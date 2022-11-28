Read full article on original website
WITN
Onslow Cheer accepts donations for ENC seniors
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Communities in parts of the east are working to provide much-needed supplies for seniors for the holidays. Wednesday was the last day the Onslow County Department of Social Services accepted donations for its Elder Cheer program. The department began accepting donations at the beginning of November. Members...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cedar Point again collecting cold-weather clothing for Carteret County students in need
CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point is collecting, coats, hoodies, mittens and gloves for distribution to Carteret County school students who need them. Operation Bundle Up began in Cedar Point four years ago and is run for the town by the clerk, Jayne Calhoun. School counselors determine who will get the clothing.
carolinacoastonline.com
Superintendent names new Down East Middle, Smyrna Elementary schools principal
SMYRNA — Carteret County Public Schools Superintendent Richie Paylor announced Tuesday that Reba Lewis, current assistant principal at Broad Creek Middle School, will be the new principal of Down East Middle and Smyrna Elementary schools. Lewis will replace current principal, Rolanda Golden, who is retiring effective Jan. 1. Lewis...
newbernnow.com
Craven Community Foundation Awards Grants to Two Craven County Schools
The North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF), through the Craven Community Foundation, recently awarded Craven County Partners In Education $11,060 – $7,000 for Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary’s Leader in Me program, and $4,060 for James W. Smith Elementary’s literacy program. These grants were funded through the Richard Chapman Cleve and the Craven County Unrestricted Funds, both administered through the North Carolina Community Foundation.
waltermagazine.com
Light Bright: Carteret County’s Annual Flotilla
Each December, the waterways of Beaufort and Morehead City welcome a festive evening boat parade with decorated vessels of all stripes. The first weekend of December, they descend — or rather, they glide: a host of vessels sporting their holiday best, traveling along the intracoastal waterway to the delight of landlubber spectators.
carolinacoastonline.com
Two knives recently found on Down East Middle School student; officials report no threat to others
BEAUFORT — Carteret County public school officials confirmed Wednesday that two knives were recently found in a student’s book bag at Down East Middle School in Smyrna. No one was injured and officials reported there was no threat to others. Upon request from the News-Times, officials released a...
BCCC, BCS hopeful career fair will mean more students will enter healthcare field
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — More than 100 high school students went out to Beaufort County Community College on Wednesday to learn more about jobs in the healthcare field. It was part of a career expo put on by ECU Health Beaufort and Beaufort County Schools. ECU Health Beaufort officials said they need to build relationships […]
WITN
Onslow County community to meet for discussion on solar farm project
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Concerned citizens are gathering today to discuss a solar farm that is planned for Onslow County. The meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Smithfield’s Chicken ‘n Bar-B-Q on Yopp Road in Jacksonville. The solar project is planned to...
carolinacoastonline.com
Restaurants offer support: Meals on wheels finds assistance in crunch time
The week of Thanksgiving was not getting off to a great start for Meals on Wheels of Eastern Onslow and Western Carteret counties. Bob Lenthall, volunteer coordinator with Meals on Wheels, said he received notice the week before from Phyllis Manning, owner of Class Act Catering, that she would be handing off some of the duties of meal preparations to trusted helpers.
carolinacoastonline.com
WCILCA board to hold special meeting
CEDAR POINT — The Board of Directors of the Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency will hold a special meeting Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department at 140 Sherwood Ave. in Cedar Point. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and take action on...
carolinacoastonline.com
Stop the Bleed seminar set for Dec. 1 at Maritime Museum in Beaufort
BEAUFORT — America’s Boating Club of the Crystal Coast will host a free educational seminar, Stop the Bleed, Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort. It will be presented by Richard Chapman and his national certified instructors from the Carteret...
WITN
Pitt & Onslow counties now in most economically distressed category
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The two most populous counties in Eastern Carolina have lost ground when it comes to economic development tier rankings. The North Carolina Department of Commerce today said both Pitt and Onslow counties will be Tier 1 counties in 2023, down from Tier 2. Tier 1 counties...
WITN
Search for missing man in Neuse River now recovery effort
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County authorities now say they have switched from a rescue effort to a recovery mission along one part of the Neuse River. Crews were back out on the river this afternoon in the area of the Spring Garden Road boat ramp looking for the body of 41-year-old Anthony Parker, of Greenville.
carolinacoastonline.com
Geraldine Fischler, 89; service Dec. 10
Geraldine “Jerry” Nelson Fischler, 89, of Morehead City, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care, Morehead City. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 10, at First Methodist Church, Morehead City, with the Rev. E. Powell Osteen, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home on Friday, December 9, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
carolinacoastonline.com
Better late than never for fall fun of sea mullet; local guides reveal how fishing is going
Like most things, the fall run of sea mullet season seems a bit displaced to later in the season. A few weeks ago, they showed up in the Beaufort shipping channel and slowly moved inward to the Beaufort Inlet and the Morehead City Turning Basin, followed by the far ends of our fishing piers and now finally to the Bogue Banks surf in good numbers and good size too. Better late than never!
carolinacoastonline.com
Turtle rehab center founder Jean Beasley gets top state wildlife award
CHEROKEE — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (WRC) during its November meeting in Cherokee gave Thomas L. Quay Wildlife Diversity Award to Jean Beasley, founding director of the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City. The commission annually gives the Quay Award to individuals who...
WECT
carolinacoastonline.com
Living shoreline work in White Oak River along Highway 24 causes traffic configuration change on Swansboro causeway
CEDAR POINT — Traffic patterns on the causeway on Highway 24 in Swansboro, just west of Cedar Point, are about to change. The center turn lane will be removed and west-bound traffic will be shifted over to use the turn lane as one of the two west-bound lanes to accommodate construction of a living shoreline. The construction and the change in the traffic pattern are expected to last through spring of 2023.
Morehead City to receive affordable housing
MOREHEAD, N.C. (WNCT) — The affordable housing development fund focuses on areas that have been impacted by hurricanes Florence and Matthew. One of those areas is in Morehead City, where they are receiving up to $8 million in the spring of 2023. The money the city receives will go towards creating an apartment complex that […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Boats to get decked out for Maritime Museum Holiday Flotilla
BEAUFORT —Local boaters are getting ready to deck their hulls for a popular Carteret County Christmas tradition. The Crystal Coast Holiday Flotilla will return for its 30th year along the Morehead City and Beaufort waterfronts. The annual parade of decorated vessels can be seen Saturday, Dec. 3 starting around 5:30 p.m. along the Morehead City waterfront and then around 6:15 p.m. along the Beaufort waterfront.
