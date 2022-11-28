Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Boner Subpoenas Attorney General Over Decision Made In State Lands Office
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature’s Agriculture Committee has voted to subpoena Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill to compel her to appear before the committee after Hill declined an invitation to participate in its Nov. 14 meeting. At that meeting, the committee discussed...
cowboystatedaily.com
No Decision Yet Over Lawsuit To Remove 100-Yards Distance Rule In Polling Places
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A lawsuit challenging Wyoming’s law prohibiting electioneering within 100 yards of a polling place on Election Day is still being considered by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, more than six months after final oral arguments were made in the case.
What the rise of Wyoming’s Freedom Caucus means for liberty
Wyoming politics has always had more than its fair share of fringe thinkers. Luckily, we also have a long, proud tradition of pragmatists serving as effective counterweights in both the Legislature and governor’s office. Sure, the radicals make lots of noise, but when push comes to shove, there’s usually been an adult in the room keeping things on the rails.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Attorney General Says Park County Cannot Count Ballots By Hand
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to trigger a hand count audit of 2020 election ballots in Park County has been, for the most part, exhausted and rejected. The Wyoming Attorney General’s office has determined that Park County doesn’t have a right to allow a...
Sheridan Media
Governor Gordon: ‘Government in Wyoming is Leaner Than it Has Been for a Generation’
The message from Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon during a recent media conference on the release of his supplemental budget proposal, was that of maintaining an efficient government now, and in the future. Gordon said that government in Wyoming is leaner than it has been for a generation. Gordon said his...
Where Montana voted red and blue in 2022, precinct by precinct
The more than 468,000 Montanans who cast ballots in November 2022 by and large leaned Republican — electing two GOP candidates to represent Montana in the U.S. House and handing the GOP a historic supermajority in the state Legislature. As is typically the case in Montana, though, the state’s...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Unsolicited Advice to Wyoming Democrats
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As a young Republican, coming of age in Wyoming’s U. P. Corridor during the sixties and seventies, I’m here to testify that the Wyoming Democratic Party was once a force to be reckoned with. Back in the day, it produced political titans that left their bootprints all over the Cowboy State.
cowboystatedaily.com
New Flaring Rules Will Hit Small Wyoming Companies Hardest
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As energy costs soar, the Biden administration continues to add new rules to oil and gas production. The Department of the Interior announced this week proposed rules to limit the amount of methane released from oil and gas operations on federal lands.
Is Montana Starting To Lose Part Of Its Greatness Over Politics?
There is no place like Montana. The unique charm of this great state makes it, in my opinion, the best place to live in the United States. When I first moved here years ago, I was taken aback by the kindness of the people, no matter our differences. I'm a...
A Montana ‘mountain man’ goes to court to protect his property rights
Wil Wilkins of Ravalli County, Mont., acknowledges he’s a bit of a throwback. Growing up in West Virginia, he says his mother used to tell him, “You was born a hundred years too late, boy.”. It’s an apt description of this self-described “mountain man.” Wilkins is a dedicated...
December 6th Deadline Approaching to Protest CSKT Water Claims
A December 6th deadline is fast approaching for those wishing to file objections to water rights claims under the CSKT (Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes) Water Compact. We spoke with Rick Jore, a former four-term lawmaker from the Mission Valley, who is encouraging Montanans to file objections with the Montana Water Court before the December deadline. Jore tells us "those folks that could be impacted by the tribal water rights recognized in the compact have a legal opportunity to object."
Keeping Awesome Arrowheads In Wyoming Is A Big No No
When I was a kid, we used to walk freshly plowed fields to find Native American treasures like arrowheads, pottery or some sort of object from the past. It was an educational experience every time. It's hard to know exactly what you found sometimes, but when you found something it...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Thwop!’ Disabled Man Fills Cow Elk Tag With Help From Wyoming Volunteers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joe Jaumotte can’t wait for his elk meat to get back from the butcher. “It’s gonna be good eating, for sure,” the Bridger, Montana, man told Cowboy State Daily. If it hadn’t been for Cody-based volunteer group Wyoming...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rex Rammell In Trouble Again; Accused Of Illegally Driving RV On Federal Land
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Perennial Republican candidate Rex Rammell, a fixture on Wyoming and Idaho ballots for two decades, is accused of breaking the law on the road during this past election season. Rammell, who ran for Wyoming governor in the August primary election, has...
yourbigsky.com
Can I smoke weed in my backyard in Montana?
Recreational Marijuana is still fairly new in Montana, but some may be wondering if they can smoke cannabis legally. Lt. Matt Lennick with the Billings Police Department says people are allowed to smoke weed on their porch as long as it is on private property. Those smoking marijuana must also be at least 21 years old or older. Police get involved if someone smoking outside is under 21 or if they have reason to believe there is reckless or illegal activity present.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Terrifying Tales Of Treacherous Driving On Interstate 80 In The Winter Time
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. To Wyoming drivers, this is the time of year when holy terror describes our feelings when sandwiched between giant semi-trailer trucks barreling down Interstate 80 in blinding snowstorms. Every resident of the Cowboy State has their own terrifying stories of close...
wrcitytimes.com
Skeletal remains found in Montana belong to Rapids native
RED LODGE, MT — A skull, femur and pelvic bone found by a hiker in Montana 18 years ago are those of a Wisconsin Rapids man who went missing 46 years ago, and who authorities say was murdered. According to a news release from the Carbon County Sheriff’s and...
Montana IRS Special Agent on Scams Aimed at Senior Citizens
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Every year thousands of senior citizens, including many in Montana, become victims of what are called ‘boiler room’ scams that are responsible for the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars. KGVO News spoke with Jeffrey Obie, Supervisory Special Agent for IRS Criminal...
mybighornbasin.com
Drowsy Driving Fatalities Are Six Times the National Average in WY
Tis the season to be on the lookout for drowsy drivers here in the Cowboy State. Drowsy driving fatalities on Wyoming roads are six times the national average, according to a new study from the website Value Penguin dot com. The new study, published by Lending Tree, says drowsy driving...
Leave These Things Behind Before Moving To Montana
Sure, you could watch a couple episodes of "Yellowstone" and decide to whimsically move to Montana. That's totally your decision and I'm not going to stop you. Carpe diem baby, just don't carpe my DMs. One had better think twice before moving to the Treasure State. There's plenty of room...
Comments / 1