Travel restrictions issued on Outer Drive, Interstate 80 as high winds blast Wyoming on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation issued warnings for extreme blowover risks along Wyoming roads and highways on Wednesday morning. Among those closed to light and high-profile vehicles are WY 258 between Casper and Mills (Outer Drive), US 287 and US 30 between Medicine Bow and Laramie, and Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Laramie.
Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today
While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
UPDATE: No Unnecessary Travel Restriction Cheyenne South Lifted
UPDATE 8:30 a.m.--The restriction on unnecessary travel between Cheyenne and the Colorado line has been lifted. ORGINAL POST: As of 6 a.m., Interstates 80 and 25 were open in southeast Wyoming despite a storm that dumped several inches of snow on the region. But WYDOT was urging people to avoid...
Ground blizzard warning along I-80 in Wyoming with gusts up to 60 mph possible until Wednesday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Ground blizzard warnings are in effect on Tuesday afternoon in areas of southeast Wyoming, including along the Interstate 80 corridor from Laramie to Rawlins, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. With wind gusts of up to 60 mph possible until 2 p.m. Wednesday, blowing...
Winter storm arrives tomorrow; travel impacts expected through Friday
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Clearwater Mountains from 5 AM Wednesday through 6AM Friday. Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Lower Clark Fork Region from 11 PM to midnight Thursday night. Heavy...
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
Warm up and strong winds on the way after chill today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Despite a mostly sunny forecast for today, there will be a chill in the air until Wednesday. With a low draped over Kansas and a high over Montana, the tight pressure gradient will mean plenty of wind across Wyoming, the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, said.
Bill Sniffin: Terrifying Tales Of Treacherous Driving On Interstate 80 In The Winter Time
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. To Wyoming drivers, this is the time of year when holy terror describes our feelings when sandwiched between giant semi-trailer trucks barreling down Interstate 80 in blinding snowstorms. Every resident of the Cowboy State has their own terrifying stories of close...
Tuesday snowstorm: Timing, totals, temperatures
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
Winter Storm Possible In SE Wyoming Next Week
Forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service are saying there is a possibility that a "potent weather system" could hit southeast Wyoming next week, bringing a blast of winter weather to the area. But they say it's also possible that the system could miss our area and...
Winter Weather Advisory for NE Nebraska Tuesday
Light rain and drizzle will precede a change over to snow Tuesday for a good portion of Eastern Nebraska. The heaviest snowfall is expect into Northeast parts of the State with a Winter Weather Advisory going into effect Tuesday morning. Some freezing drizzle is possible ahead of the snow. The...
