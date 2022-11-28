ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg Police looking for ABC store shoplifting suspects

By Will Gonzalez
 2 days ago

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating four shoplifting suspects.

According to police, four people went into an ABC store on Emancipation Highway in Fredericksburg on Friday, Nov. 25 and stole several bottles of alcohol before leaving in a black four-door sedan.

Virginia State Police asking for help finding missing Nelson County man

The group was captured by security cameras while they were inside the store. Anyone who recognizes them or has information related to this incident is asked to call Fredericksburg Police at 540-373-3122.

Comments / 22

David James
1d ago

Good reason for store managers to have firearms, remote door locks, and a secure zone. Best way to deal with them is lock them in and wait for police to arrive.

Faith live
2d ago

This Society is sad ! What is in the air ? God please help this young generation they are our future

