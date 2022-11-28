Grab these top home and fashion deals at Macy's Cyber Monday sale before they're gone
Today is Cyber Monday , and Macy’s virtual shelves are packed with deals to make your dollar go far.If your winter wardrobe is in need of an update, save big on this cashmere sweater that's been marked down from $120 to $50. In need of some new kitchenware? Macy’s has you covered with tons of deals on top-rated appliances and accessories, including the beloved Nespresso machine and a Cuisinart knife set .
Shop Macy's Cyber Monday Specials
Of course, the deals don’t just end at clothes and kitchen goods. You can also find discounts on Michael Kors purses , Serta mattresses and tons of items from big-name makeup brands . Now’s the time to get shopping before these major deals go away.
Best fashion deals at Macy's Cyber Monday sale
- Vanity Fair Full Figure Beauty Back Smoother Wireless Bra for $17.99 (Save $28.01)
- Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Ely Insider Zipper Chelsea Boot for $35.60 (Save $53.40)
- Charter Club Women's 100% Cashmere Crewneck Sweater for $49.99 (Save $69.01)
- Guess Men's Hooded Puffer Coat for $69.99 (Save $155.01)
- Tommy Hilfiger Men's Quilted Puffer Jacket for $69.99 (Save $155.01)
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat for $149.99 (Save $185.01)
- Michael Michael Kors Signature Austin Leather Messenger Bag for $119.99 (Save $238.01)
- Coach Badge Jacquard Elise Satchel for $177 (Save $118)
- Cole Haan Women's Leather Coat for $292 (Save $158)
Best beauty deals at Macy's Cyber Monday sale
- Clinique 2-piece Easy Eye Set for $6.50 (Save $17)
- Clinique 5-Piece Kisses Lipstick Set for $20.50 (Save $89.50)
- Estée Lauder 5-Piece Limited-Edition Lip Gloss Wonders Set for $26 (Save $74)
- Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette for $27 (Save $27)
- Philosophy 5-Piece Bubble Blizzard Shower Gel Set for $30 (Save $10)
- Estée Lauder Limited Edition Advanced Night Repair for $150.50 (Save $64.50)
- Too Faced Born This Way The Natural Nudes Eye Shadow Palette for $52 (Save $20.80)
- IT Cosmetics 4-Piece Beautiful Together Confidence Boosting Anti-Aging Skincare Set for $37.80 (Save $16.20)
- Tzumi ProFit Hand-Held Massage Gun for $27 (Save $48)
Best home deals at the Macy's Cyber Monday sale
- Homedics FB-50 Foot Bath for $17.95 (Save $7)
- National Tree Company Acacia Pre-Lit Christmas Tree for $99.99 (Save $250.01)
- Rapture 28" Hardside Spinner Suitcase for $147.99 (Save $277.01)
- Mattel Uno Artiste Takashi Murakami Card Game for $17 (Save $8)
- Swarovski Annual Edition 2022 Ornament for $63 (Save $22)
- Bon Voyage 3-Piece Travel Pillow, Blanket, Eye Mask Comfort Kit for $16 (Save $24)
- Studio Mercantile Neck and Shoulder Therapy Wrap for $12 (Save $23)
- JBL FLIP 5 Portable Waterproof Speaker for $70 (Save $50)
Best bedding deals at Macy's Cyber Monday sale
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Micromink Plush Blanket for $24.99 (Save $15.01)
- Martha Stewart Collection Holiday Printed Cotton Flannel Sheets for $26.99 (Save $33.01)
- Fairfield Square Collection Austin Stripe Comforter Set for $35 (Save $65)
- Martha Stewart Collection Feels Like Down Firm Density Pillow for $28.79 with on-page coupon (Save $31.21)
- Nautica Baird Cotton Blanket for $34.99 (Save $65.01)
- Fairfield Square Collection 1000-Thread Count Sheets for $39.99 (Save $140.01)
- Charter Club Damask Solid 550 Thread Count 100% Supima Cotton 3-Piece Sheet Set for $48 (Save $72)
- Beautyrest BR800 Queen Mattress for $476.99 (Save $822.01)
- Serta Perfect Sleeper Elkins II 10-Inch Firm Queen Mattress for $549 (Save $450)
Best kitchen deals at Macy's Cyber Monday sale
- Cuisinart 10-Piece Seaside Ceramic-Coated Knife Set for $12.99 (Save $27)
- Tools of the Trade Stainless Steel 13-Piece Cookware Set for $30 (Save $90)
- Braun Multiserve Coffee Maker for $179.99 (Save $20)
- Nespresso by De'Longhi Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker for $174.95 (Save $75)
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer for $349.95 (Save $135)
- Hotel Collection Stemware 8-Piece Value Set for $30 (Save $56)
- Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Round 6-Qt. Dutch Oven for $80 (Save $120)
- SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker for $110 (Save $40)
- Anolon Advanced Home Hard-Anodized Nonstick Ultimate Pan, 12" for $40 (Save $80)
- MegaChef Buffet Server, Food Warmer with 3 Removable Sectional Trays, Heated Warming Tray and Removable Tray Frame for $34 (Save $24)
