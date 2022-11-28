ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Day” game were:

5-5-8-4, FIREBALL: 5

(five, five, eight, four; FIREBALL: five)

The Associated Press

Former Nebraska interim coach arrested in domestic case

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games after Scott Frost’s firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence in the afternoon after a report of a domestic disturbance. Following an investigation, the 54-year-old Joseph was arrested at another location. He was being held at Lancaster Country Jail. “While the Lincoln Police Department does not normally provide a news release for a domestic-related arrest, due to the high-profile nature of the person involved and, in an effort, to provide transparency on an arrest involving a public figure, notification of the arrest is being made,” police said in a statement. Further details weren’t released.
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

Edmonton visits Minnesota after Draisaitl’s 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (12-10-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (10-9-2, fourth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -136, Oilers +116; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Minnesota Wild after Leon Draisaitl’s two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Oilers’ 5-4...
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Associated Press

AG: Penalize doctor who spoke of Ohio 10-year-old's abortion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect. The complaint alleges Dr. Caitlin Bernard violated state law by not reporting the girl’s child abuse to Indiana authorities and violated patient privacy laws by telling a newspaper reporter about the girl’s treatment. That account sparked a national political uproar in the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, with some news outlets and Republican politicians falsely suggesting Bernard fabricated the story and President Joe Biden nearly shouting his outrage over the case during a White House event. Bernard and her lawyers maintain the girl’s abuse had already been reported to Ohio police and child protective services officials before the doctor ever saw the child. A 27-year-old man has been charged in Columbus, Ohio, with raping the girl.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

In Arizona, losing candidate points to perceived conflict

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Kari Lake and supporters of her failed campaign for Arizona governor are attacking Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs as having a conflict of interest for overseeing the election she won. Secretaries of state across the country routinely oversee their own races, and Republicans had no such criticism when one of their own was secretary of state in Georgia and oversaw his own election for governor four years ago. The criticism on Hobbs has persisted after one heavily Republican rural county declined to certify its own election results, forcing Hobbs to sue. Lake said in a video posted to social media this week that Hobbs “is now threatening counties with legal action if they do not crown her governor by certifying the election that she botched. You simply can’t make this stuff up.” Hobbs defeated Lake by a little more than 17,000 votes, and there has been no evidence that voters were disenfranchised, or that the result was in any way inaccurate. Every county in the state except one — Cochise County, in the state’s southeast corner — has certified its results. Hobbs’ lawsuit against the county has its first hearing on Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Land Between the Lakes adds areas for archery deer hunters

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) — Land Between the Lakes will open additional areas for archery deer hunting, officials said. The select areas, which are typically off-limits to hunting, will be open Dec. 1 through Jan. 16, the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement. They include the Southern Nature Watch Demonstration Area, Brandon Spring Group Center, and Energy Lake, Hillman Ferry and Piney campgrounds, the statement said.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

3 South Carolina family members killed in crash, 4 injured

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a South Carolina man and two children who died in a pre-dawn rollover on an Arizona freeway that left four other family members injured. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the seven people were traveling in a pickup truck from North Charleston, South Carolina to the west Phoenix area on Nov. 23 when the vehicle drove into the median and rolled over in the Casa Grande area south of Phoenix around 4 a.m. DPS officials said three people were ejected from the pickup and declared dead at the scene. They have been identified as 74-year-old John Henry White and two of his great-grandchildren — a 3-year-old girl and a 9-month-old boy.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Associated Press

Victims' families urge love, kindness as Idaho campus mourns

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — As hundreds of students mourned together inside the University of Idaho’s stadium Wednesday night, family members of four slain classmates urged them to raise their eyes from grief and focus on love and the future. “The only cure to pain is love — it’s the only thing that’s going to to heal us; it’s the only thing that’s going to heal you,” Steve Goncalves, the father of Kaylee Goncalves, told the crowd gathered at the vigil. “That will make a difference, and that’s something they can see where they’re at right now: That you changed your...
MOSCOW, ID
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

