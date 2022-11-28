ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Chicago

You've Got 2 Days Left To Renew Your Illinois Driver's License if Its Expired

If you've been putting off renewing your Illinois Drivers License or ID card, the honeymoon's over -- there are no more deadline extensions, and it's time to get to it. In Illinois, although there is a grace period, driving with or using an expired drivers license can result in a hefty fine, or even a misdemeanor depending on the length of time that has gone by. However, as a result of the COVID pandemic, the Illinois Secretary of State's office in 2020 extended several times the renewal period for licenses and IDs, allowing extra time for residents to still legally use expired cards.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Is Going After People Who Misuse/Abuse Disabled Parking

In the Christmas song, "The Holiday Season," the lyrics touch on some of the highlights of this time of year like shopping, hanging stockings, singing carols, etc. An Illinois version of the song would also include cracking down on what Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White calls "Holiday Scofflaws." So...
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Illinois Driver’s License and ID Card expiration extension ends Thursday

SPRINGFIELD – The time to renew your expired Illinois Driver’s License or ID Card will be drawing to close. The multiple extensions that were offered to the public during the pandemic beginning in 2020 will be ending on Thursday. Online renewals are possible for most residents by visiting ILSOS.Gov. The deadline for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security REAL ID is May 3rd, 2023.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Pritzker expects only minor changes to Illinois law that eliminates cash bail

Illinois lawmakers returned to Springfield Tuesday to discuss potential changes to the SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail and goes into effect on January 1st, 2023. Pritzker expects only minor changes to Illinois law …. Illinois lawmakers returned to Springfield Tuesday to discuss potential changes to the SAFE-T Act, which...
ILLINOIS STATE
Occupational Health Safety

Illinois Contractor Faces Over $118K in Proposed Penalties, Repeat Violations After OSHA Finds Cave-In Hazards

The contractor was cited twice before for these hazards. An Illinois excavating contractor is facing citations after OSHA found workers exposed to cave-ins while working in a seven-foot trench. According to a news release, an inspector discovered that two workers were not “adequate[ly]” protected from cave-ins and had no means...
ILLINOIS STATE
edglentoday.com

ISP Plans Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols In Madison and St. Clair Counties

COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Commander, Captain Casey Faro, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Madison and St. Clair County during December. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
thecentersquare.com

Amendment 1 could force changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act police regulations

(The Center Square) – Local governments in Illinois should brace for the unknown with some expecting conflicts between the SAFE-T Act and a looming constitutional amendment enshrining collective bargaining rights. Illinois state lawmakers are back in Springfield Tuesday for the final three days of session before the SAFE-T Act’s...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois’ executive inspector general fields record number of complaints, revolving door determinations

(The Center Square) – A record number of complaints were received by the Illinois Office of the Executive Inspector General in the past year. The OEIG released its fiscal year 2022 annual report that the agency said “featured notable record highs,” including the number of received and reviewed complaints and the number of revolving door determinations issued.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Read the Full Bill: Proposed Changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act

Illinois State Sen. Robert Peters filed an amendment to the controversial SAFE-T Act, which is set to eliminate cash bail in the state on Jan. 1, 2023. The amendment focused largely on clarifying language on several fronts, including whether defendants detained prior to Jan. 1 will be released once the legislation goes into effect, and making more clear which crimes would qualify for pretrial detention.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Democrats Push To Hold Early Presidential Vote In Illinois To Be Rejected

(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File) A push by Democrats to make Illinois one of the states with the first votes in the presidential primaries in 2024 is expected to fall short. The Sun Times reports the effort will likely be rejected this week by the Democratic National Committee’s rules and bylaws panel. The panel is meeting Thursday through Saturday. Michigan and Minnesota are considered frontrunners for the Midwest slot.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy