longisland.com
GLOSSLAB's First Long Island Nail Studio to Open in Roslyn Dec. 9
GLOSSLAB, a membership based nail studio, will be opening their first Long Island location in Roslyn (1045 Northern Blvd) next Friday, December 9th. Founded by NYC mom of two Rachel Apfel Glass, GLOSSLAB was born with a mission to modernize the nail studio experience with its hygiene-first, membership based concept after she was frustrated with the lack of cleanliness and efficiency of most salons. After giving birth to her second daughter, Rachel made her dreams a reality, and founded GLOSSLAB on three key pillars including: Hygiene, Efficiency, and Membership as well as focusing on the client experience.
longisland.com
Tulum Tacos & Tequila Opening in Mineola
A new taco spot is opening on Thursday, December 1 in Mineola called Tulum Tacos & Tequila. Not much is known about the new spot yet, but Long Island Business News says the 2,500-square-foot restaurant will have seating for 130 people with outdoor tables available. Patch also reported on the...
longisland.com
The Best Brunch Spots in Huntington
The Shed is a great restaurant to go to for either brunch, lunch, or dinner! With delicious food and a great atmosphere, The Shed has something on the menu for everyone and will guarantee a great time. Hatch. Photo by @sammygramm. Hatch in Huntington is the perfect restaurant for a...
greaterlongisland.com
20 Photos: Port Jefferson hosts its annual Christmas parade
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, where every day is National Take Your Best Friend to Brunch Day! Locations in Patchogue, Bay Shore and Port Jeff Station. Cub Scouts, Disney princesses and the Port Jefferson Fire Department paraded down Main Street Sunday afternoon. It was...
greaterlongisland.com
Vincent Grucci, former Patchogue Village chamber president, dies at 57
Former Patchogue Village Chamber of Commerce President Vincent Grucci died suddenly over the weekend while vacationing in Colombia, the chamber’s executive director confirmed on Monday. He was 57. An immediate family member of the world renowned Fireworks by Grucci company based in Bellport, Grucci was a key figure in...
islipbulletin.net
Town of Islip experiences ‘unusual activity’ on system
On Friday, Nov. 25, Town of Islip supervisor Angie Carpenter released a statement regarding activity on the Town of Islip computer system. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Grand opening celebration held for Taj Crown of India in East Setauket
Brookhaven Town Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich, New York State Assemblyman Steve Englebright, members of the Three Village Chamber of Commerce, friends and family recently attended the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for Taj Crown of India, a new restaurant located at 10 Woods Corner Road in East Setauket. Taj Crown...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Smithtown, NY
Smithtown is a delightful little town in Suffolk County, New York. Originally known as “Smithfield,” it was first settled in the 1960s and has been home to a vibrant and lovely community ever since. It’s a place that’s filled with life and culture, making it the perfect place...
27east.com
Retail Pot Licenses Approved, Could Mean Shops on East End, Including Southampton Town
The New York State Cannabis Control Board approved its first round of retail dispensary licenses last week. Some 28 licenses for business owners with a cannabis conviction or a family... more. Donald A. Denis, 91, of Southampton, died on November 28, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, December 1, from 2...
The biggest go-kart racing track in the world is opening an hour outside of NYC this month
Whether it will actually be the biggest destination of its kind in the world or not, one thing is for sure: New Yorkers will thoroughly enjoy the indoor go-karting track that's set to open in Edison, New Jersey, less than an hour drive from midtown Manhattan, next month. The self-proclaimed...
greaterlongisland.com
Great Photos: Scenes from Patchogue’s 60th annual Christmas parade
The Village of Patchogue hosted its 60th annual Christmas parade on Main Street Saturday evening. Many floats leaned into the diamond anniversary theme with massive diamonds on their floats, including a diamond-studded artificial snow machine on wheels. Others decorated with their own characters, played music and launched candy canes into the crowd.
27east.com
Members Only Meeting Sparks Tumult in Hampton Bays
When does a community group get to deny access to the community? When it’s a members only meeting of the Hampton Bays Civic Association. But about 40 residents of the... more. Donald A. Denis, 91, of Southampton, died on November 28, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, December 1, from...
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting kicks off season
NEW YORK -- The lights were lit Wednesday night on the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree for the unofficial start to the holiday season.With the flip of a switch, all 50,000 LED lights illuminated this year's tree."In that moment, it gave me chills," one child said."I thought it was really exciting because it kind of brought the Christmas spirit," another child said."I will be back next year. It was definitely beautiful," a spectator said.Hours earlier, thousands of people filed into Rockefeller Center to catch a glimpse."That's the biggest star I've ever seen," 8-year-old Lee Hale said.Cindy Khuu, visiting from North Carolina, was...
longislandadvance.net
Track work begins, finally
According to the MTA, the project for additional track to help quell idling trains in Patchogue Village is currently underway. Work has already begun at the site, with the installation of poles and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
therealdeal.com
Rockefeller descendants list 54-acre parcel from Greenwich estate
A group of Rockefeller descendants are looking to part with the final piece of a former family estate. The Indian Spring Lake Company, which counts more than 100 of William’s descendants as shareholders, listed a 54-acre parcel of forestland in Greenwich for $21.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The acreage at 181 Glenville Road in the wealthy Connecticut enclave is the last large holding from the former Rockefeller family estate.
New York’s Best City For Singles Is A Total Shocker
It’s time for holiday romance! Maybe you’re a harried executive who’s lost sight of what really matters in life. Maybe you’re considering going back to the small town you were born and raised in, where you’ll reconnect with a humble veterinarian/wreath farmer/prince in disguise that you knew in high school and they’ll sweep you off your feet and remind you of what’s truly important in life.
Car crashes, bursts into flames on Long Island Expressway in Suffolk County
The westbound vehicle jumped the divider and smashed into the Pinelawn Road overpass just before 7 a.m.
Gov. Hochul announces $46.5 million in funding for 3 Long Island colleges
Gov. Hochul made the announcement that will help create 158 new high paying science jobs and make Long Island a hub for technology and innovation
NBC New York
Fight Over Proposed Exotic Animal Ban on Long Island Nearly Comes to Blows
A battle over using exotic animals to make money is heating up on Long Island — and very nearly turned physical outside what is a now-closed petting zoo. Two men waging a legal fight over exotic animals today went nose to nose on Monday, as animal rights activist John Di Leonardo confronted Larry Wallach, whowas operated a business where he traveled around allowing people to pet and hold sloths.
Storm With Damaging Winds Knocks Out Power On Long Island
A potent storm system with damaging wind gusts has resulted in numerous power outages on Long Island. Just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, PSEG Long Island reported 1,306 customers without power, with the outages almost evenly divided between counties: Suffolk (645) and Nassau (631), and another 30 in the Rockaway Peninsula.
