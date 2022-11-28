ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Tuscaloosa Thread

Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again

As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing

It’s fair to say that the 2022 Texas A&M Aggies football season has been an unmitigated disaster, with some calling for head coach Jimbo Fisher to be fired. Given his contract status, that’s not going to happen right now. However, Aggies fans did get one of their wishes on Monday as the school announced Fisher Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Athlon Sports

Wild Urban Meyer Rumor Swirling This Monday

It's coaching carousel season in college football, which means it's also Urban Meyer rumor season. Naturally, a new theory has emerged about where the former national champion head coach might resurrect his career. Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade tweeted Monday that he believes Meyer will replace ...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State Game

Jim Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to their biggest regular season win in decades on Saturday, knocking off arch-rival Ohio State in Columbus, and by their widest margin in nearly 30 years. On Monday, Harbaugh spoke to the media and reflected on how big The Game is and had two...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: USC Football Could Be Adding A Huge Transfer

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans could be welcoming a massive transfer addition this coming season. Earlier this week, Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Thornton was a four-star recruit and No. 7-ranked WR in the 2021 class. USC quarterback Caleb Williams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Gary Patterson Reportedly A Candidate For Head Coaching Job

College football's coaching carousel is spinning into overdrive after concluding the regular season. Another vacancy surfaced Monday when UNLV fired Marcus Arroyo despite improving to 5-7 this season. The Rebels could potentially consider a prominent replacement. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman speculated Gary Patterson as an "interesting name" to monitor. Patterson...
FORT WORTH, TX
thecomeback.com

College football playoff starting quarterback enters transfer portal

Last season, Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara led the team to their first win against the rival Ohio State Buckeyes in a decade as well as the program’s first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. But this season, he was benched in favor of second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy, so it appears that McNamara is looking to move on elsewhere.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Picks Up Another Commitment From Ohio

After lighting up Ohio State on Saturday, Michigan got hot on the recruiting trail. Technically the momentum started on Friday night when Breeon Ishmail committed to the Wolverines, but then two more prospects pledged to the maize and blue in the days following the Buckeye beatdown. Now, Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney athlete Jason Hewlett has jumped aboard as well.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Art Briles Report

Liberty has an opening for its head football coach after a bombshell report dropped on Monday afternoon. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported that Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze will be taking the same position at Auburn after the latter fired Bryan Harsin a few weeks ago. Liberty will now...
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Big Ten Announces 2022 Coach Of The Year

Jim Harbaugh is riding the high of beating Ohio State right into being named the 2022 Big Ten Coach of the Year. On Tuesday, the Big Ten announced the Michigan coach as the best in the conference, as selected by coaches and the media. Or maybe, in the country. At 12-0, the Wolverines won 12 games ...
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

5-star QB Dante Moore's primary recruiter departs from Oregon

Over the last 24 to 36 hours, there's been a couple new developments in five-star Detroit (Mich.) King quarterback Dante Moore, who has been committed to Oregon since July. First, Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham officially accepted the head coaching position at Arizona State. Dillingham was the Duck's primary recruiter in the battle for Moore, and his loss is a significant one for Oregon.
EUGENE, OR
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick

The New York Jets square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 12 victories. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-10, while the Vikings took down the New England Patriots, 33-26, on Thanksgiving Day. Here's everything you...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Dolphins entering tough stretch, but Tua Tagovailoa is more than ready

Look at the Miami Dolphins' schedule, and it would be easy to say the toughest stretch remains ahead of Tua Tagovailoa. He might respectfully disagree. Sure, on paper, the Dolphins have a punishing midwinter immediately before them, with five teams on the docket all above .500 who have a combined record of 34-21, plus the who-knows-what-now Green Bay Packers.

