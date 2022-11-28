ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US coach Gregg Berhalter, captain Tyler Adams grilled by Iranian journalists in surreal press conference

By Jaclyn Hendricks
USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter and team captain Tyler Adams were quizzed on government relations Monday by Iranian journalists ahead of the US’ must-win match against Iran in the World Cup on Tuesday.

Berhalter was pressed as to “why he hasn’t asked US gov’t to remove a Naval ship from around Iran,” according to USA Today Sports’ Nancy Armour .

Berhalter was also asked about U.S. immigration policies, to which the 49-year-old head coach responded, “I don’t know enough about politics, I’m a soccer coach.”

Elsewhere in the tense session, Berhalter addressed the social media controversy that erupted over the weekend , when U.S. Soccer scrubbed the Islamic Republic emblem from Iran’s flag on posts to show support for protestors in the country. Berhalter said the players and staffers “had no idea about what U.S. Soccer put out” in regard to the posts, which were later deleted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GISsw_0jQ6zzuj00
USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter speaks during a World Cup press conference on Nov. 28, 2022.
FIFA via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=482hWj_0jQ6zzuj00
Gregg Berhalter and U.S. captain Tyler Adams during a World Cup media session on Nov. 28, 2022.
AFP via Getty Images

“All we can do on our behalf is apologize on behalf of the players and the staff, but it’s not something that we are part of,” Berhalter said, adding his thoughts are with the people of Iran, according to ESPN .

Meanwhile, Adams was asked about mispronouncing Iran’s name and “representing a country that has so much discrimination against black people.”

“My apologies on the mispronunciation of your country,” Adams said. “That being said, there’s discrimination everywhere you go… in the U.S. we’re continuing to make progress every single day… as long as you make progress that’s the most important thing.”

Protests have rocked Iran following the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini , who was arrested for allegedly violating strict hijab rules. Some of Iran’s own players did not sing the country’s national anthem before their World Cup-opening loss to England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRBtz_0jQ6zzuj00
Tyler Adams (4) of the U.S. moves the ball against England in their World Cup match on Nov. 25, 2022.
Getty Images

In the wake of the social media controversy, the Iranian federation planned to file a complaint with FIFA, with the country’s state-affiliated media agency, Tasnim News, calling for the U.S. to be tossed from the World Cup.

Tuesday’s Group B matchup between the U.S. and Iran will help determine which team will advance to the Round of 16. The past two matches for the U.S. resulted in draws against Wales and then England.

GerardS
2d ago

Gentlemen dont get baited. Focus on the task at hand which is winning the game tomorrow. Don't get caught up in the gamesmanship especially political.

Guest
2d ago

When asked about U.S. discrimination, he should have replied that every nation's different. We discriminate, they beat women to death. Everyone's got their thing. 🤷‍♂️

Larry Rob
2d ago

we can always do what the shirt and bumper sticker from 79 said. let's play cowboys and Iranians

