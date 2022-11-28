The calendar turns to December on Thursday, and with it comes the start of Pac-12 play as the fourth-ranked Arizona Wildcats face Utah in Salt Lake City. The Wildcats (6-0) are defending conference champions, both in the regular season when they set a record with 18 victories and by sweeping through the Pac-12 tourney in Las Vegas. The UA was picked to finish second this season, getting three of 32 first-place votes, while the other teams getting first-place votes (26 for UCLA, 3 for Oregon) have combined to lose six games already.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO