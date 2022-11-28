ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

George Takei: William Shatner was a ‘prima donna’ on ‘Star Trek’ set

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04v5oj_0jQ707Pb00

It’s safe to say George Takei won’t be telling his “Star Trek” co-star William Shatner to “live long and prosper” anytime soon.

The entertainer, 85, who played Hikaru Sulu in the sci-fi series, spoke to the Guardian recently about his former castmate, characterizing Shatner, now 91, as some kind of diva on set.

Takei was asked if cast members of the 1960s TV show were friends. He noted that while many of the actors grew close over the years, there was one person who refused to be a pal.

“Yes. Yes. YES. Except for one, who was a prima donna. But the rest of us shared a great camaraderie,” he explained.

The LGBTQ activist revealed that “none of us” got along with Shatner, who portrayed series lead Captain James T. Kirk.

Takei continued of Shatner, “He was self-involved. He enjoyed being the center of attention. He wanted everyone to kowtow to him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tGblz_0jQ707Pb00
Takei starred as Sulu and Shatner as Kirk in the film “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” released in 1982.
CBS via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TzW96_0jQ707Pb00
Actors Leonard Nimoy (clockwise from left), Takei, Walter Koenig, James Doohan, DeForest Kelley, Nichelle Nichols and Shatner on the set of the 1989 movie “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier”
Corbis via Getty Images
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10MUDh_0jQ707Pb00 William Shatner explains why his trip to space ‘felt like a funeral’: ‘I saw death and I saw life’

Takei also acknowledged that the Canadian native thinks Takei speaks about their feud in public just for some good old-fashioned p.r.

“I know [Shatner] came to London to promote his book and talked about me wanting publicity by using his name,” the “Anglophile Angelino” said.

“So I decided, I don’t need his name to get publicity. I have much more substantial subject matter that I want to get publicity for, so I’m not going to refer to Bill in this interview at all,” he added.

Before dropping he subject, Takei said Shatner was a “cantankerous old man.”

“I’m going to leave him to his devices. I’m not going to play his game,” he concluded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v2q9Y_0jQ707Pb00
The feud between “Star Trek” co-stars Takei and Shatner goes back decades.
WireImage

The pair’s feud reportedly spans decades. But just last year, when Shatner took flight on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket, Takei couldn’t help but bring him back to Earth, telling Page Six that Shatner is “unfit” for space travel.

“He’s boldly going where other people have gone before. He’s a guinea pig,” Takei scoffed.

“So 90 years old is going to show a great deal more wear and tear on the human body, so he’ll be a good specimen to study. Although he’s not the fittest specimen of 90 years old, so he’ll be a specimen that’s unfit!”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

William Shatner says Star Trek co-star George Takei has ‘never stopped blackening my name’

William Shatner has reflected on tensions he’s had with his co-stars on the Star Trek franchise, including George Takei.In his new essay collection, Boldly Go, Captain Kirk actor Shatner writes about the breakdown of his friendship with Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock, and the fact that Uhura actor Nichelle Nichols told him his co-stars found him “cold and arrogant”, writing: “I was horrified to learn this, ashamed that I hadn’t realised it.”Sulu star Takei previously alleged that Shatner was “not a team player” on set, saying: “The rest of the cast all understand what makes a scene work. It’s...
msn.com

Star Trek: Voyager Actor Has Passed Away

John Aniston, who counted among his credits the two-part “Workforce” on Star Trek: Voyager, has died at the age of 89. The actor was much better known for his longtime role on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, and as the father of Friends star Jennifer Aniston. According to the report from Deadline, no cause of death has been released.
The Independent

George Takei addresses William Shatner’s claim that he uses his name for publicity

George Takei has addressed his Star Trek co-star William Shatner’s claim that he uses his name for “publicity”.Last year, Takei mocked Shatner’s voyage to outer space, saying he was being used as a 90-year-old “guinea pig” to assess the impact of space on an “unfit” specimen.Shatner responded to Takei’s comments, telling The Times: “I began to understand that they were doing it for publicity.“Sixty years after some incident they are still on that track. Don’t you think that’s a little weird? It’s like a sickness.“George has never stopped blackening my name. These people are bitter and embittered. I have...
Deadline

Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning To ‘Frasier’ Sequel Series

Kelsey Grammer is opening up about David Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return to the upcoming Frasier revival series on Paramount+. Hyde Pierce played Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane’s younger brother on the Emmy-winning Cheers spinoff series. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People in an interview. After Frasier, Hyde Pierce went on to successful theater career and most recently starred in the HBO Max series Julia. Grammer said Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return actually has worked out well in terms of the new series’ storyline. “In a very funny way, it just took...
SheKnows

Brendan Fraser’s Rarely-Seen Sons Accompanied Him on the Red Carpet & They Both Share One Striking Trait With Their Dad

Brendan Fraser attended a screening of The Whale at Alice Tully Hall on Tuesday night with two of his three sons by his side. Holden, 18, and Leland, 16, posed for rare photos on the red carpet with their dad, showing off their unique sense of style. Holden was dressed in a dark blue suede coat buttoned over a gray turtleneck with his dark black hair brushed neatly to the side. Leland, on the other hand, wore a black jacket and pants with a ‘70s-style button-down shirt. His nails were painted dark blue, and he wore his long red hair down...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

Barry Livingston From ‘My Three Sons’ Is 68 And Didn’t Score Any Dates From His Biggest Role

One of the key ingredients to CBS’s My Three Sons resided with the three titular kids. While casting for Steven Douglas was important, the child actors had to bring a lot to their respective characters. Actor Barry Livingston was tasked with bringing Ernie Thompson-Douglas to life, which he succeeded at across nine years. But what did this adoptive son get up to after the show ended in ‘72?
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Nick Holly Dies: Longtime Manager & Co-Creator Of ABC’s ’Sons & Daughters’ Was 51

Nick Holly, manager, writer, producer, and co-creator of the ABC comedy series Sons & Daughters, died Monday, November 21 of cancer, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Santa Monica, CA. He was 51. Originally from Geneva, New York, Holly began his industry career in the mailroom at CAA following graduation from Rutgers University, where he played lacrosse. He later became an agent at Buchwald and went on to form the management company, Epiphany Alliance, Inc. In 2006, Holly teamed with client, Fred Goss, to create the half-hour comedy, Sons & Daughters, produced with Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video, which...
SANTA MONICA, CA
People

Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.

Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Don Knotts’ Daughter Continues His Acting And Comedy Legacy

Remember Sheriff Deputy Barney Fife from The Andy Griffith Show? He was, of course, played by Don Knotts. From his first marriage to Kathryn Metz, Knotts had a daughter, Karen, who has spent years following her father’s path by enjoying a career in comedy. Karen’s stage show, Tied Up In Knotts!, serves a tribute to her father, who died of lung cancer.
The Guardian

‘I didn’t have a single audition for a year’: Goonies and Indiana Jones child star Ke Huy Quan on finding fame again

Ke Huy Quan is welling up. Behind black-rimmed glasses, the former child star’s eyes are reddening. His voice starts to wobble as he talks about finding fame for the second time round with the phenomenal success of Everything Everywhere All at Once, this year’s most wildly imaginative breakout film. “It’s incredible. I’m still pinching myself every day. I can’t believe this is real.”
Deadline

Ryan Eggold & Isaiah Mustafa Board Amazon’s Alex Cross Series

Ryan Eggold (New Amsterdam) and Isaiah Mustafa (It: Chapter 2) will star opposite Aldis Hodge in Amazon’s Alex Cross series, Cross, in series regular roles. Eggold will play Ed Ramsey, whose humble Midwest roots are the core of his irresistible charm, but he’s got elbows sharp enough to carve out space in the elite social and political circles of D.C. and New York. Ramsey is described as smooth, well-connected and devious; he also can be physically imposing when he needs to be and has some very dark secrets. While initially a fan of Cross, Ramsey soon becomes a formidable adversary.  RELATED: 2022...
Deadline

‘Spoiler Alert’ Review: Jim Parsons & Ben Aldridge In Adaptation Of Michael Ausiello’s Memoir

Spoiler Alert is about as funny and upbeat a film you could possibly make when the subject is the illness and death of one of the partners in the central relationship. It’s a gay Love Story with laughs, albeit with a twist, as the film challenges itself to be both amusing and emotionally involving where matters of life and death are concerned. Fortunately, it manages to more or less succeed on both counts due to its ever-ready wise-crack nature and sympathetic direction. “I’ve always imagined that my life was like a typical romantic comedy,” announces Michael (Jim Parsons), a dweeby-but-funny New...
NEW YORK STATE
TV Fanatic

Shrinking: Apple TV+ Sets January Premiere for Jason Segel and Harrison Ford Comedy

Shrinking will receive its highly anticipated premiere early next year. Apple TV+ today unveiled the premiere date and the first look at Shrinking, the new 10-episode comedy starring Jason Segel. The project is written by Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso star, writer, and co-executive...
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror hardcores are already calling for one of the best horror series of the year to receive a third season

After a heart-stopping season two, Don Mancini’s blood-soaked Chucky TV series has electrified the horror world and reintroduced an entirely new generation to the sinister serial killer known as Charles Lee Ray. But despite season two’s unfathomable sequences and jaw-dropping moments, fans have quickly become irate that the series has yet to be officially renewed for a third season.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
65K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy