Fredericksburg Police looking for ABC store shoplifting suspects
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating four shoplifting suspects.
According to police, four people went into an ABC store on Emancipation Highway in Fredericksburg on Friday, Nov. 25 and stole several bottles of alcohol before leaving in a black four-door sedan.Virginia State Police asking for help finding missing Nelson County man
The group was captured by security cameras while they were inside the store. Anyone who recognizes them or has information related to this incident is asked to call Fredericksburg Police at 540-373-3122.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 22