CNET
Maximize Your Tax Refund in 2023: End-of-Year Tax Checklist
Your income tax return for 2022 won't be due until April 18, 2023 -- you can't file it until late January at the earliest -- but there are several actions you can take now that could help you out when it comes time to complete your 1040 form. The end of the year is a great time to review your tax situation and make any changes to reduce tax liability and maximize your tax refund.
NBC Chicago
The Fear of Loss Can Cost Investors Big-Time. Here's How
Humans evolved with a powerful bias against loss. That cognitive impulse helped humans survive, but impedes many investors from making sound decisions. "Loss aversion bias" causes people to invest too conservatively, sell stocks during downturns to avoid further losses and prevents some from starting to invest in the first place.
TechCrunch
How much tax will you owe when you sell your company?
After an exit, some founders may pay a 0% tax while others pay over 50% of their sale proceeds. Some founders can walk away with as much as two times the money as other founders at the same sale price — purely due to circumstances and tax planning. Personal tax planning can ultimately impact a founder’s take-home proceeds as much as exit-level valuation changes can.
The IRS Announced that the 2023 Gift Tax Exemption Rises to $17,000, up From $16,000 in 2022
What You Need to Know About 2023 Social Security Changes Beyond the COLA
The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) isn’t the only change on tap for Social Security next year. Some modifications might make you rethink your retirement plans.
6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards...
Retirees on Social Security: This Once-in-a-Lifetime Event May Raise Your Income by $150 per Month in 2023
Retired workers will get a big increase in Social Security benefits next year, and they will also pay less for Medicare Part B.
Common Retirement Questions: Should I Roll My 401(k) Over into an IRA?
Retirement Daily’s Robert Powell sits down with Dana Anspach from Sensible Money to tackle the 10 most common questions in retirement. In today’s episode, Anspach discusses another common retirement question: Should I roll my 401(k) over into an IRA?. Anspach says that she likes to discuss this question...
CNBC
3 lesser-known ways to trim your 2022 tax bill or boost your refund before year-end
There's still time to trim your tax bill or boost your refund before the end of the year. Depending on your 2022 income, you may consider deferring a holiday bonus, "bunching" medical expenses or a partial Roth conversion, experts say. After nearly a year of high inflation, rising interest rates...
Kearney Hub
New 2022 IRA RMD Tables: What Every Retiree Must Know
IRAs play a crucial role in helping millions of Americans save for retirement. But once you retire, traditional IRAs force you to start taking money out once you turn 72. Fail to take out your required minimum distribution (RMD) on time, and you'll face a harsh IRS penalty of 50%.
Motley Fool
Good News for Retirees: Changes to Social Security, Medicare, and Tax Brackets Are Coming in 2023
Social Security benefits will get a big cost-of-living adjustment next year. The standard monthly Medicare Part B premium and the annual deductible will drop. The standard deduction and the income thresholds that define the federal tax brackets will be adjusted for inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
What Are the Five Stages of Retirement?
Some people start thinking about retirement soon after beginning their first full-time job, and it's certainly never too early to begin planning for it. Social Security: Considering Taking Benefits...
KTEN.com
Advisors Should Understand These 2023 Tax Changes Now
As the New Year arrives, financial advisors should be looking ahead to 2023, understanding what tax changes will impact clients and what they can do to plan ahead. For financial advisors, the 2023 tax year won’t be chock-full of major tax surprises. Still, advisors should update and maintain financial planning strategies to accommodate any tweaks and updates.
IRS Changes For 2023 Will Raise Savings Limits and Tax Brackets - But Less Than Inflation
The IRS announced major changes in both savings and taxes brackets, including standard deductions for the 2023 tax year. As a result, taxpayers have a chance with these higher limits to recoup some of the huge dents that inflation has been making in their take-home pay.
Money Talk: New IRS guidance provides relief from RMD penalties for some beneficiaries
Money Talk: New IRS guidance provides relief from RMD penalties for some beneficiaries. Recall that the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act of 2019, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, changed the rules for some beneficiaries who inherit tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Specifically, in cases where the original account owner dies after Dec. 31, 2019, non-spouse beneficiaries of employer-sponsored retirement plan accounts and IRAs (both traditional and Roth), are no longer able to stretch required withdrawals from these accounts over their own life expectancies. Instead, these accounts must be fully distributed by the end of the tenth year after the original owner’s death.
Ex-FTX CEO Says He Believes Customers Will ‘Be Made Whole'
The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said Wednesday that he did not "knowingly" misuse customers' funds, and said he believes his millions of angry customers will eventually be made whole. The comments from Sam Bankman-Fried came during an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin at a conference put...
China Tech Stocks Have ‘a Lot of Upside' and Peak Regulation Is Over, Fund Management Firm Says
The Chinese government is unlikely to introduce new regulations for the internet tech sector, according to Jonathan Krane of KraneShares. He said the rules introduced in recent years were meant to create long-term stability in the sector. Ramiz Chelat of Vontobel Asset Management said he is selectively relatively optimistic on...
Biden wants your retirement savings to go woke. Here are 3 ways to protect yourself
The White House recently issued a new regulation that could radically transform retirement investing for millions of Americans.
