Carteret County, NC

Related
WITN

Onslow Cheer accepts donations for ENC seniors

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Communities in parts of the east are working to provide much-needed supplies for seniors for the holidays. Wednesday was the last day the Onslow County Department of Social Services accepted donations for its Elder Cheer program. The department began accepting donations at the beginning of November. Members...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Superintendent names new Down East Middle, Smyrna Elementary schools principal

SMYRNA — Carteret County Public Schools Superintendent Richie Paylor announced Tuesday that Reba Lewis, current assistant principal at Broad Creek Middle School, will be the new principal of Down East Middle and Smyrna Elementary schools. Lewis will replace current principal, Rolanda Golden, who is retiring effective Jan. 1. Lewis...
SMYRNA, NC
newbernnow.com

Craven Community Foundation Awards Grants to Two Craven County Schools

The North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF), through the Craven Community Foundation, recently awarded Craven County Partners In Education $11,060 – $7,000 for Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary’s Leader in Me program, and $4,060 for James W. Smith Elementary’s literacy program. These grants were funded through the Richard Chapman Cleve and the Craven County Unrestricted Funds, both administered through the North Carolina Community Foundation.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
waltermagazine.com

Light Bright: Carteret County’s Annual Flotilla

Each December, the waterways of Beaufort and Morehead City welcome a festive evening boat parade with decorated vessels of all stripes. The first weekend of December, they descend — or rather, they glide: a host of vessels sporting their holiday best, traveling along the intracoastal waterway to the delight of landlubber spectators.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Restaurants offer support: Meals on wheels finds assistance in crunch time

The week of Thanksgiving was not getting off to a great start for Meals on Wheels of Eastern Onslow and Western Carteret counties. Bob Lenthall, volunteer coordinator with Meals on Wheels, said he received notice the week before from Phyllis Manning, owner of Class Act Catering, that she would be handing off some of the duties of meal preparations to trusted helpers.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

WCILCA board to hold special meeting

CEDAR POINT — The Board of Directors of the Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency will hold a special meeting Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department at 140 Sherwood Ave. in Cedar Point. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and take action on...
CEDAR POINT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Stop the Bleed seminar set for Dec. 1 at Maritime Museum in Beaufort

BEAUFORT — America’s Boating Club of the Crystal Coast will host a free educational seminar, Stop the Bleed, Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort. It will be presented by Richard Chapman and his national certified instructors from the Carteret...
BEAUFORT, NC
WITN

Search for missing man in Neuse River now recovery effort

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County authorities now say they have switched from a rescue effort to a recovery mission along one part of the Neuse River. Crews were back out on the river this afternoon in the area of the Spring Garden Road boat ramp looking for the body of 41-year-old Anthony Parker, of Greenville.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Geraldine Fischler, 89; service Dec. 10

Geraldine “Jerry” Nelson Fischler, 89, of Morehead City, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care, Morehead City. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 10, at First Methodist Church, Morehead City, with the Rev. E. Powell Osteen, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home on Friday, December 9, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Better late than never for fall fun of sea mullet; local guides reveal how fishing is going

Like most things, the fall run of sea mullet season seems a bit displaced to later in the season. A few weeks ago, they showed up in the Beaufort shipping channel and slowly moved inward to the Beaufort Inlet and the Morehead City Turning Basin, followed by the far ends of our fishing piers and now finally to the Bogue Banks surf in good numbers and good size too. Better late than never!
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Turtle rehab center founder Jean Beasley gets top state wildlife award

CHEROKEE — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (WRC) during its November meeting in Cherokee gave Thomas L. Quay Wildlife Diversity Award to Jean Beasley, founding director of the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City. The commission annually gives the Quay Award to individuals who...
SURF CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Living shoreline work in White Oak River along Highway 24 causes traffic configuration change on Swansboro causeway

CEDAR POINT — Traffic patterns on the causeway on Highway 24 in Swansboro, just west of Cedar Point, are about to change. The center turn lane will be removed and west-bound traffic will be shifted over to use the turn lane as one of the two west-bound lanes to accommodate construction of a living shoreline. The construction and the change in the traffic pattern are expected to last through spring of 2023.
SWANSBORO, NC
WNCT

Morehead City to receive affordable housing

MOREHEAD, N.C. (WNCT) — The affordable housing development fund focuses on areas that have been impacted by hurricanes Florence and Matthew. One of those areas is in Morehead City, where they are receiving up to $8 million in the spring of 2023. The money the city receives will go towards creating an apartment complex that […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Boats to get decked out for Maritime Museum Holiday Flotilla

BEAUFORT —Local boaters are getting ready to deck their hulls for a popular Carteret County Christmas tradition. The Crystal Coast Holiday Flotilla will return for its 30th year along the Morehead City and Beaufort waterfronts. The annual parade of decorated vessels can be seen Saturday, Dec. 3 starting around 5:30 p.m. along the Morehead City waterfront and then around 6:15 p.m. along the Beaufort waterfront.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

