Enjoy THREE NIGHTS OF WATERFIRE, with partial lightings Thursday, Dec. 1, Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5:30–9 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Santa’s Village opens at 5:30 p.m. and Santa will arrive by boat during the WaterFire lighting. Each of the three nights of the WaterFire Holiday Celebration will feature Holiday ArtMart vendors and food trucks offering seasonal treats. A toy drive benefitting the families of Children’s Friend will be taking place each night. Additional programming is planned for each night.

1 DAY AGO