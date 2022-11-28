ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 16

Joos1 Joos
2d ago

Yes we do know who you are. That's exactly why we are voting you out of office

Reply
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Totals for Cook County, Chicago midterm elections are in – Here are the numbers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're getting vote totals in Cook County and Chicago in the midterm elections.Cook County certified its election results Tuesday.In Cook County and Chicago Gov. JB Pritzker got nearly 74% of the vote, while republican challenger Darren Bailey got about 24%.Here in Chicago, more Chicagoans voted in this midterm than in 2006, 2010, and 2014.Nearly 715,000 ballots were cast - that's 46 percent of registered voters.More than half of the ballots were cast on election day, 24% were cast early in person and 22% voted by mail.
COOK COUNTY, IL
South Side Weekly

Lightfoot breaks campaign promise again

Lightfoot continues to break campaign promise on homelessness In her 2018 election campaign, Lori Lightfoot promised to support efforts to create a graduated real estate tax that would generate revenue to fight homelessness. ‘Bring Chicago Home,’ proposed by the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless in 2018, would create an additional 1.9% tax on sales of […] The post Lightfoot breaks campaign promise again appeared first on South Side Weekly.
CHICAGO, IL
MuckRock

‘This is really concerning:’ Chicago air quality sensors show disparities across the city — and unexplained spikes in pollution

Why we're reporting on Chicago's air pollution and how to republish this story. Chicago’s air quality is among the worst in the U.S., and there are several local hotspots for particulate matter 2.5 — the tiny particles that come from diesel trucks and industry and enter people’s lungs and blood, causing significant health problems. Our ongoing series on Chicago air pollution can be republished under a Creative Commons license. For more information, click the republish button below.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Former Illinois state representative, Chicago city executive Eugene Barnes dies at 91

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is remembering longtime Illinois state Rep. Eugene Barnes.Barnes died Sunday, Nov. 13. He was 91 years old.Barnes served four terms in Springfield, representing the South Side of Chicago. He helped form the influential Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, and sponsored the first Illinois Lottery legislation.As chairman of the state House of Representatives Appropriations II committee, Barnes led the effort to secure funds for the first buildings on the Chicago State University campus. He also authored legislation requiring medical students who received state scholarships to work in medically underserved communities after they graduated.Barnes resigned his state House seat...
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Finalists for Lake/Kedzie project announced

The Chicago Department of Planning and Development (DPD) released a short list of architectural firms and developers to build three mixed-use buildings near the Kedzie/Lake Green Line ‘L’ station – and many of them are no strangers to the city’s efforts to bring developments to the historically neglected West Side.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Urban Prep loses charter agreement for last Chicago campus

After months of controversy surrounding Urban Prep Academy, the Illinois board of education ended the charter school’s agreement for its downtown campus Thursday, citing enrollment declines. The move marks the latest blow to the nationally recognized charter network that specializes in serving Black boys on Chicago’s South and West...
CHICAGO, IL
onekindesign.com

This beyond spectacular house in Chicago has drool-worthy details

Patrick Murphy Builders in collaboration with Amy Storm & Company were commissioned to create this gorgeous transitional-style house located in Chicago, Illinois. The homeowners are creative and easy-going, wanting a home that is comfortable yet stylish for entertaining. Inside you will find beautifully detailed living spaces that are bright and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side center for LGBTQ+ residents under financial probe

CHICAGO - The founder of Chicago’s first Black-led, trans-led center for LGBTQ+ residents is at the center of an investigation into Brave Space Alliance’s finances, according to the center’s leaders. The Brave Space Alliance’s board of directors announced this week they had submitted an independent accountant’s report...
CHICAGO, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Video: Mayor Tiffany Henyard Who Has Been Accused of Corruption Stays Positive With New Music Video

Video: Mayor Tiffany Henyard Who Has Been Accused of Corruption Stays Positive With New Music Video (Dolton, IL) – Mayor Tiffany Henyard of Dolton, Illinois has consistently come under fire with allegations of public corruption in both her role as Mayor of Dolton and Township Supervisor of Thornton Township. Mayor Henyard continues to deny the allegations. She also continues to remain positive which is displayed in her new Music Video “Truly on the Move.”
DOLTON, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
53K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy