If you've been putting off renewing your Illinois Drivers License or ID card, the honeymoon's over -- there are no more deadline extensions, and it's time to get to it. In Illinois, although there is a grace period, driving with or using an expired drivers license can result in a hefty fine, or even a misdemeanor depending on the length of time that has gone by. However, as a result of the COVID pandemic, the Illinois Secretary of State's office in 2020 extended several times the renewal period for licenses and IDs, allowing extra time for residents to still legally use expired cards.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO