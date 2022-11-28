ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
coinchapter.com

Bitcoin’s Collapse Is Close, Says Daniel Jones a Crypto Analyst

LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Bitcoin the world’s leading digital asset value is down by more than 70% this year as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continued to ripple through the crypto market. Following the unfortunate series of events that has plagued the crypto space this year,...
securities.io

“The Wait is Over” at Fidelity as Crypto Accounts Go Live

‘The wait is over,’ says the email Fidelity sent to customers who have been on the waiting list for its newly launched digital assets platform Fidelity Crypto. Fidelity announced its plans to launch a digital assets trading platform three weeks ago. Fidelity’s new trading platform allows retail investors to purchase and trade digital assets – Bitcoin and Ethereum initially. Some of the perks retail investors would enjoy on the platform include commission-free trading.
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase in 48 hours

A total of 100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) were withdrawn from Coinbase in the past two days, marking the third-largest BTC withdrawal in Coinbase’s history. The chart below shows the BTC withdrawals and deposits in Coinbase on a daily basis since the beginning of the year. On Nov.24, 50,000 BTC were...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
crowdfundinsider.com

ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”

The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
cryptogazette.com

Crypto Bear Market Ending Time Is Revealed

It’s been reported that the crypto bear market’s end now has a date. Check out the latest prediction about this below. Financial advisory firm deVere Group CEO Nigel Green is optimistic that the crypto bear market is only a few months away from coming to an end. Green...
CNBC

Crypto exchange Kraken lays off 1,000 employees

Kraken, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, will lay off 30% of employees, their CEO said. The company pointed to slowing macroeconomic and geopolitical factors as driving the weakening in crypto markets. It comes on the same day that DoorDash announced 1,250 job cuts, and amidst massive turmoil...
zycrypto.com

Fidelity Shrugs Off Crypto Winter, Opens Bitcoin Trading Service for Retail Investors

Fidelity Investments has rolled out a service that enables retail customers to trade Bitcoin. According to reports, several customers received an email on Monday saying, “The Wait Is Over,” adding that users were required to open a Fidelity brokerage account to be able to fund the new Fidelity Crypto accounts.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Fidelity Begins Opening Retail Bitcoin Trading Accounts

Fidelity, one of the world’s largest financial services providers, has officially started opening retail bitcoin trading accounts. The development comes after their announcement of a wait list previously this month. According to a report by The Block, certain users, presumably those on the wait list, received an email detailing the release, which stated that “The wait is over.”
CoinTelegraph

Brazil passes law to legalize crypto as a payment method

While Brazil has not made Bitcoin (BTC) legal tender as El Salvador did last year, the South-American nation has passed a law that legalizes crypto payments throughout the country. The Chamber of Deputies of Brazil, a federal legislative body, has passed a regulatory framework that legalizes the use of cryptocurrencies...
coinjournal.net

Should you buy Shiba Inu as whale accumulation intensifies?

Shiba Inu has recovered 11% in a week. Shiba Inu token has witnessed increased activity amid improving altcoin sentiment. SHIB is still bearish and could remain vulnerable to $0.0000075. Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) large investors are defiantly transacting the token against the prolonged bear market. November 28 WhaleStats data showed that...
bitcoinist.com

Analysts Think Poorly Of Bitcoin (BTC) And Ripple (XRP), Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) Value Set to Skyrocket By 6000%

The sheer volume of daily transactions in the crypto world proves that it has great growth potential. So, if you are interested in making a move into crypto investment, you must weigh the projects before putting your money into them. For instance, although Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) are two long-standing cryptos, their current market performance is not favorable for investment. On the other hand, a new entrant in the market, the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), has hit the headlines for its unique business roadmap, real-world usability, and massive growth prospect. The pre-sale of the Orbeon Protocol’s ORBN tokens has started, and has already seen 260% value growth.

