Chilly conditions continue: Northeast Ohio’s Thursday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A cold front that moved through the area on Wednesday will stick around Thursday as highs will only reach the mid 30s. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies and not additional precipitation. Winds will also be much calmer than the gusty conditions on the day prior. Overnight, lows will dip down Thursday night into the mid 20s.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

AccuWeather: Wind, Cold to Follow Rain

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After the rain is out of here, we’ve got more weather changes in store on Wednesday. AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Thompson says with a cold front moving through, it’ll be a windy day with temperatures eventually falling into the 30s. And...
CANTON, OH
27 First News

Windy and cold to lake effect snow: Where the heaviest will fall

(WKBN) — A powerful storm is moving through the region with strong gusty wind and falling temperatures. We will turn even colder tonight with lake effect snow showers developing off of Lake Erie. How high did the wind gust today?. Wind gusts ramped up as a cold front moved...
OHIO STATE
cbs4indy.com

Tracking severe storm chances in Indiana tonight

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting off this morning chilly and dry. Today will be the warmest day of the week as we continue to ride the temperature rollercoaster into the end of the week. Warm and windy Tuesday. As we continue into your Tuesday,...
INDIANA STATE
whbc.com

Half-Inch of Rain, Most of County Out of Drought Watch

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A rainy Sunday. The CAK weather station recorded .49 inches of rain on Sunday. We’re still a half-inch short for the month, but we could make that up on Wednesday. AccuWeather is calling for .41 inches iof rain between Tuesday night...
CANTON, OH
WBOY

Windy weather ahead for West Virginia on Wednesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Temperatures will climb to above-average highs over the next couple of days, but what follows will have you making sure your holiday decorations are secured, especially inflatables. Temperatures will be on a bit of a roller coaster this week as we reach a high in...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
cleveland19.com

19 First Alert Weather Day: Intense winds expected on Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The team is tracking a powerful cold front that is forecast to roll through our area Wednesday. We activated an ALERT for the potential of 50 to 60 mph wind gusts with this system. A surge of warmer air will start to build in tomorrow in advance of the front. Temperatures rise above 50 degrees.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bring Me The News

Expect up to 8 inches in Twin Cities; another snowstorm next week?

Heavy snow is falling in the Twin Cities and by the time the flakes stop flying the totals in some spots could reach 8 inches, according to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. "I still think we get about 5, 6, 7 inches for most of the Twin Cities," says Sundgaard. "There is going to be a wide range because of variation in moisture content and those ratios. Some of those heavier bursts could produce some of those 6-7-8 inch amounts."
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major Lake Effect Snow Coming This Week for New York State

Two weeks ago, we saw a very active weather forecast with heavy lake effect snow off Lak Erie and Lake Ontario and that's an understatement. In what was a historic lake effect snowstorm, anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow was dumped on portions of Western New York, from South Buffalo to Hamburg and Angola. Off Lake Ontario, another couple feet of snow was measured in what was a very chaotic few days for residents.
BUFFALO, NY
