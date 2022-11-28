Four people in Hidalgo County hospitals with influenza
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Hidalgo County reported four people are hospitalized with influenza as of Monday.
The active patient count reflects the daily count of anyone hospitalized within any Hidalgo County hospital.Cameron County reports 93 new COVID-19 cases
As of Monday, the county did not report any patients with influenza in the intensive care unit.
