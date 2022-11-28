Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Roseburg Police jailed a woman for alleged criminal mischief following an incident Tuesday morning. An RPD report said at about 9:40 a.m. officers contacted the 47-year old after she was called in for damaging the vehicle of an employee of a business in the 900 block of Southeast Douglas Avenue. The suspect said she wasn’t sure why she damaged the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY ROBBERY AT RETAIL STORE
A Roseburg man was jailed for an alleged robbery at a retail store on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 4:00 p.m. 27-year old Cameron Sullivan allegedly attempted to steal two batteries valued at $400 from Coastal Farm and Ranch in the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY GETTING INTO SOMEONE ELSE’S VEHICLE
A Roseburg woman was jailed for allegedly getting into someone else’s vehicle on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 9:15 a.m. officers contacted the suspect in the 2800 block of Southeast Douglas Avenue after a caller said the woman had gotten into another tenant’s vehicle and was stealing items. An officer said the woman threw several items out of the vehicle and onto the ground. The registered owner said that the suspect had stolen several items but was most upset about a Holy Bible that he had owned for years.
kqennewsradio.com
ONE JAILED, ONE CITED AFTER ALLEGED ASSAULT
One man was jailed while another was cited following an alleged incident Monday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 12:00 p.m. 43-year old William Ward, described as a transient, was allegedly under the influence and started a disturbance at a home in the 200 block of D. Lee Lane in the Myrtle Creek Area.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR EARLIER ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT WITH MACHETE
A man was jailed for an earlier alleged menacing incident by Roseburg Police early Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 5:00 a.m. officers contacted the 23-year old in the parking lot of a business in the 3300 block of Northwest Aviation Drive. The suspect was questioned about a November 17th incident where he allegedly chased a victim in the same parking lot while holding a machete. The man admitted to most of the incident but claimed he did not remember holding the machete. He said he chased the woman out of the parking lot to scare her off the property.
kezi.com
Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman, leading police on car chase
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman and leading police on a car chase while intoxicated, Eugene Police Department reported. According to EPD, officers responded to a reported armed dispute between a man and a woman in the Santa Clara area at about 8:36 p.m. on November 29. Police said the man, later identified as Thomas Odell Adams, 47, of Elmira, allegedly pointed a gun at the woman, and she was no longer responding to 911 operators. Police said they rushed to the scene, but were told the man had left in a Dodge Charger, intoxicated and armed with a handgun, shortly before they arrived.
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN ON MULTIPLE WARRANTS
Sutherlin Police jailed a man on warrants, following a traffic stop late Saturday. An SPD report said just before 12:00 a.m. Sunday an officer conducted a stop on a pickup in the 200 block of West Central Avenue. 20-year old Elli Moore was found to have multiple felony warrants out of Douglas County Circuit Court, one misdemeanor warrant out of Cottage Grove Municipal Court and a PC Affidavit for an SPD case.
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE CITE TWO MEN FOR OFFENSIVE LITTERING
Roseburg Police cited two men for offensive littering on Monday. An RPD report said at 11:20 a.m. officers contacted the suspects at a camp located in Deer Creek Park in the 200 block of Southeast Pine Street. The camp was surrounded by trash, food debris and other discarded items, which extended several yards in every direction. The men were released after being given the citations.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL DRIVER AFTER ALLEGED DUII ACCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a driver after an alleged DUII accident Friday night. An RPD report said at 6:45 p.m. a driver was waiting at a southbound red light at the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard, when he looked in the rear-view mirror and saw a vehicle driving backwards towards his vehicle. The second vehicle hit the first one, and the driver who caused the wreck pulled into the parking lot of a business.
klcc.org
Police still seeking information in fatal shooting case of Cottage Grove man
A year after his death, relatives of Larry Mell still want answers – and closure – in a case that remains unsolved. On November 30th, 2021 Mell was driving his red 2003 Dodge Ram truck westbound on Highway 38 near Putnam Valley Road west of Drain, when he was fatally shot. The 72-year old Cottage Grove resident was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, who had overcome heart surgery, a brain injury, and cancer.
kqennewsradio.com
GLENDALE WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
A Glendale woman was jailed for alleged disorderly conduct by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said at 12:15 p.m. the 34-year old was called in twice within ten minutes for being in the roadway in the 5000 block of Azalea Glen Road in Glendale. One caller said his vehicle almost hit the woman because she was standing in the lane of travel.
Oregon Husband And Wife Sentenced After Man Overdoses And Dies From Their Dope
An Oregon couple known for distributing drugs was sentenced to federal prison today after they were linked to the overdose death of a man to whom they had sold drugs to for more than a year. Brian Joseph Ramos, 49, and Christine Marie Ramos, 41,
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL TWO AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
Sutherlin Police jailed two men after a traffic stop on Saturday. An SPD report said just after 10:00 p.m. the driver, 35-year old Allen Swindler was detained for attempting to elude, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of fentanyl, and for introducing contraband. A passenger, also 35-years old, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and for carrying a concealed firearm. He was detained without bail.
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Nov. 30
According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 28, 8:09 a.m., 1800 block No. 6th St., “unlawful entry into MV.”. According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 28, 8:40 a.m., 1000 block Newmark Ave., 48-year old Joseph Edward Fullerton charged with Criminal Trespass II, “Fullerton cited in lieu of custody.”
oregontoday.net
Coos Bay Woman in Fatal Crash, Lane Co., Nov. 30
On November 27, 2022 just before 9:30pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Coburg Rd. near the McKenzie View intersection. Preliminary investigation reveals that a black 2002 Ford F150 had been traveling southbound on Coburg Rd. when it crossed into the oncoming northbound lane and struck a silver 2000 Mazda Protegé sedan. The driver of the Mazda, 53-year-old Cerina Anne McPherson of Coos Bay, died as a result of the crash. A passenger in the Mazda was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the F150 fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival. Law enforcement personnel flooded the area and located him approximately three hours after the crash. He was identified as 27-year-old Marco Itehua-Sanchez of Eugene. This case remains under active investigation and alcohol use is being considered as a factor. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Oregon State Police, Eugene Police Department, and Springfield Police Department for their assistance with this investigation.
Douglas County couple sentenced to federal prison for drug-related crimes
A married couple from Douglas County who had been linked to illegal drug sales have been sentenced to federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office-District of Oregon.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
A Drain man was jailed on weapons charges by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said just before 12:00 p.m. a deputy assisted Lane County Parole and Probation in the 400 block of Moreland Avenue in Drain. The 33-year old was allegedly found in possession of two firearms at his residence. He was taken into custody for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
kptv.com
Drug dealing Oregon couple sentenced to prison following deadly fentanyl overdose
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) – A couple in Douglas County have been sentenced to federal prison after being linked to a deadly fentanyl overdose in 2018. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon, Brian Joseph Ramos, 49, and Christine Marie Ramos, 41, residents of Yoncalla, Oregon, sold fentanyl-laced pills to the male victim in May 2018, the same day as his release from a residential drug treatment program. The man died after taking the pills the same day, according to authorities.
nbc16.com
Found, suspect photo released: Vehicle stolen from worksite
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department reports that the vehicle was spotted by a local landscaper on Hawthorne and Doris near River Avenue, parked in front of a home. Police also released a photo of the person seen taking the vehicle:. Original Story:. EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police...
kezi.com
California drug trafficker arrested in Douglas County sentenced to federal prison
EUGENE, Ore. – A California man that authorities say has multiple prior felony drug trafficking convictions over more than two decades was sentenced to seven years in federal prison after being arrested in Douglas County with more than 1,700 grams of methamphetamine. According to court documents, investigators from the...
Comments / 0