Starboard gunner
2d ago
this is what happens when democrats are elected. Criminals know liberals are weak and will bow.
YoungN Taylor
2d ago
If owners would carry, crime rate would definitely decrease!
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes ready for road test against No. 18 LouisvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
US Marshals, ATF offer up to $20K each for 2 fugitives
NATIONAL (WEHT) – The U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are offering rewards of up to $20,000 each for two Louisville men wanted on federal narcotics charges as well as bond violation and supervised release violation charges following an incident in November 2021. Officials say Chicoby Summers, 27, and […]
hazard-herald.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Louisville
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Louisville, KY-IN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Man indicted for role in Kentucky ‘grandparent scam’
Officials said “grandparent scams,” also known as “person-in-need scams,” involve perpetrators making false claims to victims that their loved one is in jeopardy and in need of money that the perpetrator will use to assist the loved one.
wdrb.com
Louisville CIA pilot who died 70 years ago in China honored by Kentucky nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville native who died 70 years ago while flying as a pilot for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was honored on Tuesday. Norman Schwartz joined the U.S. Marines in 1943 and became a fighter pilot in the Pacific theater during World War II. He then started flying for the CIA.
Louisville offers Rhode Island OL transfer Ajani Cornelius
Rhode Island offensive line transfer Ajani Cornelius has become a hot commodity in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound two-year starter at right tackle is up to a dozen offers since he announced his name was in the portal on Tuesday. The latest offer came from the University of Louisville...
Rent control expands as tenants struggle with the record-high cost of housing
Last spring, a month after an out-of-state investor bought the apartment building where LaMonica Dickerson lives in Louisville, Ky., she and more than 100 others got an eviction notice. If she wanted to stay, she was told her rent would be $500 higher. "They're forcing homelessness," she says. "Married couples...
Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished
The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
wdrb.com
158-acre historic southern Indiana farm to be transformed into public park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic Floyd County farm is set to transform into a public park. The 158-acre Sillings-Schoen-Mitsch property on State Road 64 near Georgetown, Indiana, includes a 1910s-era farmhouse and three barns. When the owner — Zelpha Schoen Mitsch — died in 2015, she left the farm...
Fight breaks out at Louisville bar
It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
Louisville Collegiate School looks to demolish apartments for parking space
The residents of the Yorktown Apartments have to vacate by January 31, according to notices sent by Louisville Collegiate School.
wdrb.com
Collegiate School to demolish Cherokee Triangle apartments for parking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's most prestigious private schools plans to tear down three aging apartment buildings and replace them with a surface parking lot for its Cherokee Triangle campus, which the school said is necessary to alleviate neighborhood traffic, though "unfortunate" for apartment residents. Louisville Collegiate School,...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Does curbside recycling in Louisville really get recycled?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You break it down, bag it up, load it in and haul it to the curb every other week. But do you ever wonder if your home’s recyclables are actually converted into new materials?. Vance submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “What happens to the...
Wave 3
Help the Louisville Dolphins get to Florida for the Youth National Championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville youth football team needs your help. Their hard work has paid off and now they are headed to Miami, Florida for the Youth National Championship. The 8U Louisville Dolphins are ranked number ten in the U.S. The team, made up of kids from Jefferson...
WLKY.com
Is this yours? Man finds urn in Old Louisville alley
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missing a loved one? We're trying to reconnect a lost urn with its owner. A man reached out to WLKY, saying he was walking around the Old Louisville neighborhood on Nov. 28 when he came across an urn. It appeared to be filled with remains and...
wdrb.com
Louisville-area experts say housing market is shifting, but it's still a seller's market
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When it comes to buying or selling a home, there can be many questions surrounding the current market. According to Micala Blincoe, a real estate agent with Keller Williams Realty in southern Indiana, this is currently a seller's market. But things are shifting. "You're still going...
Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights
It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
wdrb.com
Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
wymt.com
Anti-gun-violence advocates call for changes to Kentucky laws
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At least nineteen states have red flag laws on the books to keep guns out of the hands of individuals deemed dangerous by the courts, law enforcement or family members. Kentucky is not one of those states. However, anti-gun-violence advocates, are pushing to change that. In...
Wave 3
Victim of workplace accident identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after a Southern Indiana workplace accident has been released. Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, was injured November 28 while working inside a trench in the 700 block of McKinley Ave. in Clarksville. The work was being done as part of a sewer project.
WLKY.com
Mother expresses frustration, outrage over violence near apartments off Fegenbush Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After deadly violence near the apartments she and her children call home near Beuchel, one mother said she is fed up and frustrated. Jaymisha Green and her three children have lived at the apartments off of Fegenbush Lane and Norbrook Drive for just over a year and said gun shots, crime scene tape and flickering police lights are an unsettling normal for her family.
