Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummiesjustpene50Prosper, TX
Cowboys Shut Down Kangaroos On Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
HSU Set To Host Austin College For Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
Prosper Day Care Students Hospitalized After Exposure to THCLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Related
Man indicted for shooting two Sachse police officers
26-year old year old Josiah Perez now stands accused of the aggravated assault against public servants. Police say on September second, two officers were sitting in a squad car at an urgent care center on highway 78.
KXII.com
Sherman man wanted for evading arrest and aggravated assault
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Police Department is searching for a man who they said evaded arrest. According to a press release, 58-year-old Robert Kellis was pulled over by law enforcement in the 3900 block of South Park in Denison on Monday and discovered an outstanding felony warrant. When...
KXII.com
Sherman man sentenced to 26 years for aggravated assault with a machete
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was sentenced to 26 years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 59-year-old James Alexander Stuart, was found guilty Monday following a trial on October 17. According to a press release, on August 17, 2021, Sherman Police responded to a called...
Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug Trafficking
A Dallas man is facing a life in prison for drug trafficking.Photo byAnna Sullivan/UnsplashonUnsplash. A local Dallas man is currently facing up to life in federal prison on drug trafficking charges and is accused of being responsible for an overdose death in Collin County. WFAA reports that 37-year-old Brian Demarcus Davis has been indicted on four charges that include: conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of narcotics trafficking.
Dallas man indicted for trafficking fentanyl, heroin
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas man has been indicted for multiple federal drug trafficking violations, state officials announced Monday.Brian "Tink" Davis, 37, was named in a four-count indictment on Nov. 9 and was charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of narcotics trafficking.According to the indictment, the North Texas OCDETF Strike Force 2, as well as the Dallas Police Department and the Collin County Sheriff's Office, began investigating drug traffickers selling fentanyl and fentanyl-laced heroin in September of this year.Officials said DPD had previously executed a search warrant on a "trap" house, resulting in the recovery of methamphetamine, raw powdered fentanyl, firearms, and body armor. Davis was identified as a possible fentanyl & heroin supplier and is alleged to be responsible for an overdose death in Collin County.If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.
KXII.com
Atoka man faces multiple charges after fleeing from police
Atoka, Okla. (KXII) - An Atoka man faces multiple charges after fleeing from police during a routine traffic stop. According to court documents from the state of Oklahoma, 29-year-old Johnny Hamilton was pulled over in Hugo after he failed to use a turn signal. Before the officer exited his patrol...
fox4news.com
McKinney police tight-lipped about shooting that killed man who allegedly threatened mom with axe
McKinney police tight-lipped about shooting that killed man who allegedly threatened mom with axe. It has been 3 days since a McKinney police officer shot and killed a man whose mother reported that he threatened her with an axe. The department still has not released any information about the victim or specifics surrounding the shooting on Friday afternoon.
Bonham student arrested after threatening to bring gun to school
ODESSA, Texas — Another Odessa student has been arrested for making a threat to a school. According to ECISD, an 8th grader at Bonham Middle School became angry. She then threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot other students. ECISD police arrested the girl and charged her...
3 Arrested On Possession Charge Over The Weekend
Three people were arrested on a possession charge over the weekend. A Waxahachie woman and Conroe man Sunday for having a bag of marijuana and a THC “dab pen” they tried to hide, and a Kaufman man caught with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine Saturday, according to arrest reports.
KXII.com
DWI suspect arrested after fleeing scene of accident
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated and fleeing the scene of a crash Sunday. Denison’s Communication and Media Manager, Emily Agans said Michael Ray Myers was arrested for fleeing the scene of the crash on Morton Street. Agans said officers responded to...
East Texas man among 2 killed in Rowlett head-on crash
ROWLETT, Texas (KETK) — Two men died in a head-on crash in Rowlett early Tuesday morning. According to Texas DPS, a 1993 Nissan pickup, driven by Troy Coates, 62, of Emory, was traveling the wrong way going northbound in the southbound lanes on President George Bush Turnpike near Lakeview Pkwy. The pickup then struck a […]
KXII.com
Denton County man reported missing found dead
AUBREY, Texas (KXII) - A Durant native who was reported missing from Denton County the day after Thanksgiving was found dead Tuesday. The Texas Department of Public Safety said 30-year-old Forrest Lewis, of Little Elm, was found dead in his crashed vehicle in a heavy brush area on FM-2931, three miles southeast of Aubrey, on private property.
KXII.com
Sherman new police facility set to be ready this Spring
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman police department is just a few months away from completion of its new 33,000 square-foot facility. “Currently we are about 90% complete, we broke ground on December 7th, 2021 so we are 45 days ahead of schedule,” said Chief of Police Jason Jeffcoat.
Man jailed following fatal shooting of his sister's boyfriend in Lewisville
Lewisville police have now charged the man they arrested following Tuesday night’s fatal shooting. Police found the victim – Fernando Olvera – badly wounded
Driver killed in crash on FM 1171
One person died early Friday morning in a crash in west Flower Mound. Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash around 1:15 a.m. to the 8600 block of Cross Timbers Road, according to a Flower Mound police spokesperson. The vehicle, traveling westbound, left the roadway and crashed into the wood area on the north side of the road.
KXII.com
Family searching for answers after Denton County man disappears
LITTLE ELM, Texas (KXII) - A Durant native was reported missing from Denton County Friday. The Little Elm Police Department told News 12 Forrest Lewis was classified as a missing person on November 25. *Original story below*. A Durant native is missing from Denton County. Familiy of Forrest Lewis said...
KXII.com
Wrestling trailer stolen with $50,000 of supplies and Christmas toys for donations
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A trailer parked behind the Sherman Elks Lodge off FM 1417 went missing overnight. The owners, Texoma Pro Wrestling, said it wasn’t just their livelihood stuffed inside the trailer but Christmas gifts for local kids, and they need help getting it back. “It’s gut-wrenching,” said...
Coast Guard suspends search for Denton man who rented boat near Galveston and didn't return
GALVESTON, Texas — The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a North Texas man who rented a boat near Galveston on Sunday and never returned, the agency said Tuesday. In a news release, the Coast Guard said crews first responded around 7 p.m. on Sunday to a call from the owner of a boating rental service at the Galveston Yacht Marina in regards to a missing customer.
KXII.com
Boil water notice issued for Van Alstyne
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - The City of Van Alstyne issued a boil water notice Wednesday. The Van Alstyne Police Department said the boil water notice was issued out of an abundance of caution, and all customers affected will be notified via CodeRED. According to a social media post, only...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Body Found in Submerged Car in SE Dallas County
The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a submerged vehicle Wednesday. The sheriff's office said Wednesday afternoon that deputies were called about a submerged Ford Mustang in a pond near the intersection of Jimmy Lane and Haines Road in Combine. Deputies requested the assistance...
Comments / 0