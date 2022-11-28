Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
ABC6.com
Providence’s Cranston Street Armory to house Rhode Island homeless this winter
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Several public meeting notices will be filed Wednesday, allowing the McKee administration to house homeless Rhode Islanders in Providence’s Cranston Street Armory throughout the winter. The 24-hour warming station will temporarily be open to anyone experiencing homelessness who is living in an inhabitable environment,...
Pawtucket veteran, 95, sent hundreds of Christmas cards
George Dowling's daughter, Suzan, made what she thought was a small request back in 2014: "Please send my father a Christmas card."
GoLocalProv
EXCLUSIVE: Video of Principal Being Stabbed at Central High School
GoLocalProv.com has obtained a copy of a video of the principal of Central High School in Providence being stabbed on Wednesday. As GoLocal was first to report, Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed following an altercation involving students. The video depicts a juvenile first being assaulted by other students, before getting...
newportthisweek.com
Christmas in Newport opens Dec. 1
Christmas In Newport Opens on Thursday, December 1 at 6 p.m. There will be a proclamation from the mayor, tree lighting, Newport cannon salute and music by Pell School Champions Chorus at Washington Sq. The 1739 Colony House will be open before the ceremony from 4-6 p.m, Colony House, Washington...
2nd suspect arrested in Fall River shooting
Fall River police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month.
GoLocalProv
Principal Stabbed by Student at Providence High School
A school official was stabbed by a student at Central High School in Providence on Wednesday morning. According to police, Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed after a fight had broken out among students. Police say the injuries are non-life threatening. A student is in custody, say police. This story is...
WPRI
Enjoy THREE nights of WaterFire
Enjoy THREE NIGHTS OF WATERFIRE, with partial lightings Thursday, Dec. 1, Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5:30–9 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Santa’s Village opens at 5:30 p.m. and Santa will arrive by boat during the WaterFire lighting. Each of the three nights of the WaterFire Holiday Celebration will feature Holiday ArtMart vendors and food trucks offering seasonal treats. A toy drive benefitting the families of Children’s Friend will be taking place each night. Additional programming is planned for each night.
‘Every second is a life’: Attleboro police chief requests funding for active shooter response gear
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney is asking for funding to better protect the city's students from mass shootings.
2nd man dies after Providence house fire
The fire broke out inside a Lisbon Street home on the night of Nov. 19.
ABC6.com
Police prepare for big turnout on 1st day of adult marijuana sales in Rhode Island
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Dec. 1 marks the start of the adult sale of marijuana in Rhode Island, six months after the Cannabis Act was signed into law by Gov. Dan McKee. That means that as of Thursday, anyone over the age of 21 will now be able to purchase pot legally in the Ocean State.
Turnto10.com
Man injured in Providence fire dies
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Tuesday that a man who was injured in a fire in the city has died. Firefighters found one man dead and another injured in a burning home on Lisbon Street late Nov. 19. The man found dead on the third floor was...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Providence 2022
Dubbed as the Creative Capital for its mind-blowing street art installations and buildings featuring impressive graffiti art, Providence is one of the best cities to experience the beauty and old-world charm of Rhode Island. For centuries, Providence has been the hub of New England’s architectural and industrial legacy, offering travelers...
The Best Ghostly Legend near Providence is the ‘House Next to White’s’
If you ask anyone of a certain age what the most haunted house is on the Massachusetts SouthCoast near Providence, they’re not going to mention Fall River’s Lizzie Borden House, Middleboro’s Oliver Estate or even Wareham’s Fearing Tavern. Instead, they’ll bring up a place that is...
Mayor: Cranston not the place for proposed ‘pallet housing’
Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins continues to push back against a proposal that would create a village of so-called "pallet housing" in Pastore Government Center.
pawtucketri.com
Pawtucket Announces Youth to Senior Snow Shoveling Program
Pawtucket – Mayor Donald R. Grebien and the Pawtucket City Council have announced that Pawtucket’s Youth to Senior Shoveling Program is now accepting requests from Pawtucket seniors to be placed on the list to be matched with a snow shoveling volunteer for this winter. “The Youth to Senior...
fallriverreporter.com
Friends: Jogger killed in southeastern Massachusetts crash was officer
The name of a southeastern Massachusetts man that died after a pedestrian crash has been announced. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival,...
5 things to know as RI cannabis sales start Thursday
Recreational sales will begin at five stores on Thursday.
Fall River Shepherd Ready to Bring Unconditional Love to Forever Family [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Happy Wet Nose Wednesday! It's the day we get to talk about animals that need our help. Hundreds of animals on the SouthCoast are patiently waiting to find their forever homes. With the help of local shelters, we shine a spotlight on one lucky animal each week to share its story.
ABC6.com
Man injured in mid-November Providence house fire passes away
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A second man who was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Providence nearly two weeks ago has died. Providence police said Elier Guadalupe, 63, passed away at the hospital Thanksgiving morning. The fire broke out at a home on the night of...
Trial opens for Dylan Etheridge, charged in the death of Amber Pelletier
Jury selection in a trial for a man charged with fleeing the scene of a May 2019 crash that left one person dead kicked off Monday morning in a Boston courtroom. Dylan Etheridge, 26, faces charges of manslaughter while driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a personal injury or death, leaving the scene of a personal injury and driving under the influence resulting in serious injury.
Comments / 0