Cardi B And Comic Nicole Arbour Debate Offset Lyrics In The Wake Of Takeoff’s Death

On Sunday night (Nov. 27), Cardi B found herself exchanging Twitter blows with comedian Nicole Arbour over her husband Offset ’s rap lyrics. Arbour accused Cardi of highlighting a song about “shooting people and shooting places up” just weeks after the death of Takeoff , on her Instagram Story.

The Grammy-winning rapper reposted an undated video of Offset dressed as the Joker as she sang along to lyrics of his song. Set raps: “Catch a body broad day/Shoot ’em in the hallway.”

The Migos member did dress as the the Heath Ledger character this past Halloween ahead of Takeoff’s passing on Nov. 1. However, it is unclear when the actual song was recorded.

Unprovoked, Arbour Tweeted: “Man… few weeks after his cousin was murdered over a dice game… Offset’s making new music about shooting people and shooting places up. Not a single thing was learned.”

Heated and taken back, Cardi responded to the Canadian-American comedian with a slew of now-deleted tweets.

“He hasn’t even been to a studio since Take died so wtf are you talking about?” Cardi first replied to Arbour. The jokester then proceeded to remind Cardi of the clip she was referring to before mentioning that she could be wrong about who’s rapping the lyrics.”

“My bad y’all…” Arbour followed up. “@iamcardib just posted this and I was sure it was Offset rapping about murder with a fake gun. Honestly, my bad if that’s not what this video is.”

Without an immediate response, Arbour continued with: “Oh I said what I said. Even if that video was made before it happened, you STILL don’t see what’s happening? When u promote senseless violence in a community, you GET senseless violence in a community It’s sad af that all these young guys are dying, something has to CHANGE.”

Cardi then clapped back with, “Your community don’t sing about mass shooting and f**kin their cousins yet y’all still do it …Mind your pink neck.”

Arbour then elaborated on why she started with Cardi over the IG story in the first place.

“Your brother-in-law was just murdered and you’re posting videos about killing people… still!?!?” she said. “Like still!?!? How aren’t you getting it yet? This ain’t a joke, this is real talk. You are a damn leader and you can make change in the NAME of Takeoff.”

“YOUR MOTHER IS GOING TO DIE [grinning emoji],” the Bronx rapstress exclaimed before receiving a ton of backlash for the now-deleted comment.

Appalled, Arbour asked the “Up” rapper for clarity on what she just read.

“Yo wait. Did @iamcardib just threaten to murder my mom over a tweet about not promoting violence?” she rhetorically asked. “Is this real life?”

She followed up with: “Yo @iamcardib you gonna send some guys to beat me up in a strip club now cause the truth is inconvenient to you?? Or just drug me and steal my money ? Show some damn respect and stop promoting the murder of black men.”

Unfazed, Cardi kept the exchange going.

“The fact you trying to use the death of some1 I love to get clout is crazy …..I’m not going to do none of that ….I’m just going to pray for you, “Cardi responded.

Doubling down on her thoughts about Offset’s lyrics, Arbour continued, “The fact that you think it’s about that is crazy. You continue to promote the exact thing that traumatized your family. By doing that… by glorifying and edifying the murder of black men, it’s gonna keep happening!”

Cardi reacted with now-deleted screenshots of the comedian allegedly writing racist comments on social media.

“Oh look, the old ‘she’s racist because I can’t debate her’ …grow tf up,” Arbour humored Cardi’s antics before including a very unbothered Nicki Minaj. “I’m not racist and @KyrieIrving isn’t antisemitic either. Those tweet are fake, and this is a real issue. You keep clowning the topic of black men dying. Maybe @NICKIMINAJ can set the example then.”

After reading Cardi’s response, an onlooker then shed some light on their perception of the heated Twitter exchange.

“Heavy on I meant it,” they wrote. “Everybody wants to act politically correct after she mentioned family first and someone that JUST passed. That’s a very evil spirit.” Cardi responded with a, “Thank you.”

However, that didn’t stop Arbour from continuing the rant. She tried something new — responding to the fan with a message in Spanish and inviting Cardi B to come be a guest on her podcast.

“Lo intentaré en español porque no lo entiendes. Cuando promocionas música que trata sobre asesinatos, va a seguir ocurriendo. Honrar a los que hemos perdido deteniendo el ciclo de violencia,” she Tweeted.

Translated, the tweet reads: “I’ll try it in Spanish because you don’t understand it. When you promote music that’s about murder, it’s going to keep happening. Honor those we have lost by stopping the cycle of violence.”

She followed up with, “I’m gonna do an episode on this on the Arbour Affect tomorrow. @iamcardib [Cardi B] you’re welcome to come on to chat it out. No edits. We can even do live This is too important a topic for it to get lost as a ‘twitter beef.’ It’s not.”

Cardi hilariously posted a clip reacting to Arbour’s invite with the caption, “Me right now.” The video displays a woman saying, “Bi**hes be gettin’ on my f**kin’ nerves.”

She did not say whether she accepted the invite or not.

Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot by stray bullets at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston in the early hours of Nov. 1. He was buried in Atlanta on Nov. 11 with a public funeral held at the State Farm Arena.

