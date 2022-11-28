Baby-faced suspect stabs, bites teen in NYC subway melee over vaping: cops

The city’s latest subway crimes include a teen being bitten and stabbed by a baby-faced suspect when the victim confronted a group of people vaping on a Brooklyn platform, cops say.

Another guy also was menaced with a knife for possibly including the wrong man in a photo he was taking on a Queens train, a 70-year-old man got bashed on the head with an umbrella during a fight in a subway elevator on the Upper East Side, and another victim randomly had his nose broken on a train in Brooklyn, police sources said Monday.

The bitten 19-year-old victim was waiting for a C train at Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday when he clashed with six people who were vaping nearby, authorities said.

The young-looking suspect, shown in surveillance images released by the NYPD on Sunday night, then knifed the victim in the torso and bit him on the forearm, cops said.

The victim was taken to Interfaith Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Photos show the assailant wearing a black jacket over a red hoodie and black pants.

Last week, a trio of creeps also mugged a 21-year-old man of his cellphone as he waited for an F train in Queens, authorities said.

The victim was standing on the platform at the Parsons Boulevard station in Jamaica Hills around 8 a.m. Nov. 21 when the group surrounded him, punched him in the face and grabbed his phone, video released by the NYPD shows.

A surveillance photo shows the baby-faced suspect in the attack on a 19-year-old victim inside the Pennsylvania Avenue station. NYPD

The attacked man refused medical attention, cops said.

Police are still looking to track down the suspects.

Then around 2 p.m. Sunday at the Court Square subway station in Queens, a 17-year-old menace threatened a 33-year-old straphanger with a knife on a G train because the suspect thought the rider took a photo that included him in it, police sources said.

The suspect was apprehended.

Less than an hour later, at 3:15 p.m. on the No. 2 line at the Nevins Street subway station in Brooklyn, a 60-year-old man was smacked in the face by a brute in his 30s in an unprovoked attack, police sources said.

The victim exited the train at the station to get away from his assailant. But the maniac followed him and punched him multiple times in the face again before jumping on a northbound No. 4 train to get away.

Video shows a trio mugging a 21-year-old man as he waited for an F train at Parsons Boulevard. DCPI

Police responded and canvassed the area to no avail. A good Samaritan took a photo of the attacker with his cellphone.

X-rays at Brooklyn Hospital revealed the victim suffered a broken nose and cheekbone.

About 15 minutes after that attack, a 70-year-old man was hit in the head with an umbrella during a dispute on an elevator in a station on the Upper East Side in Manhattan.

The victim was at the 86th Street/Lexington Avenue subway station for the No. 4/5 line when Eutano Bernard, 40, struck him during a dispute, the sources said. It wasn’t clear what the tiff was about.

Bernard was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

The victim flagged down NYPD officers, who stopped the alleged assailant and took him into custody without incident.

The victim refused medical attention for redness to the head.