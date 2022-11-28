Read full article on original website
mypanhandle.com
Alabama man arrested in fentanyl poisoning death at Panhandle bachelor party
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Alabama man on felony charges after a bachelor party turned deadly in Santa Rosa Beach in May. Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 26-year-old John Nabors supplied fentanyl-laced cocaine at the bachelor party. When deputies responded...
WEAR
Deputies: Man shot in the back overnight in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was shot in the back and hospitalized early Wednesday morning in Escambia County. It happened at W Bobe and N T streets. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the victim was standing in the middle of the road when a vehicle drove by and someone inside shot him in the back.
Deputies investigate early morning shooting in Escambia Co., 1 victim transported to hospital
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies, a man was shot in the back and transported to a local hospital early Wednesday morning. ECSO said deputies responded to a shots fired call at the 2000 block of West Bobe Street and T Street, and found a male with a gunshot […]
Man arrested for attempted murder on Thanksgiving: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and domestic violence on Thanksgiving, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said officers were called to a home on the 6000 block of Idlemoore Court, near Theodore Dawes Road, for a domestic dispute. Once they arrived, officers found that […]
Charges dropped for man accused of attempted murder of Mobile Police officers: Court documents
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of two suspects accused of shooting at Mobile Police officers in September got their charges dropped by a district judge Tuesday afternoon, according to documents from the Mobile County District Court. Valeido Davidson was accused of two counts of attempted murder and discharging a gun into an occupied building and […]
2 arrested in stolen vehicle in Saraland: Mobile Police
UPDATE (10:52 p.m.): Mobile police said the two people arrested were 29-year-old Taylor Gage Crawford of Chunchula and 28-year-old Evan Jacob Weaver of Baton Rouge, La. SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were arrested in Saraland Wednesday afternoon after leading police in a car chase, according to the Mobile Police Department. The two stole a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
2 arrested in connection to police chase where speeds reached over 100 mph
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A blazing-fast police pursuit on Wednesday reached speeds of more than 100 mph and ended about 30 minutes later with two people taken into custody. Taylor Gage Crawford, 29, of Chunchula, and Evan Jacob Weaver, 28, of Baton Rouge, La., face multiple charges stemming from...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Suspects snatch woman’s car keys, try to find her vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A spare car key helped a woman get away from a pair of would-be car thieves, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the Bel Air Apartments at 505 Bel Air Blvd., around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. According to authorities, the woman reported that two males approached her, snatched her car keys out of her hand and then fled to the parking lot trying to locate her vehicle.
Father, son allegedly shoot at friend inside car, steal car, 1 arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man was arrested in connection to a Nov. 21 carjacking where Mobile Police said a father and son “assaulted and shot at” another man and took his car on Two Mile Road. Jerry Newburn, 38, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 22, after the Saraland Police Department located him driving a […]
Man charged with DUI, reckless driving, drove on wrong side of road and crashed: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man arrested on three criminal charges for reportedly driving the wrong way on Highway 97, crashing into another car and continuing to drive Monday night, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The man, whose name is not given in the release, is a 66-year-old from […]
Motorcyclist ‘seriously injured’ in crash with SUV: Florida Highway Patrol
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man driving a motorcycle was “seriously injured” in a crash with a SUV in Escambia County Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The 77-year-old driving a motorcycle crashed into a GMC SUV, driven by an 18-year-old from Cantonment at the intersection of Gonzalez […]
niceville.com
Man shot dead by deputies in Walton is from Pensacola: WCSO
WALTON COUNTY, Fla.— The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man who was shot and killed by deputies earlier this month in Miramar Beach. Jesse Mavrick Minton, 39, of Pensacola, was armed when he was shot by deputies on November 15, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said in an announcement.
Student robbed at gunpoint at college in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A person robbed at gunpoint at the Mobile Hall on the Spring Hill College campus Tuesday night, according to SHC Chief Kevin Anderson. Mobile Hall is a residential hall on the SHC campus, according to the school’s website. According to an email sent by Anderson, a Black male wearing a black […]
WEAR
Sheriff: 18-year-old woman killed in Escambia County murder-suicide
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An 18-year-old woman was killed in Friday night's murder-suicide in Escambia County, according to Sheriff Chip Simmons. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 1000-block of Fremont Ave. in Montclair. WEAR News previously reported that a man fatally shot a woman before turning the gun...
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge denies request to reduce bail for man charged in double murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge turned down a defense request to reduce bail Patrick Lewis who is charged in the murder of Tony and Leila Lewis. Lewis is one of four men charged in the murder. The Lewis’s were killed in Happy Hill last year and are the grandparents of rapper Honeykomb Brazy’s.
WEAR
Deputies: 9-year-old girl hospitalized after EMS called to drowning in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 9-year-old girl was hospitalized Tuesday morning after emergency crews were called to a drowning at an Escambia County home, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. EMS and deputies were called to the home in the 1600-block of Bruce Street around 11:05 a.m. The sheriff's...
utv44.com
Mobile Police: Teen arrested for terrorist threat against BC Rain High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 12:24 p.m., officers responded to 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway, Ben C. Rain High School, in reference to a student originating threats via social media involving Ben C. Rain High School. During the investigation officers...
WALA-TV FOX10
Two men were shot and treated for non-life-threatening injuries on Betbeze Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two male victims were treated for gunshot wounds on Monday, Nov 28 at 5p.m. authorities say. Officers responded to the hospital regarding the two victims who were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Officers said they discovered the two victims had been parked on...
Gulf Shores ‘swatting’ prank came from out of state: Police
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Police said on Monday that the “swatting” prank call that diverted law enforcement resources on Friday came from out-of-state-juveniles who had vacationed in the area. Gulf Shores Police, Gulf Shores Fire and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Lodge at Gulf State Park in response to […]
WEAR
North Escambia County home suffers damage in morning storms
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A home in north Escambia County suffered damage during the storms Wednesday morning. Escambia County Fire crews were called to a home in the 1000 block of Pauline Street around 6:20 a.m. Initial reports are that a tornado touched down in the area. This is has...
