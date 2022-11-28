PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 5
06-16-26-29-32
(six, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Cash4Life
20-24-40-48-59, Cash Ball: 1
(twenty, twenty-four, forty, forty-eight, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: one)
Match 6 Lotto
05-10-12-27-39-44
(five, ten, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $1,000,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000
Pick 2 Day
8-5, Wild: 8
(eight, five; Wild: eight)
Pick 2 Evening
8-7, Wild: 9
(eight, seven; Wild: nine)
Pick 3 Day
1-4-4, Wild: 8
(one, four, four; Wild: eight)
Pick 3 Evening
2-3-6, Wild: 9
(two, three, six; Wild: nine)
Pick 4 Day
8-7-2-6, Wild: 8
(eight, seven, two, six; Wild: eight)
Pick 4 Evening
5-8-7-6, Wild: 9
(five, eight, seven, six; Wild: nine)
Pick 5 Day
8-0-5-0-5, Wild: 8
(eight, zero, five, zero, five; Wild: eight)
Pick 5 Evening
1-0-3-3-9, Wild: 9
(one, zero, three, three, nine; Wild: nine)
Powerball
29-30-32-48-50, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2
(twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, forty-eight, fifty; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000,000
Treasure Hunt
13-16-19-23-26
(thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $12,000
Comments / 0