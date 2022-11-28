On Monday night, sophomore Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton announced his plans to enter the transfer portal when the portal opens on December 5th. Thornton took to Twitter and Instagram to announce his decision saying, "First off, I want to start by saying thank you to coach Lanning, coach Adams and the entire University of Oregon coaching staff and family for all the love and support they have provided me over this past football season at Oregon. I would also like to thank each and every one of my teammates for always pushing me to be the best version of myself on and off the field. Truly after countless hours of thinking while serious discussions with my family about this, i would like to announce that I am entering the transfer portal. I'll always be a duck at heart but it's time for me to move on to the next chapter of my football career and make sure that I make the right decision for myself. With much love, Dont'e Thornton Jr. #freemacc"

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO