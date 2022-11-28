ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grab these top home and fashion deals at Macy's Cyber Monday sale before they're gone

By Elsie Boskamp, Jon Winkler, Daniel Donabedian and Sara Miranda, Reviewed
 2 days ago
These are all the best Cyber Monday deals at Macy's right now. Macy's

Today is Cyber Monday , and Macy’s virtual shelves are packed with deals to make your dollar go far.If your winter wardrobe is in need of an update, save big on this cashmere sweater that's been marked down from $120 to $50. In need of some new kitchenware? Macy’s has you covered with tons of deals on top-rated appliances and accessories, including the beloved Nespresso machine and a Cuisinart knife set .

Of course, the deals don’t just end at clothes and kitchen goods. You can also find discounts on Michael Kors purses , Serta mattresses and tons of items from big-name makeup brands . Now’s the time to get shopping before these major deals go away.

Best fashion deals at Macy's Cyber Monday sale

Shop these high-quality fashion deals right now at Macy's. Macy's

Best beauty deals at Macy's Cyber Monday sale

Shop these top beauty sales at Macy's Cyber Monday. Clinique

Best home deals at the Macy's Cyber Monday sale

Get a myriad of home goods for less during the Macy's Cyber Monday sale. Reviewed / Macy's

Best bedding deals at Macy's Cyber Monday sale

These are the best bedding sales at Macy's during Cyber Monday. Macy's

Best kitchen deals at Macy's Cyber Monday sale

These are the top kitchen deals at Macy's right now. Cuisinart

