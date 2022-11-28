ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96-year-old driver crashes into rear door of Jiffy Lube in Maynard, police say

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News
MAYNARD, Mass. — A 96-year-old driver crashed through the rear door of a Jiffy Lube in Maynard on Monday morning, police said.

Police received a call at 9:21 a.m. for an accident at the Jiffy Lube on Powder Mill Road. When officers arrived, they found that a driver was pulling into the bay when he drove through the rear door and hit a fence.

The driver refused treatment at the scene, and police took him home.

No one inside the Jiffy Lube was injured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VULhk_0jQ6yy8d00

There was minor damage to the building, a store manager said. The store remained open for business on Monday.

