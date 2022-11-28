Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Kind Dentist Pays off Over $3,000 in Predatory Loans for Disabled Arizona Man Proving Kindness ExistsZack LoveArizona State
5 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
National Sub Chain Finally Coming to TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
High Rated Restaurant Hit With 17 Health ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How to Celebrate the Holidays in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Related
azdesertswarm.com
What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball opens Pac-12 play at Utah
The calendar turns to December on Thursday, and with it comes the start of Pac-12 play as the fourth-ranked Arizona Wildcats face Utah in Salt Lake City. The Wildcats (6-0) are defending conference champions, both in the regular season when they set a record with 18 victories and by sweeping through the Pac-12 tourney in Las Vegas. The UA was picked to finish second this season, getting three of 32 first-place votes, while the other teams getting first-place votes (26 for UCLA, 3 for Oregon) have combined to lose six games already.
azdesertswarm.com
Big jump in rankings not changing Arizona’s approach entering Pac-12 play
Arizona jumped 10 spots in the latest Associated Press poll, sitting at No. 4 after beginning the season at No. 17. So what? That’s the line Tommy Lloyd is taking as the Wildcats head into December as one of just 18 unbeaten teams out of 363 in Division I. A 6-0 start is nice, but in the grand scheme of things it means nothing.
utahutes.com
Men's Basketball Battles #4 Arizona Thursday Night at 6:30 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah men's basketball team will take a break from non-conference action this Thursday, Dec. 1, when it welcomes in the fourth-ranked Arizona Wildcats as part of the early Pac-12 Conference games. Ted Robinson will have the call in the 69th all-time meeting between the...
Arizona moves up to 4th in AP Poll
Arizona basketball is ranked fourth in the newest AP Poll. The Wildcats are coming off a Maui Invitational that saw them defeat Cincinnati, San Diego State, and Creighton. "I learned that we're good," Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. "We're tough. We're gritty. I think there's going to be some great things for us to really double down on and some things to show our guys where we went the wrong way.
KGUN 9
Arizona men's basketball jumps to No. 4 spot in AP Top 25
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's shaping up to be a big few days for Arizona Wildcat men's basketball team. Following a victorious Maui Invitational, where then-ranked No. 14 Wildcats held off then-No. 10 Creighton for its third win in that tournament, the Arizona men jumped ten spots up in the AP poll to No. 4. Arizona moved to 6-0.
azdesertswarm.com
Three from Arizona volleyball earn All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors
Arizona volleyball placed three on the All-Pac-12 honorable mention list after the conclusion of the 2022 regular season. Outside hitter/opposite Sofia Maldonado Diaz, OH Jaelyn Hodge, and libero Kamaile Hiapo were all named to the list on Tuesday. The honors are voted on by the league’s head coaches. Maldonado...
azdesertswarm.com
Jedd Fisch: Arizona’s roster to have ‘pretty substantial’ turnover ahead of 2023 season
Arizona had 18 players participate in pregame Senior Day activities ahead of the Territorial Cup win over ASU. Fourteen of those Wildcats still have eligibility remaining, including several starters. Until those players decide what to do, whether it be stay with the program or pursue other opportunities, Arizona is in...
azdesertswarm.com
Kailyn Gilbert named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week
Arizona women’s basketball took home its first weekly award of the conference season when the media voted Wildcat guard Kailyn Gilbert Pac-12 Freshman of the Week. It was the first freshman of the week honor for an Arizona player since Cate Reese received the last of her three awards on Jan. 28, 2019.
azbigmedia.com
Southern Arizona voters overwhelmingly support copper mining in Arizona
A recent survey commissioned by the Tucson Metro Chamber, in partnership with the Arizona Mining Association, showed that more than 66% of Southern Arizona voters support copper mining in Arizona. The poll, conducted in late September, also indicated that when given a description of the project and its location, more than half of voters support (52.6% support, 37.7% oppose) Hudbay Minerals’ new proposed Copper World Project, located 28 miles south of Tucson.
5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Madie Hamilton on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends or family as well as for a special occasion.
thisistucson.com
23 very Tucson gifts to give this holiday season 🎁🌵
'Tis the season for Googling "what to get my sister for Christmas" and reading through list upon list upon list of gift ideas. I wanted to get in on the action, and create a list of very Tucson gifts to give this holiday season (and beyond). Saguaro-shaped earrings, candles that smell like Mount Lemmon, stickers that remind you of home.
azbigmedia.com
Here are recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff
One city is nestled in Arizona’s northern region, the other in the south, but both Flagstaff and Tucson are experiencing economic expansion, innovation and growth in several markets, including aviation and autonomous vehicles. Here are the recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff. Tucson economic wins. As 2022...
buffalonynews.net
Flair Airlines Connects Canadians and Americans With Canada's First Direct Flights to Tucson, Arizona
Flair Airlines, Canada's third largest domestic airline, is excited to connect Canadians and Americans with Canada's first direct route to Tucson, Arizona. Weekly service from Edmonton, Fort McMurray, Prince George, London, and Windsor to Tucson begins November 30, 2022. One-way fares starting from $99 CAD. EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE /...
azpm.org
COVID-19 infection rates return to high level in eight Arizona counties
COVID-19 infections have been increasing across the country in recent weeks. Now a report from the federal Centers for Disease Control shows Pima County and seven other Arizona counties have returned to a high COVID-19 level. In addition to Pima, the other Arizona counties with high COVID-19 levels are Apache,...
Lithium battery gigafactory could be coming to Tucson
A new lithium battery gigafactory could be coming to Tucson, along with hundreds of jobs, if the Pima County Board of Supervisors gives the plan the green light.
arizona.edu
UArizona College of Medicine – Tucson Names New Department of Medicine Chair
James Liao, MD, has been named chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson, effective Jan. 16, 2023. Dr. Liao joins the UArizona College of Medicine – Tucson from the University of Chicago, where he is chief of the Section of Cardiology, the Harold Hines Jr. professor of medicine, and director of the UChicago Medicine Cardiovascular Research Program and Physician Scientist Development Program. He also helped launch and formerly served as medical director of the university’s Heart and Vascular Center.
kjzz.org
Pima County recommends masking again as COVID-19 cases rise
Cases of COVID-19, flu and RSV are on the rise in Arizona. And now, the Arizona Department of Health Services says eight Arizona counties, including Pima County, have returned to a high level of COVID transmission. Maricopa County remains at medium community levels. That means once again, masks are recommended...
KGUN 9
17th Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival Saturday, Dec. 3
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Casino Del Sol is holding the 17th Annual Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event is planned from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the AVA Amphitheatre. Entrance is free. These following are featured:. Tamale contest. Live local entertainment. Food vendors.
KOLD-TV
COVID-19 rebounds in Pima County with a vengeance
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A spike in COVID cases was predicted when the temperatures began to drop, and people spent more time indoors. It happened so fast though, that Pima County went from mild transmission to high risk in a weekend. “Cases up 100%, hospitalizations are up 49%, there’s...
thevailvoice.com
September 2022 and Full Monsoon Climate Report
Rainfall for September was generally average for the Vail area. I recorded 1.67” of rain, which is about ¼” below my 12-year average of 1.91.” Rainfall in the Vail readership area ranged from about 1.5” to just over 3.” Mescal reported the higher rain amounts. The Tucson airport recorded 0.81” which is below its 30-year average of 1.32.” Rainfall varied greatly over the Tucson metro area with low ½” rain amounts reported (mainly on the northwest side) to between 5” and 6” in the Green Valley area. Green Valley received over 3” of rain from one storm during the month when moisture from Hurricane Kay moved into the area.
Comments / 0