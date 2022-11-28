ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $100K sold to online Lebanon County player

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B55tJ_0jQ6zErw00

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 was recently awarded to an online player from Lebanon County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The ticket was sold for the Wednesday, Nov. 23, drawing matching four of the five white balls: 1-2-31-39-66, and the red Powerball, 25, to win $100,000 less applicable withholding.

The Power Play multiplier drawn was 2.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WHTM Severe Weather Alerts

More than 16,000 other Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets also won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, according to the lottery.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes, and online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Men steal nearly $20K from Pennsylvania gas station gaming devices

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, three men allegedly stole nearly $20,000 from video gaming devices at a Pennsylvania gas station. According to police, on Nov. 15 at 3:14 p.m., three men entered the Mobil gas station located at 20 Pottsville Street in Schuylkill County. The men allegedly removed a total of $19,355 from video gaming devices that were located on the premises.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Self storage business relocates in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Investment Real Estate Group of Companies (IREGC) announced on Nov. 30, 2022, that they have relocated to a new headquarters in York, Pa. IREGC is now located in a 43,000-square-foot space in Downtown York, located at 320 N. George St. According to the release, this new space will provide the opportunity for future expansions to their current team of 35 employees that will be operating out of the new headquarters.
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Where to see holiday light displays in Central Pennsylvania, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Midstate is decking the halls for the holidays. From luminous trees to flying reindeer to dancing elves, here are several Midstate places to check out holiday light displays that absolutely “sleigh.” Christmas in Lights, Marysville This residence in Marysville goes all-out for Christmas each year with a drive-by and walk-thru light […]
MARYSVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Humane Pennsylvania offers photos with Santa

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Are you still looking for the perfect Christmas card picture? Look no further. Humane Pennsylvania is offering pet and family photos with Santa this holiday season. Photos with Santa will cost $10 for the first photo and $5 for every additional photo. The money raised will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Best Restaurants in Mechanicsburg PA

Mechanicsburg is a quaint town in Pennsylvania that is home to many restaurants. The best restaurants in Mechanicsburg, PA, are a mix of local favorites and a variety of new restaurants that have opened. These restaurants range from fine dining to quick and easy. Hellenic Kouzina. Located in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania,...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

New grocery store opening in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand-new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is set to open its doors in Lebanon County on Dec. 8, 2022. According to the release, in celebration of the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market’s grand opening, they are offering customers a chance to win a $1,000 grocery give away. Interested customers have from Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Jan. 5 to enter for a chance to win – to enter you can click here.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. woman sues Walmart, says she was fired for not getting vaccine

WILLIAMSPORT – A Schuylkill County woman has sued Walmart claiming said was fired last year for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Deborah Lybarger of Ashland alleges in a suit filed Monday in U.S. Middle District Court against Walmart Associates Inc. of Bentonville, Arkansas, that her rights under the Civil Rights and the Pennsylvania Human Relations acts were violated.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania towns to visit during the holidays

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a plethora of many small towns and places that celebrate the holiday season in their own unique way. abc27 has put together a list of some of the best small towns in the Keystone State where you can truly experience the magic of the holiday season. New Hope According to Country […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pennsylvania firearm deer season began Thanksgiving weekend

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Firearm deer season is underway. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected out across the state over the 14-day period. Saturday was opening day for Pennsylvania’s firearm deer season and still remains a top day for harvest. For decades, the state celebrated “Hunting Monday” on the first Monday after Thanksgiving, before moving […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

New report looks at Unemployment Compensation in Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Nearly half of unemployed workers in Pennsylvania waited more than 10 weeks before receiving their first payment from the unemployment compensation system last month, according to a report released by the Keystone Research Center Tuesday. The left-leaning group advocates for unemployed Pennsylvanians and is calling on Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro to fix, what it calls, a failed system.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Hershey woman scammed out of more than $90,000: State Police

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Hershey lost more than $90,000 to a scam, according to the Pennsylvania State Police Harrisburg Patrol Unit. Troopers say on Nov. 8 the 71-year-old woman clicked a spam message in her PayPal account. She also called the phone number in the email and was told that PayPal would […]
HERSHEY, PA
WGAL

Crashes causing problems on south-central Pa. roads

There are crashes on the roads this morning in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties. Here's an updated rundown of the trouble spots. CLEARED: The entry ramp to 581 eastbound from US-15 north was blocked due to a crash. Dauphin County. The entry ramp to U.S. 322 southbound from Peters...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy