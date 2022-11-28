Read full article on original website
Related
If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
This top cryptocurrency exchange has withered along with the cryptocurrency market.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin’s Collapse Is Close, Says Daniel Jones a Crypto Analyst
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Bitcoin the world’s leading digital asset value is down by more than 70% this year as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continued to ripple through the crypto market. Following the unfortunate series of events that has plagued the crypto space this year,...
Crypto Crash: Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
The famous meme token is struggling to tread water as enthusiasm for the cryptocurrency market evaporates.
securities.io
“The Wait is Over” at Fidelity as Crypto Accounts Go Live
‘The wait is over,’ says the email Fidelity sent to customers who have been on the waiting list for its newly launched digital assets platform Fidelity Crypto. Fidelity announced its plans to launch a digital assets trading platform three weeks ago. Fidelity’s new trading platform allows retail investors to purchase and trade digital assets – Bitcoin and Ethereum initially. Some of the perks retail investors would enjoy on the platform include commission-free trading.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase in 48 hours
A total of 100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) were withdrawn from Coinbase in the past two days, marking the third-largest BTC withdrawal in Coinbase’s history. The chart below shows the BTC withdrawals and deposits in Coinbase on a daily basis since the beginning of the year. On Nov.24, 50,000 BTC were...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
'Crypto is dead': Wall Street analyst explains why FTX's collapse won't benefit Coinbase
"I think crypto is dead, and I think that investing in Coinbase is just a waste of time," Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev said on Friday. The Wall Street analyst doesn't expect Coinbase to benefit from the collapse of rival crypto exchange FTX. Dolev said Coinbase is "a very bad business...
crowdfundinsider.com
ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”
The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
cryptogazette.com
Crypto Bear Market Ending Time Is Revealed
It’s been reported that the crypto bear market’s end now has a date. Check out the latest prediction about this below. Financial advisory firm deVere Group CEO Nigel Green is optimistic that the crypto bear market is only a few months away from coming to an end. Green...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $280,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Ethereum (ETH) whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the top altcoin to an unknown wallet. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader moved 247,979 ETH worth about $280,000,000 at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Recently, whale and...
sfstandard.com
FTX Contagion: BlockFi Bankruptcy Wipes Out Billions for 400,000 Everyday Americans and Investors Like Peter Thiel
BlockFi, a company that offered too-good-to-be-true interest rates on cryptocurrency holdings, is the latest victim of the FTX fallout. And while BlockFi’s bankruptcy is less dramatic than the FTX implosion, the consumer impact in the U.S. may be further reaching. “While FTX gets the headlines, Celsius and BlockFi are...
CNBC
Crypto exchange Kraken lays off 1,000 employees
Kraken, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, will lay off 30% of employees, their CEO said. The company pointed to slowing macroeconomic and geopolitical factors as driving the weakening in crypto markets. It comes on the same day that DoorDash announced 1,250 job cuts, and amidst massive turmoil...
zycrypto.com
Fidelity Shrugs Off Crypto Winter, Opens Bitcoin Trading Service for Retail Investors
Fidelity Investments has rolled out a service that enables retail customers to trade Bitcoin. According to reports, several customers received an email on Monday saying, “The Wait Is Over,” adding that users were required to open a Fidelity brokerage account to be able to fund the new Fidelity Crypto accounts.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Fidelity Begins Opening Retail Bitcoin Trading Accounts
Fidelity, one of the world’s largest financial services providers, has officially started opening retail bitcoin trading accounts. The development comes after their announcement of a wait list previously this month. According to a report by The Block, certain users, presumably those on the wait list, received an email detailing the release, which stated that “The wait is over.”
CoinTelegraph
Brazil passes law to legalize crypto as a payment method
While Brazil has not made Bitcoin (BTC) legal tender as El Salvador did last year, the South-American nation has passed a law that legalizes crypto payments throughout the country. The Chamber of Deputies of Brazil, a federal legislative body, has passed a regulatory framework that legalizes the use of cryptocurrencies...
kitco.com
Fidelity Crypto is a go: $4.5 trillion firm launches retail crypto trading
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Fidelity Crypto is your opportunity to buy and sell bitcoin and ethereum in the Fidelity Investments App,” the...
coinjournal.net
Should you buy Shiba Inu as whale accumulation intensifies?
Shiba Inu has recovered 11% in a week. Shiba Inu token has witnessed increased activity amid improving altcoin sentiment. SHIB is still bearish and could remain vulnerable to $0.0000075. Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) large investors are defiantly transacting the token against the prolonged bear market. November 28 WhaleStats data showed that...
bitcoinist.com
Analysts Think Poorly Of Bitcoin (BTC) And Ripple (XRP), Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) Value Set to Skyrocket By 6000%
The sheer volume of daily transactions in the crypto world proves that it has great growth potential. So, if you are interested in making a move into crypto investment, you must weigh the projects before putting your money into them. For instance, although Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) are two long-standing cryptos, their current market performance is not favorable for investment. On the other hand, a new entrant in the market, the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), has hit the headlines for its unique business roadmap, real-world usability, and massive growth prospect. The pre-sale of the Orbeon Protocol’s ORBN tokens has started, and has already seen 260% value growth.
Comments / 0