Chinese state TV cuts shots of mask-free World Cup fans

By Lee Brown
 2 days ago

That’s one way to tackle it.

Chinese TV has been cutting close-up shots of mask-free World Cup soccer fans to avoid angry comparisons with the strict “zero-COVID” clampdowns behind historic protests at home, according to reports.

Earlier footage of soccer fans from around the world packing Qatar stadiums without face coverings drew outrage in the nation that remains alone in enforcing draconian lockdowns and forced testing for millions.

“Is this the same world as ours?” one Weibo user asked alongside footage, as a viral open letter to Beijing’s National Health Commission asked if China was “on the same planet” as Qatar.

Now, as that anger has spilled out into the biggest wave of protests in the 33 years since Tiananmen Square, state TV has been blocking shots of the fun-loving fans, according to the South China Morning Post.

“Is this the same world as ours?” one Weibo user asked as footage emerged of mask-free soccer fans at the World Cup, such as these women celebrating a Brazilian win.
AP

CCTV Sports, which paid millions for World Cup rights, has played the usual FIFA feed — but with many crowd shots replaced with images of players, officials or the football stadium, the outlet said.

The same broadcaster has bombarded domestic audiences with negative reports of mass deaths and chaos caused by COVID in the US, suggesting it was the fault of lax policies.

Self-styled “China sports insider” Mark Dreyer also shared clips showing how state TV was “replacing live crowds shots during games and instead cutting to close-ups of players and coaches.”

The footage sparked anger in China, which remains the only nation enforcing draconian measures to tackle COVID three years after it first emerged there in late 2019.
REUTERS

“This is amazing,” he wrote alongside one since-deleted clip , stating that “it’s 100% a fact that Chinese TV airs fewer fan/crowd shots on average than other international broadcasters due to pre-emptive censorship.”

He said a 30-second delay in broadcasts makes it “easy to cut away from a close-up of a crowd shot to one of these other angles — and viewers back home would be none the wiser.”

Still, even that coverage — which still includes wider shots of celebrating fans — has sparked outrage in the soccer-mad, locked-down nation.

“Some people are watching World Cup matches in person with no masks, some have been locked at home for a month, locked on campus for two months without even being able to step out the door,” one person wrote online, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

“Who has stolen my life? I won’t say.”

Another Weibo user said they were “disappointed” in their country. “The World Cup has allowed most Chinese people to see the real situation abroad, and worry about the economy of the motherland, and their own youth,” the user wrote.

Many in China have finally had enough of the brutal lockdown measures that have been ditched by the rest of the world.
REUTERS

The open letter to China’s National Health Commission was deleted after going viral last week.

“How long will the policies keep us in lockdown? Are we not the same species with those from the rest of the world? Are we closing off the entire country from the world now?” it had asked.

The anger spilled over into the streets in several cities across the country over the weekend as the policies were blamed for deaths of up to 10 people killed in an apartment fire in Urumqi, where some residents have been locked in their homes for four months. Many questioned whether the dead residents were trapped by locked doors or other pandemic restrictions.

Anger over China’s policies sparked the biggest protests in decades.
AP

Chinese state media have made no mention of the protests, which have been unprecedented since the army crushed the student-led pro-democracy movement at Tiananmen Square in 1989.

With Post wires

Related
New York Post

Iranians face retribution after World Cup loss against USA, experts say

Iran’s national soccer team faces retribution in the Islamic Republic after coming up short in Tuesday’s showdown against the United States, experts told The Post. Mike Baker, a former CIA covert operations officer, said the Iranian players are stuck in an “untenable position” after their much-hyped match against the United States, which defeated Iran 1-0 to advance to the knockout round of 16. “Given what we’ve seen from the Iranian regime … they’ve shown themselves to be brutal and there’s no reason to believe they’re going to suddenly become rational,” Baker said. In their opening match against England last week, Iran’s players...
The Associated Press

China sentences Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu to 13 years

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape. Beijing’s Chaoyang District Court said Wu was given 11 years and 6 months for a 2020 rape, and 1 year and 10 months for the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” in a 2018 event in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women they had gotten drunk.
960 The Ref

Crowd angered by lockdowns calls for China's Xi to step down

SHANGHAI — (AP) — Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China's powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party. Police using pepper spray drove...
The Associated Press

Germany blocks Chinese-owned firm's chip factory deal

BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Wednesday blocked the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company, a decision that comes as Berlin grapples with its future approach to Beijing. The move by the Cabinet follows a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm’s investment in a German container terminal and a visit to Beijing last week by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The government’s red light was anticipated after German company Elmos said this week that it had been informed the 85 million-euro (dollar) sale of its chip factory in Dortmund to Silex Microsystems AB of Sweden would likely be prohibited. Silex is owned by Sai Microelectronics of China, according to German media. Although the deal announced in December wasn’t very significant financially and the technology involved apparently wasn’t new, it raised concerns over the wisdom of putting German IT production capacity in Chinese hands.
The Associated Press

Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group of 20 members begin talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” While Putin is staying away, Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and get to know new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni. The summit’s official priorities of health, sustainable energy and digital transformation are likely to be overshadowed by fears of a sputtering global economy and geopolitical tensions centered on the war in Ukraine. The nearly 9-month-old conflict has disrupted trade in oil, natural gas and grain, and shifted much of the summit’s focus to food and energy security.
The Jewish Press

Widespread Chinese Protests after COVID Lockdown Prevented Escape from Burning Building

Protests are erupting across China over the regime’s strict anti-COVID controls that confine millions to their homes. The protests have reached Shanghai and other cities over reports that blame the death toll in an apartment fire in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in northwestern China on the lockdown of blocks of apartments.
The Verge

Chinese police are searching phones for Instagram, Twitter, and Telegram as protests mount

Police in China are checking people’s phones for the presence of foreign apps, including Instagram, Twitter, and the encrypted messaging app Telegram, according to reports from The Wall Street Journal and CNBC. While both outlets indicate that police are stopping people at transportation hubs in Shanghai, William Yang, the East Asia correspondent at the German outlet DW News, says it’s happening in Beijing and Hangzhou as well.
BBC

China Covid: Chinese TV censors shots of maskless World Cup fans

The phrase "football is nothing without fans" has become so accepted as to be cliché among some commentators. But Chinese state TV has been testing that assumption to its limit throughout the World Cup. On Monday, as Ghana beat South Korea in a classic World Cup clash, subtle changes...
New York Post

China used COVID-19 to win global favor with propaganda, aid: Pentagon

WASHINGTON – The US has accused Beijing of providing Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines of questionable efficacy to foreign nations “for strategic political purposes” — often demanding concessions such as cutting diplomatic ties with Taiwan in exchange. Despite being ground zero for the outbreak, China capitalized on the pandemic to bend other countries to its will and build much-needed overseas ties, according to a Pentagon report published Tuesday. “Beijing seized the opportunity to use COVID-19 as a propaganda tool against the West, sought to deflect culpability for the global pandemic and attempted to capitalize on its domestic success in containing the virus and providing...
New York Post

Man allegedly killed in Iran for celebrating World Cup loss

A man was killed by security forces in Iran after he honked his car horn to celebrate the country’s World Cup loss to the US, a human rights group said Wednesday — as anti-government protests erupted across the country following the defeat. Mehran Samak, 27, was allegedly shot in the head at an anti-regime demonstration in Bandar Anzali Tuesday night after he rejoiced in the country’s 1-0 defeat, the Iran Human Rights group said, according to the BBC. The alleged shooting came as Iranians opposed to the country’s “murderous” political regime took to the streets to celebrate the soccer team’s loss...
The Associated Press

Chinese users play cat-and-mouse with censors amid protests

HONG KONG (AP) — Videos of hundreds protesting in Shanghai started to appear on WeChat Saturday night. Showing chants about removing COVID-19 restrictions and demanding freedom, they would only stay up for only minutes before being censored. Elliot Wang, a 26-year-old in Beijing, was amazed. “I started refreshing constantly, and saving videos, and taking screenshots of what I could before it got censored,” said Wang, who only agreed to be quoted using his English name, in fear of government retaliation. “A lot of my friends were sharing the videos of the protests in Shanghai. I shared them too, but they would get taken down quickly.” That Wang was able to glimpse the extraordinary outpouring of grievances highlights the cat-and-mouse game that goes on between millions of Chinese internet users and the country’s gargantuan censorship machine.
Deadline

Saudi Arabia’s MBC Group Expands Anime Partnerships With Toei, Aniplex; Acquires TV Tokyo’s Hit Reboot ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’

Middle East and North Africa media and entertainment giant MBC Group has expanded its partnerships with key anime studios and production houses in Japan to bolster its anime offering on its streaming platform Shahid. Under the move, the group has acquired a number of series, including TV Tokyo’s recent 52-episode hit Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, based on the Bleach manga series by Tite Kubo, about a teenager with the ability to see spirits. The series, which recently returned following an eight-year hiatus, will stream on Shahid at the same time as Japan and the U.S. All the previously broadcast seasons of...
