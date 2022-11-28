ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking: Prominent Big Ten Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal

By Milo Taibi
 2 days ago

Michigan football flag

© Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy has taken the Michigan Wolverines' starting job and run with it. At the start of the season, coach Jim Harbaugh hadn't decided between McCarthy and senior Cade McNamara as the team's number one QB.

But now, on the heels of Michigan's 45-23 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes, it appears McNamara's time with the Wolverines is numbered.

Possibly recognizing the lack of opportunity and playing time to come, McNamara is entering the transfer portal. The move ensures McNamara will be eligible to play for a new team next season.

Monday's news, which was first reported by Chris Hummer of 247Sports, has since been confirmed by a school representative.

The exit is a bittersweet moment for McNamara and Wolverines fans alike. During his time as the team's starting quarterback, Cade led the team to a 12-2 record in 2021. In last season's edition of The Game , McNamara started vs the Ohio State Buckeyes and enjoyed a 42-27 Michigan victory.

But McCarthy was waiting in the wings, and made the most of his starting opportunity when it presented itself this season. Consequently, McNamara hasn't received meaningful action in a game since the team's early season rout of the Colorado State Rams.

McNamara hasn't been in the transfer portal for a day, but rumors are already flying about where the third-year QB may land.

Comments / 12

Jennifer in Ohio
2d ago

My fellow fans during the Hawaii game began booing Cade when he entered the game. I don't blame him for leaving and wish those who booed him would understand that you don't boo our team. We had a backup quarterback who is proven and now just entered the portal. Good job fair weather fans

Reply
10
Buffoldude
2d ago

With it being up in the air whether Casey Thompson is coming back to Nebraska, it might be prudent for Nebraska to go after him.

Reply
5
 

Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

