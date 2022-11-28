ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody, WY

cowboystatedaily.com

Boner Subpoenas Attorney General Over Decision Made In State Lands Office

The Wyoming Legislature's Agriculture Committee has voted to subpoena Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill to compel her to appear before the committee after Hill declined an invitation to participate in its Nov. 14 meeting. At that meeting, the committee discussed...
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

What the rise of Wyoming’s Freedom Caucus means for liberty

Wyoming politics has always had more than its fair share of fringe thinkers. Luckily, we also have a long, proud tradition of pragmatists serving as effective counterweights in both the Legislature and governor’s office. Sure, the radicals make lots of noise, but when push comes to shove, there’s usually been an adult in the room keeping things on the rails.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Attorney General Says Park County Cannot Count Ballots By Hand

An effort to trigger a hand count audit of 2020 election ballots in Park County has been, for the most part, exhausted and rejected. The Wyoming Attorney General's office has determined that Park County doesn't have a right to allow a...
PARK COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Unsolicited Advice to Wyoming Democrats

As a young Republican, coming of age in Wyoming's U. P. Corridor during the sixties and seventies, I'm here to testify that the Wyoming Democratic Party was once a force to be reckoned with. Back in the day, it produced political titans that left their bootprints all over the Cowboy State.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

New Flaring Rules Will Hit Small Wyoming Companies Hardest

As energy costs soar, the Biden administration continues to add new rules to oil and gas production. The Department of the Interior announced this week proposed rules to limit the amount of methane released from oil and gas operations on federal lands.
WYOMING STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

December 6th Deadline Approaching to Protest CSKT Water Claims

A December 6th deadline is fast approaching for those wishing to file objections to water rights claims under the CSKT (Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes) Water Compact. We spoke with Rick Jore, a former four-term lawmaker from the Mission Valley, who is encouraging Montanans to file objections with the Montana Water Court before the December deadline. Jore tells us "those folks that could be impacted by the tribal water rights recognized in the compact have a legal opportunity to object."
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Can I smoke weed in my backyard in Montana?

Recreational Marijuana is still fairly new in Montana, but some may be wondering if they can smoke cannabis legally. Lt. Matt Lennick with the Billings Police Department says people are allowed to smoke weed on their porch as long as it is on private property. Those smoking marijuana must also be at least 21 years old or older. Police get involved if someone smoking outside is under 21 or if they have reason to believe there is reckless or illegal activity present.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Montana IRS Special Agent on Scams Aimed at Senior Citizens

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Every year thousands of senior citizens, including many in Montana, become victims of what are called ‘boiler room’ scams that are responsible for the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars. KGVO News spoke with Jeffrey Obie, Supervisory Special Agent for IRS Criminal...
MONTANA STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Drowsy Driving Fatalities Are Six Times the National Average in WY

Tis the season to be on the lookout for drowsy drivers here in the Cowboy State. Drowsy driving fatalities on Wyoming roads are six times the national average, according to a new study from the website Value Penguin dot com. The new study, published by Lending Tree, says drowsy driving...
WYOMING STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Leave These Things Behind Before Moving To Montana

Sure, you could watch a couple episodes of "Yellowstone" and decide to whimsically move to Montana. That's totally your decision and I'm not going to stop you. Carpe diem baby, just don't carpe my DMs. One had better think twice before moving to the Treasure State. There's plenty of room...
MONTANA STATE

