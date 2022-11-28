ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, CO

Old San Isabel fire evacs lifted, now 85% contained

By Ashley Eberhardt, Brett Yager
 2 days ago
UPDATE: MONDAY 11/28/2022 5:32 p.m.

(RYE, Colo.) — The Old San Isabel fire is now 85% contained, and evacuation orders have now been lifted from residents of Table Mountain Road, though they remain on pre-evacuation notice.

PCSO said the reception center at Colorado City Rec Center is now closed.

The fire has burned 127 acres, and PCSO said crews would remain overnight to monitor for hot spots and flare-ups.

Some evacuations lifted from fire near Rye

UPDATE: Monday 11/28/2022 4:26 p.m.

PCSO said the evacuations for the Mount Baldy subdivision in Rye have been lifted. The evacuations for residents of Table Mountain Road remain in effect.

PCSO said the reception center is still open at Colorado City Rec Center, 5000 Cuerno Verde Boulevard, Colorado City.

PCSO added that one outbuilding has been confirmed destroyed by the Old San Isabel Fire. No other structures are affected, PCSO said.

UPDATE: MONDAY 11/28/2022 3:17 p.m.

According to PCSO , the Old San Isabel fire is now 60% contained.

UPDATE: MONDAY 11/28/2022 2:49 p.m.

The Old San Isabel fire burning in Rye has been adjusted to 128 acres, according to PCSO .

The fire is burning several different fuels, PCSO said, including trees and brush. 40 firefighters from eight agencies are assisting with fighting the fire.

UPDATE: MONDAY 11/28/2022 2:00 p.m.

At around 1:51 p.m. PCSO reports that the grass fire in Rye is about 45% contained.

UPDATE: MONDAY 11/28/2022 1:18 p.m.

PCSO said the fire is estimated to be a little over 200 acres and eight fire agencies continue to work on the fire.

Evacuations ordered for grass fire in Rye

UPDATE: MONDAY 11/28/2022 12:43 p.m.

PCSO has tweeted that evacuations have been ordered for those living in the Mount Baldy subdivision in Rye due to what PCSO is referring to as the Old San Isabel fire.

The Red Cross has set up a reception center for evacuees at the Colorado City Recreation Center, at 5000 Cuerno Verde Boulevard.

UPDATE: MONDAY 11/28/2022 12:24 p.m.

Pueblo School District 70 is evacuating Rye High School and Rye Elementary School due to their proximity to the grass fire on Old San Isabel Road.

Students will be transferred to Craver Middle School and once transferred parents may pick them up with proper identification. D-70 is coordinating with First Student for transportation of bused students and will provide updates as they become available.

ORIGINAL STORY: Multiple agencies respond to grass fire near Rye

MONDAY 11/28/2022 11:53 a.m.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is reporting that multiple fire agencies are responding to a grass fire near Rye, Colorado.

PCSO tweeted about the fire around 11:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28. PCSO said smoke is visible from Pueblo and Pueblo West areas.

This is a developing story. FOX21 News has a crew on the way and will update this article as we learn more.

