Gonzales library

Jingle and mingle at Ascension Parish Library's annual caroling event at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at APL's Gonzales location. Bring your family and friends along to listen and sing with the crowd of carolers in our festive winter wonderland. Erin Perdue, choir director at East Ascension High School, will lead in singing some of the season's classics.
GONZALES, LA
postsouth.com

All Is Bright brings Yuletide sprit to downtown Plaquemine on Saturday

Reshonda Dickerson knew the Plaquemine Main Street Program could only go one direction after last year’s Christmas celebration in downtown Plaquemine. She needed to build on its success. The Board President for the Plaquemine Main Street Program has led the charge to present a bigger celebration for this year’s...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

All About the 2022 Boucherie and Balloon Festival

Sorrento, Louisiana — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Boucherie and Balloon Festival is this Friday, December 2, 2022 through Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Sorrento, Louisiana. There will be live music, pig roasting, crackling cookoff, jambalaya cookoff, hot air balloon rides and more. The festival is the prime fundraiser to support the Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation and the Louisiana Lion’s Children’s Camp. Additionally, this event provides resources which will allow them to supply glasses and hearing aids to those in need in Sorrento and to send handicapped children or children with juvenile diabetes to camp during the summer. For a full schedule of events and a festival map, visit https://www.boucheriefestival.com/
SORRENTO, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Donaldsonville Stroll on the Square, tree-lighting (December 10)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Come out and celebrate the launch of the Christmas Season at the 2022 Stroll on the Square. Enjoy shopping, food, music, Santa Claus, and the City of Donaldsonville Christmas Tree Lighting. The event will take place on December 10 from 6pm-10pm...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Festive events usher Christmas spirit, holiday cheer

Turkey and dressing may have still been on leftover plates Friday, but a stream of Zachary-area residents were among the first to take in the Christmas cheer from Light Up Zachary and snacks from Sneaux Season while ushering the sights and sounds of Christmas 2022. Events that include parades and...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Felicianas bring in holidays with many activities

UPDATE: The schedule for activities in West Feliciana has been updated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Christmas activities will be found in abundance in the Felicianas. Hemingbough, near St. Francisville, will be hosting its annual holiday brass concert by the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Tickets may be purchased online at brso.org.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
225batonrouge.com

December 2022 calendar of events in Baton Rouge

Come out to Baton Rouge General’s Bluebonnet Campus to see a dazzling holiday light display. The Holiday Lights display will have even more lights this year to make the season brighter. Baton Rouge General is also bringing back Snow & Glow—a ticketed, family-friendly event with fake snow, Santa photos and more on Thursday, Dec. 1 and Thursday, Dec. 15. brgeneral.org.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

How to watch Hallmark Channel's 'My Southern Family Christmas'

Looking for showing times to watch (or rewatch) the "Hallmark Channel's My Southern Family Christmas?" Here is the upcoming schedule (all times central time):. Ascension Parish residents will recognize familiar settings as scenes were filmed at the Cajun Village and Coffee House at the corner of Hwy. 22 and Hwy. 70 in Sorrento from Sept. 21-23. A Baton Rouge neighborhood and Celtic Studios also were utilized.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Creole Crawfish-Stuffed Bell Peppers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While it is quite common in Cajun Country to incorporate any type of meat or shellfish in a stuffing, stuffing the peppers with crawfish really adds a fun and healthy twist. I really enjoy creating this dish because of the beautiful, multicolored bell peppers. Quite apart from being delicious, they will certainly add holiday cheer to the table.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

New 2016 flood interactive map released by Amite River Basin Commission

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Amite River Basin Commission is asking for the public’s input about the 2016 flood to learn more about flooding in the Capital Region. Anytime there is severe weather many in the Capital Region think back to the 2016 flood. It’s what prompted Deitmar Rietschier, the executive director of the Amite River Basin Commission, to start examining how rain patterns led to such historic flooding.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

7,500 boxes of groceries to be given to Baker community Dec. 10

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Thousands of boxes of groceries given by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be given to the Baker community next Saturday. City leaders said groceries will be given to community members, food pantries, churches and home delivery through the EBR Council of Aging. Those...
BAKER, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Shelley Farmer appointed principal of Galvez Middle School

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the appointment of Shelley Farmer as the principal of Galvez Middle School. "We are so excited that Shelley Farmer is serving in this new leadership role and believe she is going to do phenomenal things for the Galvez Middle Pirates," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office hosts senior sock hop

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Garney Gautreau senior sock hop will be hosted by Sheriff Bobby Webre and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office on Friday, Dec. 9. The holiday event will have entertainment from Mike Broussard & Night Train, officials said. You can enjoy lunch at 11 a.m., followed...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

