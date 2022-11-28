Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: 'Tripledemic' fills local hospitals, urgent care centersEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
247Sports
Ducks face off against red-hot shooting Cougars in Pac-12 opener
The Oregon Ducks (3-4) will open up Pac-12 play Thursday night in Eugene against a Washington State Cougar (4-2) program that will bring to the floor some of the best shooters in the country. "They got some great shooters," said Oregon men's basketball head coach Dana Altman. "We may need...
247Sports
Oregon State commit Aidan Chiles talks recent campus visit
Downey (Calif.) quarterback and Oregon State commit Aidan Chiles finally got a full season to show what he can do and he proved this year he’s among the nation’s best. We first heard about Chiles his freshman year when he was at Los Alamitos. He was the backup to current Griffin and USC commit Malachi Nelson. He stayed at Los Al through his sophomore year as well before transferring in to Downey prior to his junior season.
Oregon extends offer to elite FCS Portal Target Drae McCray
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Duck football program have multiple openings at the wide receiver position heading into the offseason, and they've now extended a scholarship offer to one of the best available players at the receiver position in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Austin Peay sophomore wide receiver Drae McCray...
247Sports
How Oregon's offense stacks up statistically at the conclusion of the 2022 regular season
The 2022 regular season has reached a sobering conclusion for the Ducks, who missed out on a fourth straight Pac-12 Championship Game appearance with Saturday's loss in Corvallis. The Ducks finished 9-3 in regular season play with a 7-2 Pac-12 record. However, losses to the school's two biggest rivals leave a sour taste as the team awaits its bowl draw.
247Sports
Redshirt tracker: Where Oregon freshmen eligibility stands after regular season
Dan Lanning's inaugural signing class brought 17 high school signees into the fold this fall. With the regular season now completed, I found it time to take a look at which players saw the field enough to burn their redshirt seasons and which have not. The Ducks will not play in the conference title game, meaning that only the bowl game remains this season. That leaves very few players in limbo heading into next month's season-concluding game.
247Sports
Mailbag Podcast: Who are the candidates for Oregon's Offensive Coordinator?
The Oregon Ducks will need to make an offensive coordinator hire to replace outgoing Kenny Dillingham. Who are the names to know? Who are the people who will make this decision beyond Dan Lanning? What's the timeline for Oregon here? Plus, what do we make of Oregon's struggles on defense, the bad play of special teams, what bowl game could Oregon be going to, and what do we make of Oregon basketball?
Oregon WR Dont'e Thornton announces plans to enter transfer portal
On Monday night, sophomore Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton announced his plans to enter the transfer portal when the portal opens on December 5th. Thornton took to Twitter and Instagram to announce his decision saying, "First off, I want to start by saying thank you to coach Lanning, coach Adams and the entire University of Oregon coaching staff and family for all the love and support they have provided me over this past football season at Oregon. I would also like to thank each and every one of my teammates for always pushing me to be the best version of myself on and off the field. Truly after countless hours of thinking while serious discussions with my family about this, i would like to announce that I am entering the transfer portal. I'll always be a duck at heart but it's time for me to move on to the next chapter of my football career and make sure that I make the right decision for myself. With much love, Dont'e Thornton Jr. #freemacc"
KGW
What the collapse against Oregon State means for Oregon's football program | Locked On Ducks
After the Ducks blew a 21-point lead and lost to Oregon State, it feels like the sky is falling in Eugene. It isn't.
WWEEK
From Portland to Jersey: Inside the Crime Ring That Shipped Thousands of Oregon’s Stolen Catalytic Converters Across the Country
On a chilly morning last February, in the parking lot of a Beaverton Home Depot, a catalytic converter was harvested from a Ford pickup, one of hundreds stolen each month in Oregon. At black-market prices, the torpedo-shaped hunk of metal was worth upwards of $1,000. Catalytic converter theft is a...
The Top 3 Safest Cities to Live in Oregon
Oregon gets a rep for being weird, sure, but does that mean it's not safe to live in? We've been looking at the most dangerous cities of Oregon, the most redneck cities in Oregon, but now we want to do a deep dive to see the top 3 safest cities in Oregon.
Madras tops 8,000
Central Oregon growing quickly while Portland area shrinks by 11,000 people Madras has cracked the 8,000 mark for population, Culver is now 1,663 and Metolius is nearing quadruple digits at 987. The Portland State University Population Research Center recently released its estimate for 2022. It noted that Jefferson County's population growth of 372 over the year, 1.48%, made it the seventh-fastest growing county percentage-wise in the state. Jefferson County went from 25,032 people in 2021 to 25,404 in 2022. Gilliam County, with a county seat of Condon, grew 2.76%, with 56 additional residents, from 2,016 in 2021 to...
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Oregon Senate Rescinds Security Protocol for Boquist, Firmageddon, and Killer Robots
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! There is a...
opb.org
After more than two decades, Oregon removes Highway 20′s ‘safety corridor’ designation
Crash rates along U.S. Highway 20 in Lincoln County have fallen enough that the Oregon Department of Transportation has decided to remove the “safety corridor” designation. In a so-called “safety corridor,” traffic patrols are increased and fines are doubled. It’s a targeted approach to reducing traffic crashes on...
Pulling from extremist playbook, Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws
A growing list of Oregon sheriffs are telling their constituents they won’t enforce voter-approved gun restrictions despite not yet knowing how some aspects of the law will work and not having a clear role in enforcing others. In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said...
KTVZ
New state law allows all Oregon cities, 2 counties to seek authority to set their own speed limits
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new state law allows all 241 cities in Oregon, as well as Multnomah and Clackamas counties to apply for the authority to designate speed limits on roadways under their jurisdiction, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Tuesday. Currently, all changes in speed limits go through...
columbiagorgenews.com
Sherman sheriff, others file to block new gun restrictions
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey on Nov. 18 filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division...
kykn.com
Wind Advisory in Effect from 8:00 PM Tonight until 5:00 Tomorrow Morning
* WHAT...Wind gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater Vancouver Area. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. For more information from the National Weather Service visit https://weather.gov/portland.
kcfmradio.com
Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits
The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
KATU.com
Oregon man running with headphones on hit and killed by train, officials say
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A man was fatally struck by a train while running on railroad tracks in the Oakridge area, and officials say he was wearing headphones at the time. On Nov. 25, officials responded to a report that a man was hit by a train along the Union Pacific rail by Salmon Creek Road.
