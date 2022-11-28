ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Four people in Hidalgo County hospitals with influenza

By Alejandra Yañez
 2 days ago

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Hidalgo County reported four people are hospitalized with influenza as of Monday.

The active patient count reflects the daily count of anyone hospitalized within any Hidalgo County hospital.

As of Monday, the county did not report any patients with influenza in the intensive care unit.

The county will continue to update influenza hospitalization numbers during the week until the end of the influenza season.

