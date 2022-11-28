Read full article on original website
Related
WJCL
VIDEO: Driver crashes into Florida fireworks store
A fireworks store in Florida erupted in flames Monday afternoon. Smoke could be seen billowing from the Phantom Fireworks in Melbourne. According to fire officials, an SUV went into the building, causing the fire. They said the driver of the SUV died. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the SUV struck...
Biker killed in fiery crash on Angeles Forest Highway
A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning after crashing with a vehicle near Angelus Forest Highway in Tujunga. The crash took place near Clearcreek Truck Trail just after 9 a.m. according to the California Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist got into a crash with a car and shortly after the bike burst into flames. A Sigalert was issued at 9:55 a.m. closing the northbound and southbound lanes of Angeles Forest Highway for an unknown duration. It's unclear what exactly caused the crash. The identity of the motorcycle driver has not been announced.
Comments / 0