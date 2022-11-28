Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:
1-4-4, Wild: 8
(one, four, four; Wild: eight)
