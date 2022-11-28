ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Providence’s Cranston Street Armory to house Rhode Island homeless this winter

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Several public meeting notices will be filed Wednesday, allowing the McKee administration to house homeless Rhode Islanders in Providence’s Cranston Street Armory throughout the winter. The 24-hour warming station will temporarily be open to anyone experiencing homelessness who is living in an inhabitable environment,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

EXCLUSIVE: Video of Principal Being Stabbed at Central High School

GoLocalProv.com has obtained a copy of a video of the principal of Central High School in Providence being stabbed on Wednesday. As GoLocal was first to report, Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed following an altercation involving students. The video depicts a juvenile first being assaulted by other students, before getting...
newportthisweek.com

Christmas in Newport opens Dec. 1

Christmas In Newport Opens on Thursday, December 1 at 6 p.m. There will be a proclamation from the mayor, tree lighting, Newport cannon salute and music by Pell School Champions Chorus at Washington Sq. The 1739 Colony House will be open before the ceremony from 4-6 p.m, Colony House, Washington...
NEWPORT, RI
GoLocalProv

Principal Stabbed by Student at Providence High School

A school official was stabbed by a student at Central High School in Providence on Wednesday morning. According to police, Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed after a fight had broken out among students. Police say the injuries are non-life threatening. A student is in custody, say police. This story is...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

Enjoy THREE nights of WaterFire

Enjoy THREE NIGHTS OF WATERFIRE, with partial lightings Thursday, Dec. 1, Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5:30–9 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Santa’s Village opens at 5:30 p.m. and Santa will arrive by boat during the WaterFire lighting. Each of the three nights of the WaterFire Holiday Celebration will feature Holiday ArtMart vendors and food trucks offering seasonal treats. A toy drive benefitting the families of Children’s Friend will be taking place each night. Additional programming is planned for each night.
Turnto10.com

Man injured in Providence fire dies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Tuesday that a man who was injured in a fire in the city has died. Firefighters found one man dead and another injured in a burning home on Lisbon Street late Nov. 19. The man found dead on the third floor was...
PROVIDENCE, RI
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Providence 2022

Dubbed as the Creative Capital for its mind-blowing street art installations and buildings featuring impressive graffiti art, Providence is one of the best cities to experience the beauty and old-world charm of Rhode Island. For centuries, Providence has been the hub of New England’s architectural and industrial legacy, offering travelers...
PROVIDENCE, RI
pawtucketri.com

Pawtucket Announces Youth to Senior Snow Shoveling Program

Pawtucket – Mayor Donald R. Grebien and the Pawtucket City Council have announced that Pawtucket’s Youth to Senior Shoveling Program is now accepting requests from Pawtucket seniors to be placed on the list to be matched with a snow shoveling volunteer for this winter. “The Youth to Senior...
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Friends: Jogger killed in southeastern Massachusetts crash was officer

The name of a southeastern Massachusetts man that died after a pedestrian crash has been announced. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
ABC6.com

Man injured in mid-November Providence house fire passes away

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A second man who was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Providence nearly two weeks ago has died. Providence police said Elier Guadalupe, 63, passed away at the hospital Thanksgiving morning. The fire broke out at a home on the night of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

Trial opens for Dylan Etheridge, charged in the death of Amber Pelletier

Jury selection in a trial for a man charged with fleeing the scene of a May 2019 crash that left one person dead kicked off Monday morning in a Boston courtroom. Dylan Etheridge, 26, faces charges of manslaughter while driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a personal injury or death, leaving the scene of a personal injury and driving under the influence resulting in serious injury.
BOSTON, MA

