NOLA.com
Four reasons to believe LSU football can shock Georgia in the SEC title game
Georgia is unquestionably the favorite to take down LSU in the SEC title game on Saturday in Atlanta, but there's reason to believe the No. 1 Bulldogs aren’t invincible. LSU is hoping it didn’t peak too early after losing 38-23 in the regular season finale at Texas A&M.
SEC Network Analyst Has Surprise National Championship Pick
SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic is not taking the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs as his pick to win the National Championship. During a recent appearance on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic said he's taking the field over Kirby Smart's reigning National Championship squad. He noted some shortcomings on the Bulldogs'...
wuga.org
Georgia stays at top of College Football Playoff Rankings
The Georgia Bulldogs easily held onto the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings this week, setting them up for a potential playoff game against the University of Southern California and perhaps a repeat of last year's national championship win. But the road to that national championship goes through...
wuga.org
UGA Volleyball is playoff bound
UGA Volleyball swept LSU in two games over the holiday weekend, beating the Tigers 3 – 0 both times, and closing out the Bulldogs’ regular season schedule. Overall, the team went 22 – 7 and 13 – 5 in conference play. Georgia’s 13 conference wins are the most in the program’s history. The team finished the year third in the SEC, its highest ranking since 1995.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship
Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
wuga.org
After a win over Georgia Tech, UGA remains atop college football poll
The Georgia Bulldogs remain on top of the AP college football poll this week after a 37 – 14 win over Georgia Tech. UGA’s retention of the top spot is the one bit of consistency in a top ten that saw a lot of changes after a chaotic college football weekend.
dawgnation.com
BJ Ojulari helps highlight the present, future issues for Georgia football outside linebacker room
ATHENS — Azeez Ojulari tried his best. He wanted his younger brother, BJ, to play for Georgia. He was a 4-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle and had the option of following in his brother’s footsteps of being an outside linebacker at Georgia. But BJ didn’t want...
The Potential Ripple Effect Of The Hugh Freeze Hire
Auburn announced the hiring of head coach Hugh Freeze, which holds implications for South Carolina and the entire college football landscape.
No. 1 Georgia motivated to end SEC championship game drought
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s recent frustrations in the Southeastern Conference championship game are providing extra motivation for the Bulldogs to remain focused this week. Saturday’s matchup against No. 11 LSU in Atlanta will be No. 1 Georgia’s fifth SEC championship game in the last six seasons under coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs’ only SEC title in that span came in 2017, when they beat Auburn 28-7. Georgia is the defending national champion, but most players are still looking for their first conference championship. The players say that’s more than enough reason to avoid the temptation to look ahead to the four-team College Football Playoff.
dawgnation.com
CJ Jackson: Recent 2024 offer talks up Georgia football ‘priority’ status and red carpet treatment
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 2024 EDGE prospect CJ Jackson of Tucker. He has yet to receive a ranking from any of the major recruiting services. =========================================================. The CJ Jackson story just keeps...
southeasthoops.com
Georgia vs. LSU Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Championship Game?
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. LSU prediction for the December 3 matchup in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech in Week 13,...
Bulldog football jerseys get new life thanks to downtown business
It might be difficult to see on television or while attending a game in Sanford Stadium, but if you were to examine the University of Georgia’s football jerseys closely, you would see tokens from past games in the form of darned tears or re-stitched seams. These repairs tell the...
First Reactions: News 3 Sports team talks Hugh Freeze Hiring
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Our News 3 Sports Team of Jack Patterson and Tyler Redmond give their first reactions to Hugh Freeze’s reported hiring as Auburn’s 29th Head Football Coach. For more information on the hiring, click here.
wuga.org
Thousands have voted early in Athens so far
As Georgia sets a new statewide record for in-person early voting, advance voting in Athens is also off to a roaring start. Clarke County was one of the handful of Georgia counties that got an early start on early voting, holding in-person early voting on both Saturday and Sunday. Those two days along drew over 2,100 voters.
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
Monroe Local News
Proposed changes to SR 316 and SR 211 in Barrow County open for comment
BARROW COUNTY, GA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) requests public comment for proposed design changes on the State Route (SR) 316 at SR 211/Bethlehem Road (PI No. 0010352) and SR 316 at Barber Creek Road (PI No. 0013910) projects in Barrow County. Georgia DOT posted updated...
accesswdun.com
Georgia DOT to close I-85 northbound lane for bridge maintenance
The Georgia Department of Transportation will be closing one northbound lane on Thursday, December 1 for necessary bridge maintenance on I-85 northbound over the North Oconee River. The department says that the single lane closure will allow contractors to complete the maintenance in advance of bridge replacements in the corridor.
wuga.org
Early voting starts strong in Clarke County
Early voting in Clarke County is off to a strong start. Data from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office show that 2,113 Clarke County voters cast their ballots on Saturday and Sunday in the runoff election for US Senate between incumbent Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
wuga.org
Athens unemployment rates remain low, jobs remain high
According to Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler, Athens recorded an unemployment rate of 2.9 percent in October, up six-tenths from September and one-tenth from a year ago. Despite that mild uptick, Athens finished the month of October with an all-time high of 104,600 jobs, about 1,200 higher than the number in September.
wuga.org
Athens Teen Arrested for Shooting Death
Wednesday afternoon, Athens-Clarke police arrested an Athens teen in connection with the October 28 shooting death of a 20-year old Athens woman. Police say 18-year old Daviae Oliver is charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault. Officers heard multiple gunshots while patrolling in the Jefferson Road area. Around the same time,...
