Port Jefferson, NY

longisland.com

GLOSSLAB's First Long Island Nail Studio to Open in Roslyn Dec. 9

GLOSSLAB, a membership based nail studio, will be opening their first Long Island location in Roslyn (1045 Northern Blvd) next Friday, December 9th. Founded by NYC mom of two Rachel Apfel Glass, GLOSSLAB was born with a mission to modernize the nail studio experience with its hygiene-first, membership based concept after she was frustrated with the lack of cleanliness and efficiency of most salons. After giving birth to her second daughter, Rachel made her dreams a reality, and founded GLOSSLAB on three key pillars including: Hygiene, Efficiency, and Membership as well as focusing on the client experience.
ROSLYN, NY
longisland.com

Tulum Tacos & Tequila Opening in Mineola

A new taco spot is opening on Thursday, December 1 in Mineola called Tulum Tacos & Tequila. Not much is known about the new spot yet, but Long Island Business News says the 2,500-square-foot restaurant will have seating for 130 people with outdoor tables available. Patch also reported on the...
MINEOLA, NY
longisland.com

The Best Brunch Spots in Huntington

The Shed is a great restaurant to go to for either brunch, lunch, or dinner! With delicious food and a great atmosphere, The Shed has something on the menu for everyone and will guarantee a great time. Hatch. Photo by @sammygramm. Hatch in Huntington is the perfect restaurant for a...
HUNTINGTON, NY
greaterlongisland.com

20 Photos: Port Jefferson hosts its annual Christmas parade

GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, where every day is National Take Your Best Friend to Brunch Day! Locations in Patchogue, Bay Shore and Port Jeff Station. Cub Scouts, Disney princesses and the Port Jefferson Fire Department paraded down Main Street Sunday afternoon. It was...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Vincent Grucci, former Patchogue Village chamber president, dies at 57

Former Patchogue Village Chamber of Commerce President Vincent Grucci died suddenly over the weekend while vacationing in Colombia, the chamber’s executive director confirmed on Monday. He was 57. An immediate family member of the world renowned Fireworks by Grucci company based in Bellport, Grucci was a key figure in...
PATCHOGUE, NY
islipbulletin.net

Town of Islip experiences ‘unusual activity’ on system

On Friday, Nov. 25, Town of Islip supervisor Angie Carpenter released a statement regarding activity on the Town of Islip computer system. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log...
ISLIP, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Smithtown, NY

Smithtown is a delightful little town in Suffolk County, New York. Originally known as “Smithfield,” it was first settled in the 1960s and has been home to a vibrant and lovely community ever since. It’s a place that’s filled with life and culture, making it the perfect place...
SMITHTOWN, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Great Photos: Scenes from Patchogue’s 60th annual Christmas parade

The Village of Patchogue hosted its 60th annual Christmas parade on Main Street Saturday evening. Many floats leaned into the diamond anniversary theme with massive diamonds on their floats, including a diamond-studded artificial snow machine on wheels. Others decorated with their own characters, played music and launched candy canes into the crowd.
PATCHOGUE, NY
27east.com

Members Only Meeting Sparks Tumult in Hampton Bays

When does a community group get to deny access to the community? When it’s a members only meeting of the Hampton Bays Civic Association. But about 40 residents of the... more. Donald A. Denis, 91, of Southampton, died on November 28, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, December 1, from...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
CBS New York

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting kicks off season

NEW YORK -- The lights were lit Wednesday night on the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree for the unofficial start to the holiday season.With the flip of a switch, all 50,000 LED lights illuminated this year's tree."In that moment, it gave me chills," one child said."I thought it was really exciting because it kind of brought the Christmas spirit," another child said."I will be back next year. It was definitely beautiful," a spectator said.Hours earlier, thousands of people filed into Rockefeller Center to catch a glimpse."That's the biggest star I've ever seen," 8-year-old Lee Hale said.Cindy Khuu, visiting from North Carolina, was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longislandadvance.net

Track work begins, finally

According to the MTA, the project for additional track to help quell idling trains in Patchogue Village is currently underway. Work has already begun at the site, with the installation of poles and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
therealdeal.com

Rockefeller descendants list 54-acre parcel from Greenwich estate

A group of Rockefeller descendants are looking to part with the final piece of a former family estate. The Indian Spring Lake Company, which counts more than 100 of William’s descendants as shareholders, listed a 54-acre parcel of forestland in Greenwich for $21.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The acreage at 181 Glenville Road in the wealthy Connecticut enclave is the last large holding from the former Rockefeller family estate.
GREENWICH, CT
Q 105.7

New York’s Best City For Singles Is A Total Shocker

It’s time for holiday romance! Maybe you’re a harried executive who’s lost sight of what really matters in life. Maybe you’re considering going back to the small town you were born and raised in, where you’ll reconnect with a humble veterinarian/wreath farmer/prince in disguise that you knew in high school and they’ll sweep you off your feet and remind you of what’s truly important in life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Fight Over Proposed Exotic Animal Ban on Long Island Nearly Comes to Blows

A battle over using exotic animals to make money is heating up on Long Island — and very nearly turned physical outside what is a now-closed petting zoo. Two men waging a legal fight over exotic animals today went nose to nose on Monday, as animal rights activist John Di Leonardo confronted Larry Wallach, whowas operated a business where he traveled around allowing people to pet and hold sloths.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Storm With Damaging Winds Knocks Out Power On Long Island

A potent storm system with damaging wind gusts has resulted in numerous power outages on Long Island. Just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, PSEG Long Island reported 1,306 customers without power, with the outages almost evenly divided between counties: Suffolk (645) and Nassau (631), and another 30 in the Rockaway Peninsula.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

