Joos1 Joos
2d ago
Yes we do know who you are. That's exactly why we are voting you out of office
16
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defacedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
A Billionaire Got the Chicago Mayor’s Support to Lease Public Land. Then He Wrote Her Campaign a $25,000 Check.
After the donation from Joseph Mansueto, owner of the Chicago Fire soccer team, a city alderman asked for an independent investigation.
fox32chicago.com
Former mayoral challenger wants campaign contribution from Chicago Fire owner to Lightfoot investigated
CHICAGO - Former mayoral challenger Ray Lopez want's Chicago's Ethics Board and Inspector General to investigate a campaign contribution to Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The $25,000 donation came from billionaire Joe Mansueto, who owns the Chicago Fire. Lopez says the money was accepted two months after Mayor Lightfoot pushed through a...
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago’s Youngest Mayoral Hopeful, Ja’Mal Green, Wants Cops, Not Taxpayers, To Pay For Police Misconduct
BRONZEVILLE — As the youngest candidate running for Chicago mayor, Ja’Mal Green knows he has a long road ahead. Still, the 27-year-old activist remains undaunted and believes his youth can be an asset. Green, a father of three, joins a crowded race that could put up to 11...
Totals for Cook County, Chicago midterm elections are in – Here are the numbers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're getting vote totals in Cook County and Chicago in the midterm elections.Cook County certified its election results Tuesday.In Cook County and Chicago Gov. JB Pritzker got nearly 74% of the vote, while republican challenger Darren Bailey got about 24%.Here in Chicago, more Chicagoans voted in this midterm than in 2006, 2010, and 2014.Nearly 715,000 ballots were cast - that's 46 percent of registered voters.More than half of the ballots were cast on election day, 24% were cast early in person and 22% voted by mail.
Garcia gets union endorsement in mayoral bid
Up to now, it’s been Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson touting major union endorsements from SEIU and the Chicago Teachers Union. But the International Union of Operating Engineers has thrown its support behind the Garcia campaign.
fox32chicago.com
Business leaders to form political action committee to prevent City Council from making sharp left turn
CHICAGO - Business leaders have taken a pass when it comes to fielding their own candidate in the crowded race for mayor of Chicago. But they’re apparently determined to prevent a City Council in transition from turning sharply to the left. Mike Ruemmler, who managed former Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral race could get messy as candidates attempt to kick one another off ballot
CHICAGO - Now that the deadline has passed for candidates to file to run for mayor or City Council, it is "challenge season" in Chicago. "And I think there will be some challenges. I think that each candidate makes a decision to challenge someone or not," said Alderman Harry Osterman.
Chicago mayoral field swells to 11 with Lightfoot, Garcia, other late filers
The two political heavyweights in the race for Chicago mayor — incumbent Lori Lightfoot and U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia — filed their nominating petitions on Monday, setting the stage for a bruising battle and, more immediately, petition challenges that could narrow the field.
Lightfoot breaks campaign promise again
Lightfoot continues to break campaign promise on homelessness In her 2018 election campaign, Lori Lightfoot promised to support efforts to create a graduated real estate tax that would generate revenue to fight homelessness. ‘Bring Chicago Home,’ proposed by the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless in 2018, would create an additional 1.9% tax on sales of […] The post Lightfoot breaks campaign promise again appeared first on South Side Weekly.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot among candidates filing last-minute petitions for Chicago mayoral election
Monday is the final day for candidates running for mayor of Chicago to turn in their nominating petitions.
chicagohomeless.org
WTTW – Lightfoot, Allies Block Hearing on Proposal to Hike Taxes on Sales of Million-Dollar Homes to Fight Homelessness
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her allies on the Chicago City Council blocked a Monday hearing on a proposal to ask voters during the February election to hike taxes on the sales of properties worth $1 million or more in an effort to fight homelessness in Chicago. Dozens of Chicagoans who...
‘This is really concerning:’ Chicago air quality sensors show disparities across the city — and unexplained spikes in pollution
Why we're reporting on Chicago's air pollution and how to republish this story. Chicago’s air quality is among the worst in the U.S., and there are several local hotspots for particulate matter 2.5 — the tiny particles that come from diesel trucks and industry and enter people’s lungs and blood, causing significant health problems. Our ongoing series on Chicago air pollution can be republished under a Creative Commons license. For more information, click the republish button below.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police face blistering criticism over efforts to implement court-ordered reforms
CHICAGO - Judge Robert Dow offered a modest directive in 2019 as he set in motion a federal consent decree ordering the Chicago Police Department to make sweeping reforms in the wake of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald’s death at the hands of a patrol officer. "Let us begin," he wrote.
Former Illinois state representative, Chicago city executive Eugene Barnes dies at 91
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is remembering longtime Illinois state Rep. Eugene Barnes.Barnes died Sunday, Nov. 13. He was 91 years old.Barnes served four terms in Springfield, representing the South Side of Chicago. He helped form the influential Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, and sponsored the first Illinois Lottery legislation.As chairman of the state House of Representatives Appropriations II committee, Barnes led the effort to secure funds for the first buildings on the Chicago State University campus. He also authored legislation requiring medical students who received state scholarships to work in medically underserved communities after they graduated.Barnes resigned his state House seat...
Austin Weekly News
Finalists for Lake/Kedzie project announced
The Chicago Department of Planning and Development (DPD) released a short list of architectural firms and developers to build three mixed-use buildings near the Kedzie/Lake Green Line ‘L’ station – and many of them are no strangers to the city’s efforts to bring developments to the historically neglected West Side.
Austin Weekly News
Urban Prep loses charter agreement for last Chicago campus
After months of controversy surrounding Urban Prep Academy, the Illinois board of education ended the charter school’s agreement for its downtown campus Thursday, citing enrollment declines. The move marks the latest blow to the nationally recognized charter network that specializes in serving Black boys on Chicago’s South and West...
onekindesign.com
This beyond spectacular house in Chicago has drool-worthy details
Patrick Murphy Builders in collaboration with Amy Storm & Company were commissioned to create this gorgeous transitional-style house located in Chicago, Illinois. The homeowners are creative and easy-going, wanting a home that is comfortable yet stylish for entertaining. Inside you will find beautifully detailed living spaces that are bright and...
Shots fired at Chicago police overnight in McKinley Park
No one was injured after shots were fired at Chicago police officers overnight in the McKinley Park neighborhood.
fox32chicago.com
South Side center for LGBTQ+ residents under financial probe
CHICAGO - The founder of Chicago’s first Black-led, trans-led center for LGBTQ+ residents is at the center of an investigation into Brave Space Alliance’s finances, according to the center’s leaders. The Brave Space Alliance’s board of directors announced this week they had submitted an independent accountant’s report...
thesouthlandjournal.com
Video: Mayor Tiffany Henyard Who Has Been Accused of Corruption Stays Positive With New Music Video
Video: Mayor Tiffany Henyard Who Has Been Accused of Corruption Stays Positive With New Music Video (Dolton, IL) – Mayor Tiffany Henyard of Dolton, Illinois has consistently come under fire with allegations of public corruption in both her role as Mayor of Dolton and Township Supervisor of Thornton Township. Mayor Henyard continues to deny the allegations. She also continues to remain positive which is displayed in her new Music Video “Truly on the Move.”
