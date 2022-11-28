Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Carols in the Garden set for Dec. 13 at Gonzales library
Jingle and mingle at Ascension Parish Library's annual caroling event at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at APL's Gonzales location. Bring your family and friends along to listen and sing with the crowd of carolers in our festive winter wonderland. Erin Perdue, choir director at East Ascension High School, will lead in singing some of the season's classics.
postsouth.com
All Is Bright brings Yuletide sprit to downtown Plaquemine on Saturday
Reshonda Dickerson knew the Plaquemine Main Street Program could only go one direction after last year’s Christmas celebration in downtown Plaquemine. She needed to build on its success. The Board President for the Plaquemine Main Street Program has led the charge to present a bigger celebration for this year’s...
thelouisianaweekend.com
All About the 2022 Boucherie and Balloon Festival
Sorrento, Louisiana — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Boucherie and Balloon Festival is this Friday, December 2, 2022 through Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Sorrento, Louisiana. There will be live music, pig roasting, crackling cookoff, jambalaya cookoff, hot air balloon rides and more. The festival is the prime fundraiser to support the Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation and the Louisiana Lion’s Children’s Camp. Additionally, this event provides resources which will allow them to supply glasses and hearing aids to those in need in Sorrento and to send handicapped children or children with juvenile diabetes to camp during the summer. For a full schedule of events and a festival map, visit https://www.boucheriefestival.com/
pelicanpostonline.com
Donaldsonville Stroll on the Square, tree-lighting (December 10)
It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Come out and celebrate the launch of the Christmas Season at the 2022 Stroll on the Square. Enjoy shopping, food, music, Santa Claus, and the City of Donaldsonville Christmas Tree Lighting. The event will take place on December 10 from 6pm-10pm...
theadvocate.com
Lights, parades and Christmas past: 3 things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge area
It's a Baton Rouge tradition: The mayor switches on North Boulevard's half a million holiday lights, along with the 25-foot Christmas tree. Ice skate for free, play in six tons of real snow, watch fireworks and more fun from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. downtownbatonrouge.org. Join the parades. West...
theadvocate.com
Festive events usher Christmas spirit, holiday cheer
Turkey and dressing may have still been on leftover plates Friday, but a stream of Zachary-area residents were among the first to take in the Christmas cheer from Light Up Zachary and snacks from Sneaux Season while ushering the sights and sounds of Christmas 2022. Events that include parades and...
theadvocate.com
Felicianas bring in holidays with many activities
UPDATE: The schedule for activities in West Feliciana has been updated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Christmas activities will be found in abundance in the Felicianas. Hemingbough, near St. Francisville, will be hosting its annual holiday brass concert by the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Tickets may be purchased online at brso.org.
225batonrouge.com
December 2022 calendar of events in Baton Rouge
Come out to Baton Rouge General’s Bluebonnet Campus to see a dazzling holiday light display. The Holiday Lights display will have even more lights this year to make the season brighter. Baton Rouge General is also bringing back Snow & Glow—a ticketed, family-friendly event with fake snow, Santa photos and more on Thursday, Dec. 1 and Thursday, Dec. 15. brgeneral.org.
brweeklypress.com
The Main Street Pilot Club to host HERITAGE in Christmas Concert, December 10th, at Shady Grove B.C.
BAKER, La. —HERITAGE will present a Christmas Concert of Negro Spirituals on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 16443 Plank Road, Baker, LA 70714, at 4:00 pm. This event, hosted by The Main Street Pilot Club of Baker, will feature performances of spirituals by HERITAGE, and admission is free.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
How to watch Hallmark Channel's 'My Southern Family Christmas'
Looking for showing times to watch (or rewatch) the "Hallmark Channel's My Southern Family Christmas?" Here is the upcoming schedule (all times central time):. Ascension Parish residents will recognize familiar settings as scenes were filmed at the Cajun Village and Coffee House at the corner of Hwy. 22 and Hwy. 70 in Sorrento from Sept. 21-23. A Baton Rouge neighborhood and Celtic Studios also were utilized.
brproud.com
Winning ticket worth a grand sold at convenience store on LA 1
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Someone spent $3 and won $1,000 after a SLINGO Doubler scratch-off ticket was purchased at a store in Assumption Parish. The winning ticket was sold at the Charlie’s One Stop which is located at 4738 LA-1. 27 winning tickets worth $1,000 have been claimed...
WAFB.com
Creole Crawfish-Stuffed Bell Peppers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While it is quite common in Cajun Country to incorporate any type of meat or shellfish in a stuffing, stuffing the peppers with crawfish really adds a fun and healthy twist. I really enjoy creating this dish because of the beautiful, multicolored bell peppers. Quite apart from being delicious, they will certainly add holiday cheer to the table.
theadvocate.com
If you missed Louisiana-shot 'My Southern Family Christmas,' here's when it re-airs
Between the turkey tryptopahn kick-in and Black Friday prep, if you missed the Louisiana-shot holiday film, "My Southern Family Christmas," you're in luck. The movie, filmed in Sorrento and Baton Rouge in September, will re-air on Hallmark Channel at the following times:. 7 p.m. Wednesday. 9 p.m. Sunday. 1 a.m....
Denham Springs woman rescues puppies from culvert after spending hours on the road
ADA TAYLOR, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple puppies are safe and warm thanks to the efforts of a woman named Tiffany Duke. The mother from Denham Springs drove five hours to corral a group of puppies that were holed up in a culvert. This all started when “a Bienville Parish sheriff’s deputy contacted the Humane Society […]
theadvocate.com
Hanley's Foods puts Baton Rouge in a national spotlight with its Sensation Salad Dressing
Richard Hanley Jr. didn’t know the Sensation Salad was a Baton Rouge thing. Though he grew up loving it, he didn't realize that bottled Sensation Salad dressing wasn't a thing. It’s true. If you wanted to make a Sensation Salad, you had to make it yourself. Lots of local...
New 2016 flood interactive map released by Amite River Basin Commission
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Amite River Basin Commission is asking for the public’s input about the 2016 flood to learn more about flooding in the Capital Region. Anytime there is severe weather many in the Capital Region think back to the 2016 flood. It’s what prompted Deitmar Rietschier, the executive director of the Amite River Basin Commission, to start examining how rain patterns led to such historic flooding.
brproud.com
7,500 boxes of groceries to be given to Baker community Dec. 10
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Thousands of boxes of groceries given by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be given to the Baker community next Saturday. City leaders said groceries will be given to community members, food pantries, churches and home delivery through the EBR Council of Aging. Those...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Shelley Farmer appointed principal of Galvez Middle School
Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the appointment of Shelley Farmer as the principal of Galvez Middle School. "We are so excited that Shelley Farmer is serving in this new leadership role and believe she is going to do phenomenal things for the Galvez Middle Pirates," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander.
Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office hosts senior sock hop
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Garney Gautreau senior sock hop will be hosted by Sheriff Bobby Webre and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office on Friday, Dec. 9. The holiday event will have entertainment from Mike Broussard & Night Train, officials said. You can enjoy lunch at 11 a.m., followed...
