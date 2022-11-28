ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
blavity.com

TikTok Is Shocked After A Waffle House Waitress Reveals How Much She Makes In Tips

Depending on the location and type of restaurant, the average per-hour wage for a waitress can range from $5 to $11. While some states have a minimum wage of $14 per hour, individuals in the service industry usually bring home less than that; most survive off tips. According to Adia, a waiter or waitress can average around $700.00 a week in tips. One Alabama waitress is proving that to be an easy feat.
ALABAMA STATE
Magnolia State Live

McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom

Employees have nicknamed a baby “Nugget,” after she was delivered in an Atlanta McDonald’s. Alandria Worthy tells WXIA-TV that her labor was intensifying and her fiancé was driving her to the hospital Wednesday morning when they stopped so she could use the bathroom at the fast food restaurant.
Mashed

Taco Bell Is Officially Adding Two New '7-Layer' Meals To Its Menu

Taco Bell is known for keeping their menu fresh, even if some of those changes (like temporarily getting rid of the ultra-beloved Mexican pizza) make its customers go pretty loco. Their creative take on the Mexican food genre, coupled with affordable prices, are a clear success story, as the brand is shooting to achieve the $20 billion mark in annual sales. The chain is planning to achieve this via an aggressive international expansion, with at least 1,000 new non-U.S. locations planned, CNBC reports.
Thrillist

You Can Now Buy Arby's Crinkle Fries & Horsey Sauce at the Grocery Store

Even though they were only recently introduced to the menu, Arby's Crinkle Fries have made an immediate impact. Now, no matter when you have a craving for some of Arby's Crinkle Fries, you can have them. The chain will now have Frozen Crinkle Fries available at select grocery stores, according to Brand Eating.
CNET

A Beloved Taco Bell Discontinued Menu Item Is Coming Back This Week

Taco Bell fans are now just days away from taking a bite out of a cheesy, beefy, saucy Enchirito. The fast food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be...
Mashed

The Internet Is Absolutely Roasting Taco Bell's Disappointing Enchirito

Ah, Taco Bell, home of the heavenly Mexican Pizza, the elusive Nacho Fries, the OG crunchy taco. There's simply no denying that Taco Bell has a lot of great options on its menu. However, as is the case with all fast food restaurants, for each great menu item, there's a not-so-great menu item. Yeah, we're talking about the enchirito.
Tracey Folly

I tried Taco Bell's new menu items so you don't have to: Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito, Enchirito, Nacho Fries

*This is a review based on actual Taco Bell menu items I ate firsthand; used with permission. Taco Bell Spicy Double Steak Grilled Cheese BurritoImage by author Tracey Folly. See that plump burrito in the above picture? That's the new Taco Bell Spicy Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito. It's big and heavy, holds together nicely, and requires two hands to handle properly unless you're like me. I ate mine with a knife and a fork.
