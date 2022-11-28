ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Cardi B And Comic Nicole Arbour Debate Offset Lyrics In The Wake Of Takeoff’s Death

By Amber Corrine
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jswRp_0jQ70X2000

On Sunday night (Nov. 27), Cardi B found herself exchanging Twitter blows with comedian Nicole Arbour over her husband Offset ’s rap lyrics. Arbour accused Cardi of highlighting a song about “shooting people and shooting places up” just weeks after the death of Takeoff , on her Instagram Story.

The Grammy-winning rapper reposted an undated video of Offset dressed as the Joker as she sang along to lyrics of his song. Set raps: “Catch a body broad day/Shoot ’em in the hallway.”

More from VIBE.com

The Migos member did dress as the the Heath Ledger character this past Halloween ahead of Takeoff’s passing on Nov. 1. However, it is unclear when the actual song was recorded.

Unprovoked, Arbour Tweeted: “Man… few weeks after his cousin was murdered over a dice game… Offset’s making new music about shooting people and shooting places up. Not a single thing was learned.”

Heated and taken back, Cardi responded to the Canadian-American comedian with a slew of now-deleted tweets.

“He hasn’t even been to a studio since Take died so wtf are you talking about?” Cardi first replied to Arbour. The jokester then proceeded to remind Cardi of the clip she was referring to before mentioning that she could be wrong about who’s rapping the lyrics.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W0jNa_0jQ70X2000

“My bad y’all…” Arbour followed up. “@iamcardib just posted this and I was sure it was Offset rapping about murder with a fake gun. Honestly, my bad if that’s not what this video is.”

Without an immediate response, Arbour continued with: “Oh I said what I said. Even if that video was made before it happened, you STILL don’t see what’s happening? When u promote senseless violence in a community, you GET senseless violence in a community It’s sad af that all these young guys are dying, something has to CHANGE.”

Cardi then clapped back with, “Your community don’t sing about mass shooting and f**kin their cousins yet y’all still do it …Mind your pink neck.”

Arbour then elaborated on why she started with Cardi over the IG story in the first place.

“Your brother-in-law was just murdered and you’re posting videos about killing people… still!?!?” she said. “Like still!?!? How aren’t you getting it yet? This ain’t a joke, this is real talk. You are a damn leader and you can make change in the NAME of Takeoff.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HLmTk_0jQ70X2000

“YOUR MOTHER IS GOING TO DIE [grinning emoji],” the Bronx rapstress exclaimed before receiving a ton of backlash for the now-deleted comment.

Appalled, Arbour asked the “Up” rapper for clarity on what she just read.

“Yo wait. Did @iamcardib just threaten to murder my mom over a tweet about not promoting violence?” she rhetorically asked. “Is this real life?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ehaoM_0jQ70X2000

She followed up with: “Yo @iamcardib you gonna send some guys to beat me up in a strip club now cause the truth is inconvenient to you?? Or just drug me and steal my money ? Show some damn respect and stop promoting the murder of black men.”

Unfazed, Cardi kept the exchange going.

“The fact you trying to use the death of some1 I love to get clout is crazy …..I’m not going to do none of that ….I’m just going to pray for you, “Cardi responded.

Doubling down on her thoughts about Offset’s lyrics, Arbour continued, “The fact that you think it’s about that is crazy. You continue to promote the exact thing that traumatized your family. By doing that… by glorifying and edifying the murder of black men, it’s gonna keep happening!”

Cardi reacted with now-deleted screenshots of the comedian allegedly writing racist comments on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kWVc_0jQ70X2000

“Oh look, the old ‘she’s racist because I can’t debate her’ …grow tf up,” Arbour humored Cardi’s antics before including a very unbothered Nicki Minaj. “I’m not racist and @KyrieIrving isn’t antisemitic either. Those tweet are fake, and this is a real issue. You keep clowning the topic of black men dying. Maybe @NICKIMINAJ can set the example then.”

After reading Cardi’s response, an onlooker then shed some light on their perception of the heated Twitter exchange.

“Heavy on I meant it,” they wrote. “Everybody wants to act politically correct after she mentioned family first and someone that JUST passed. That’s a very evil spirit.” Cardi responded with a, “Thank you.”

However, that didn’t stop Arbour from continuing the rant. She tried something new — responding to the fan with a message in Spanish and inviting Cardi B to come be a guest on her podcast.

“Lo intentaré en español porque no lo entiendes. Cuando promocionas música que trata sobre asesinatos, va a seguir ocurriendo. Honrar a los que hemos perdido deteniendo el ciclo de violencia,” she Tweeted.

Translated, the tweet reads: “I’ll try it in Spanish because you don’t understand it. When you promote music that’s about murder, it’s going to keep happening. Honor those we have lost by stopping the cycle of violence.”

She followed up with, “I’m gonna do an episode on this on the Arbour Affect tomorrow. @iamcardib [Cardi B] you’re welcome to come on to chat it out. No edits. We can even do live This is too important a topic for it to get lost as a ‘twitter beef.’ It’s not.”

Cardi hilariously posted a clip reacting to Arbour’s invite with the caption, “Me right now.” The video displays a woman saying, “Bi**hes be gettin’ on my f**kin’ nerves.”

She did not say whether she accepted the invite or not.

Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot by stray bullets at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston in the early hours of Nov. 1. He was buried in Atlanta on Nov. 11 with a public funeral held at the State Farm Arena.

Related Story

Offset Continues To Grieve Takeoff In New Tribute

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Ja Rule Gives History Lesson On Snitching In Light Of Takeoff’s Death

Ja Rule has given his own breakdown behind the history of snitching in light of the lack of a detained suspect in the murder of late rap star Takeoff. The Queens native recently appeared on an episode of Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens and provided insight on the subject of informing police with incriminating information in an investigation.More from VIBE.com21 Savage Reveals Why 'Her Loss' Was Not Delayed After Takeoff's DeathJustin Bieber Rumored To Perform At Takeoff's Celebration Of LifeDrake Pushes Back Apollo Show, Adds Second Date “Let me break down what snitchin’ really is and how that works,” said the...
Vibe

Takeoff’s Brother, YRN Lingo, Posts Heartfelt Open Letter To Late Rap Star

The family of Takeoff continues to mourn the late rap stars death, with his younger brother, YRN Lingo, being the latest to publicly react to his passing. On Monday (Nov. 28), Lingo posted a heartfelt open letter to Takeoff on social media, along with photos of he and his elder sibling together throughout the years. More from VIBE.comCardi B Admits Feeling "Hopeless" After Takeoff's DeathCardi B And Comic Nicole Arbour Debate Offset Lyrics In The Wake Of Takeoff's DeathSaweetie Responds To Joe Budden's Disapproval Of Her Lyrics About Quavo “I don’t know where to begin. I honestly still can’t believe it....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Cori Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s Daughter, Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend

Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Wayne Deuce on Saturday (Nov 26). In a sentimental Instagram video, Cori can be seen surprisingly walking into her future with her husband-to-be as her mother, father and onlookers recorded the beautiful moment. Met by Wayne on one knee — in matching pink fuzzy sweatsuits — the two embraced each other in solitude. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg And Shante Broadus Debut Luxury Scarf LineMount Westmore Go Black Ops In "Free Game" Music VideoSnoop Dogg, Sade, Teddy Riley Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame Cori captioned the clip of...
The Independent

Cardi B, Offset and Quavo spotted in public for first time since Takeoff shooting

Cardi B, Offset and Quavo have been spotted in public for the first time since Migos rapper Takeoff was killed.Takeoff – real name Kirsnick Khari Ball – was shot dead outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on 1 November at the age of 28.Police officers were called to a private party after a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling in downtown Houston at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT).On Thursday (10 November), husband and wife Offset and Cardi, were seen wearing black alongside Quavo who was present at the time Takeoff was shot.The group were seen while...
HOUSTON, TX
thesource.com

Cardi B Faces Legal Action for Halloween Costume

Cardi B is being sued after posting a picture in her Marge Simpson Halloween costume. According to artist aleXsandro Palombo, he created this look back in 2013 as part of the Marge Simpson Style Icon Series. The artist hired intellectual property attorney, Claudio Volpi, to bring forth the copyright claims against the rapper. According to reports, Volpi contacted Cardi and her team who stated that Cardi was unaware “there was an artist behind this image previously” but that she’d be “happy to add credits.” Palombo responded by demanding everyone publish a “remedial” follow-up post that links to his Instagram. This demand went unanswered by Cardi and her team.
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Shares a New Look Inside Her Living Room & Kitchen with Simon Guobadia

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showed off the gorgeous home she shares with her daughter, Pilar, and Simon Guobadia. Since explaining she was getting "settled in [her] new house" back in January, Porsha Williams has been giving her Instagram followers peeks at the gorgeous abode she lives in with Simon Guobadia. In a recent Instagram Story video, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a new look at the kitchen and living room, and they're even more beautiful than we thought.
MadameNoire

Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album

There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
Black Enterprise

Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s Family Battling Ex-Girlfriend Over Custody of Daughter

The battle for custody of Nipsey Hussle‘s 13-year-old daughter, Emani Dior Asghedom, continues between the late rapper’s family and ex-girlfriend, Tanisha Foster. Newly obtained court documents revealed a recent filing that Hussle’s brother, Sam Asghedom, made to finalize custody proceedings for Emani. Sam filed a third status report as part of his brother’s probate case, Radar Online reports.
XXL Mag

Lil Durk Seen at Dinner With Mariah Carey

Last night, Lil Durk was seen at dinner with Mariah Carey and it has people chatting on social media. On Thursday (Nov. 10), a video surfaced of Lil Durk taking photos with Mariah Carey and Shirin Amiri who is the wife of fashion designer Mike Amiri. The clip has sparked rumors that Durkio might be teaming up with Mimi for a collaborative song.
LOUISIANA STATE
Vibe

Vibe

28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy