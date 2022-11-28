ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Even without Neymar, Brazil and Casemiro too much for Switzerland | Opinion

By Nancy Armour, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

DOHA, Qatar — Brazil's four-year project paid off.

With Neymar and defensive stalwart Danilo out with injuries, Brazil was counting on its youngsters to carry it through to the knockout rounds at the World Cup and they delivered.

Brazil clinched a spot in the round of 16 with a 1-0 victory over Switzerland on Monday night. It was Casemiro who scored the goal, but it was Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, both of whom are playing in their first World Cup, who made it possible.

The victory was Brazil's ninth in a row and improved their unbeaten streak to 17 games. It also extended their unbeaten streak in the World Cup group stage to 17, a stretch dating back to 1998.

"Who won today? This process, this development," Brazil manager Tite said. "That’s what’s the cherry on top of the cake today."

After Brazil's quarterfinal exit at the 2018 World Cup, Tite and his staff set about rebuilding the program. Or, more accurately, restocking it since the five-time champions never actually have to do a gut rehab.

They brought in youngsters, and spent the last four years getting them experience so they'd be ready for the world's biggest stage.

The game against Switzerland was their biggest test.

The absence of Neymar and Danilo, Neymar in particular, created no shortage of angst for Brazil. Neymar is the leader of the team and a goal-scoring machine, and losing him to a back injury in 2014 doomed any chance Brazil had of winning the title at home.

By securing a spot in the knockout round ahead of the group-stage finale, Neymar and Danilo would have more time to rest the ankles they injured in the opener against Serbia. The earliest Brazil could play its round of 16 game is next Monday.

"Let's just enjoy the victory, please," assistant coach Cesar Sampaio said when asked for an estimate on their returns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fxi4V_0jQ71GJ600
Brazil midfielder Casemiro, left, celebrates with teammate Vinicius Junior after he scored his team's first goal during their World Cup match against Switzerland in Doha on Nov. 28, 2022. Nelson Almeida, AFP via Getty Images

Vinicius had a goal in the 64th waved off because Richarlison, another World Cup newcomer, had been offside about three passes earlier. Eight minutes earlier, Vinicius had chipped the ball just beyond Richarlison’s foot, costing Brazil what would have been a sitter.

"Obviously Neymar has a different skill set. He's a player who in a magical moment can dribble past one and all you can say is 'What happened there?'" Tite said. "But other players are getting there, to the level he is at."

Finally, in the 83rd, the Selecao broke through with a goal that showcased why it's going to be so tough to beat.

Vinicius dribbled up the left sideline and found Rodrygo in the center of the field, just outside the 18-yard box. Rodrygo back-heeled the ball to Casemiro, who hit a curling shot from about 10 yards out that went behind the back of Switzerland's Manuel Akanji.

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer could only watch as the game-winner sailed past him.

After the game, Neymar tweeted that Casemiro has been "the best midfielder in the world for a long time." Asked for a response, Tite smiled.

"Usually I don’t comment on opinions but I will allow myself to do so today," he said. "I agree."

Casemiro earned Man of the Match honors, but he said the credit belonged to the entire team. A team that he says is far improved from four years ago.

"There are tons of younger players that are being able to handle themselves. The defenders are more experienced. This was another match where we conceded no goals," Casemiro said.

"The range of options," he added, "is much greater than at the last World Cup."

Exactly as Brazil had hoped.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Even without Neymar, Brazil and Casemiro too much for Switzerland | Opinion

