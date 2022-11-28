ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

WEAR

Deputies: Man shot in the back overnight in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was shot in the back and hospitalized early Wednesday morning in Escambia County. It happened at W Bobe and N T streets. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the victim was standing in the middle of the road when a vehicle drove by and someone inside shot him in the back.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for attempted murder on Thanksgiving: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and domestic violence on Thanksgiving, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said officers were called to a home on the 6000 block of Idlemoore Court, near Theodore Dawes Road, for a domestic dispute. Once they arrived, officers found that […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 arrested in stolen vehicle in Saraland: Mobile Police

UPDATE (10:52 p.m.): Mobile police said the two people arrested were 29-year-old Taylor Gage Crawford of Chunchula and 28-year-old Evan Jacob Weaver of Baton Rouge, La. SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were arrested in Saraland Wednesday afternoon after leading police in a car chase, according to the Mobile Police Department. The two stole a […]
SARALAND, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Suspects snatch woman’s car keys, try to find her vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A spare car key helped a woman get away from a pair of would-be car thieves, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the Bel Air Apartments at 505 Bel Air Blvd., around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. According to authorities, the woman reported that two males approached her, snatched her car keys out of her hand and then fled to the parking lot trying to locate her vehicle.
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Man shot dead by deputies in Walton is from Pensacola: WCSO

WALTON COUNTY, Fla.— The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man who was shot and killed by deputies earlier this month in Miramar Beach. Jesse Mavrick Minton, 39, of Pensacola, was armed when he was shot by deputies on November 15, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said in an announcement.
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
CBS 42

Student robbed at gunpoint at college in south Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A person robbed at gunpoint at the Mobile Hall on the Spring Hill College campus Tuesday night, according to SHC Chief Kevin Anderson. Mobile Hall is a residential hall on the SHC campus, according to the school’s website. According to an email sent by Anderson, a Black male wearing a black […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Sheriff: 18-year-old woman killed in Escambia County murder-suicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An 18-year-old woman was killed in Friday night's murder-suicide in Escambia County, according to Sheriff Chip Simmons. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 1000-block of Fremont Ave. in Montclair. WEAR News previously reported that a man fatally shot a woman before turning the gun...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Judge denies request to reduce bail for man charged in double murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge turned down a defense request to reduce bail Patrick Lewis who is charged in the murder of Tony and Leila Lewis. Lewis is one of four men charged in the murder. The Lewis’s were killed in Happy Hill last year and are the grandparents of rapper Honeykomb Brazy’s.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police: Teen arrested for terrorist threat against BC Rain High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 12:24 p.m., officers responded to 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway, Ben C. Rain High School, in reference to a student originating threats via social media involving Ben C. Rain High School. During the investigation officers...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Two men were shot and treated for non-life-threatening injuries on Betbeze Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two male victims were treated for gunshot wounds on Monday, Nov 28 at 5p.m. authorities say. Officers responded to the hospital regarding the two victims who were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Officers said they discovered the two victims had been parked on...
WKRG News 5

Gulf Shores ‘swatting’ prank came from out of state: Police

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Police said on Monday that the “swatting” prank call that diverted law enforcement resources on Friday came from out-of-state-juveniles who had vacationed in the area. Gulf Shores Police, Gulf Shores Fire and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Lodge at Gulf State Park in response to […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WEAR

North Escambia County home suffers damage in morning storms

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A home in north Escambia County suffered damage during the storms Wednesday morning. Escambia County Fire crews were called to a home in the 1000 block of Pauline Street around 6:20 a.m. Initial reports are that a tornado touched down in the area. This is has...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

