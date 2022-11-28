ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Look: Notable Change Made To Ryan Day's Wikipedia Page

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uopEj_0jQ71OMu00

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day

© Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan rocked the college football world by not just beating Ohio State on Saturday but routing its rival 45-23.

The beatdown in Ohio Stadium was a brutal blow for the Buckeyes, which had national championship aspirations this season but now won't win their own division for the second season in a row.

Head coach Ryan Day has borne the brunt of the backlash. That continued Monday with a funny edit to his Wikipedia page.

Someone altered Day's page to list his birthplace as "Third Base," a reference to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's jab at Day following the Wolverines' win in 2021.

A year ago, after Michigan's first victory over Ohio State in 10 years, Harbaugh said of Day "sometimes, there are people standing on third base that think they hit a triple, ... but they didn't."

Harbaugh has since claimed that was a counter-punch to Day saying he wanted Ohio State to "hang a hundred" on Michigan prior to last season's matchup.

Despite his team almost getting halfway to 100 on Saturday, Harbaugh was much more subdued this time around. The closest he came to smack-talking Ohio State during his postgame press conference was when he said "it's great to sing The Victors in Columbus."

A second straight loss to Ohio State has put Day under some heat from his fanbase, despite the fact that he's gone 45-5 in five seasons as a head coach, including 43-3 in the regular season.

A lot of that has to do with the root of Harbaugh's "third base" comment: Day inherited a juggernaut from former coach Urban Meyer, and while Ohio State certainly has not struggled since Meyer left, the Buckeyes also haven't gotten back to winning a national title.

Day and the Buckeys could still flip the script this season. Ohio State would likely still make the four-team College Football Playoff field with losses by either TCU or USC in their league title games, keeping their national championship hopes alive. They might even get a rematch with Michigan if both the Trojans and Horned Frogs go down.

But for the moment, Wolverine fans are relishing in their victory, and things have to be uncomfortable for Day in Columbus.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Michigan Coach Has Painful Admission For Ohio State

Michigan's offense repeatedly burned Ohio State with big plays during Saturday's 45-23 win at The Shoe. All five of Michigan's touchdowns went for at least 45 yards, including 69- and 75-yard scores from Cornelius Johnson in the second quarter and two big late runs from Donovan Edwards to silence the Columbus crowd.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2024 LB Kristopher Jones Says Jim Knowles Told Him He Could Make "An Immediate Impact" for OSU and Luke Montgomery Gets an In-home Visit

A top Ohio State linebacker target in the 2024 class had a productive visit to Columbus last weekend. Four-star Virginia prospect Kristopher Jones told Eleven Warriors he enjoyed his experience in Columbus despite the Michigan loss as the Buckeyes continue to catch the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker’s eye. “My visit...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Could Be On Verge Of Massive Staff Loss

Things could be going from bad to worse for Ohio State following the loss to Michigan. According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, assistant coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the Cincinnati head coaching opening. Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin over the weekend. The Bearcats have been linked to...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

BM5: So you're telling us there's a chance

Ohio State played dumb and then dumber in the second half against Michigan. However, despite that loss, the Buckeyes still have a chance at making the College Football Playoff. If USC loses to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, the Buckeyes are in. Would they also get in with a TCU loss? Regardless, it was very good news for OSU last evening when the committee placed the Buckeyes at No. 5 and Alabama at No. 6 in the CFP rankings.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Brian Hartline Report

Cincinnati has started to reach out to head-coaching candidates for its football program. According to BuckeyeScoop, Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the job after there was a lot of speculation that he would be a candidate. This comes after Luke Fickell accepted the Wisconsin job...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news

Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State's possible path to the College Football Playoff

For the second year in a row, Ohio State will not compete in the Big Ten championship game. As the Buckeyes watch Michigan play Purdue on Saturday, they instead will root for chaos and perhaps a way into the College Football Playoff. Ohio State’s possible path to the College Football...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Heather Dinich Makes Her Opinion On Michigan Very Clear

In just a few hours, the College Football Playoff committee will reveal their latest rankings. One ESPN analyst thinks there's a chance that Michigan will hear its name called at the No. 1 spot. College football analyst Heather Dinich made the case for the Wolverines to be No. 1 over Georgia.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Big Ten Commissioner Reveals If Ohio State Deserves Playoff Spot

The long-awaited 2022 version of "The Game" took place between Michigan and Ohio State on Saturday and the result was very lopsided. Michigan took over in the second half and pounded Ohio State 45-23 to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. This also got Big Blue to 12-0 on the season, while OSU dropped to 11-1.
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan OL Ryan Hayes calls out Ohio State backup for mocking his own starters

What a day it was if you are either part of the Michigan football program, or one of their supporters, as the Wolverines went into Columbus, stomped a mud-hole in the butt of Ohio State, and proceeded to walk it try. After trailing at halftime, the Wolverines absolutely destroyed the Buckeyes in the second half, and it was obvious, once again, that Michigan was by far the tougher, and superior team on the field. Now, Wolverines OL Ryan Hayes has called out an Ohio State backup player for mocking his own starters.
COLUMBUS, OH
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
26K+
Followers
1K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy